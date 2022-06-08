|
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Καταστολή / Φυλακές
Η Karala για την Ροζάβα και το Νότιο Κουρδιστάν
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Καταστολή / Φυλακές | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday January 09, 2023 15:07 by Karala
Το βράδυ της 19ης Νοεμβρίου, τα εδάφη της Ροζάβα και του Νότιου Κουρδιστάν βομβαρδίστηκαν από πολεμικά αεροσκάφη της TSK (Τουρκικός Στρατός). Το YPG ανακοίνωσε ότι βομβαρδίστηκαν το κέντρο της πόλης του Κομπάνι, ένα νοσοκομείο στον λόφο Μιστενούρ, το δάσος του Κομπάνι, το εργοστάσιο παραγωγής ενέργειας, οι σιταποθήκες και πολλά χωριά. Οι εισβολείς, που δεν μπορούσαν να επιτύχουν αποτελέσματα με χημικά όπλα και πολυάριθμες επιχειρήσεις εισβολής για μήνες, έστρεψαν την κατεύθυνση προς τη Rojava, που είναι τα εδάφη της επανάστασης αυτή τη φορά.
Δήλωση της αναρχικής ομάδας Karala από την Άγκυρα για την Ροζάβα και το Νότιο Κουρδιστάν
