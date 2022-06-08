user preferences

Η Karala για την Ροζάβα και το Νότιο Κουρδιστάν

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Καταστολή / Φυλακές | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday January 09, 2023 15:07author by Karala

Το βράδυ της 19ης Νοεμβρίου, τα εδάφη της Ροζάβα και του Νότιου Κουρδιστάν βομβαρδίστηκαν από πολεμικά αεροσκάφη της TSK (Τουρκικός Στρατός). Το YPG ανακοίνωσε ότι βομβαρδίστηκαν το κέντρο της πόλης του Κομπάνι, ένα νοσοκομείο στον λόφο Μιστενούρ, το δάσος του Κομπάνι, το εργοστάσιο παραγωγής ενέργειας, οι σιταποθήκες και πολλά χωριά. Οι εισβολείς, που δεν μπορούσαν να επιτύχουν αποτελέσματα με χημικά όπλα και πολυάριθμες επιχειρήσεις εισβολής για μήνες, έστρεψαν την κατεύθυνση προς τη Rojava, που είναι τα εδάφη της επανάστασης αυτή τη φορά.
images2.png

Δήλωση της αναρχικής ομάδας Karala από την Άγκυρα για την Ροζάβα και το Νότιο Κουρδιστάν

Το βράδυ της 19ης Νοεμβρίου, τα εδάφη της Ροζάβα και του Νότιου Κουρδιστάν βομβαρδίστηκαν από πολεμικά αεροσκάφη της TSK (Τουρκικός Στρατός). Το YPG ανακοίνωσε ότι βομβαρδίστηκαν το κέντρο της πόλης του Κομπάνι, ένα νοσοκομείο στον λόφο Μιστενούρ, το δάσος του Κομπάνι, το εργοστάσιο παραγωγής ενέργειας, οι σιταποθήκες και πολλά χωριά. Οι εισβολείς, που δεν μπορούσαν να επιτύχουν αποτελέσματα με χημικά όπλα και πολυάριθμες επιχειρήσεις εισβολής για μήνες, έστρεψαν την κατεύθυνση προς τη Rojava, που είναι τα εδάφη της επανάστασης αυτή τη φορά.

Η επίθεση, η οποία παρουσιάστηκε ως αντίποινα για τη σφαγή που έγινε στην οδό Taksim Istiklal την περασμένη εβδομάδα, είναι μια επίθεση εναντίον του λαού όπως και η οδός Istiklal. Και οι δύο επιθέσεις σχεδιάστηκαν από την ίδια τοποθεσία. Οι βόμβες που έπληξαν χθες νοσοκομεία στη Ροζάβα και η βόμβα που σκότωσε παιδιά στο Taksim είναι μέρος της ίδιας επιχείρησης. Δράστης και των δύο είναι το κράτος με όλους τους θεσμούς και τις οργανώσεις του.

Το τουρκικό κράτος κάνει ό,τι μπορεί για να αποτρέψει τον αγώνα για την ελευθερία των καταπιεσμένων λαών. Αυτές οι επιθέσεις ξεπερνούν κατά πολύ τις εκλογικές προετοιμασίες μιας πολιτικής εξουσίας. Αξιολόγηση αυτών των επιθέσεων με εκλογές των οποίων η ημερομηνία δεν έχει καν καθοριστεί ακόμη. Είναι λάθος να περιορίζονται οι δράστες στο AKP-MHP. Κοινοβουλευτικοί έμποροι που πιστεύουν ότι εάν η έκλειψη ηλίου πρόκειται να σχετίζεται με τις εκλογές Με τη δημιουργία παραπληροφόρησης, που είναι το σημαντικότερο κομμάτι των κρατικών επιθέσεων, είναι εταίρος στη σφαγή των λαών.

Οι εισβολείς, που διαπραγματεύονταν την επικύρωση με τις ΗΠΑ και τη Ρωσία για να εισβάλουν στη Ροζάβα εδώ και μήνες, βρήκαν την τελευταία λύση στη συνωμοσία που οργάνωσαν στο Taksim. Ο κύριος λόγος γι αυτές τις επιθέσεις, που πιθανόν να μετατραπούν σε επιχείρηση εισβολής που θα πραγματοποιηθεί από ξηρά τις επόμενες ημέρες, είναι η επιβίωση του κράτους. Το τουρκικό κράτος έχει επενδύσει όλες του τις πολιτικές πάνω σε αυτή τη βασική ανάγκη. Για ένα κράτος που ακολουθεί πολιτικές άρνησης, εξόντωσης και αφομοίωσης έναντι των καταπιεσμένων λαών ως έθνος-κράτος σύμφωνα με τις ιδρυτικές του αρχές. Ο αγώνας για την ελευθερία των λαών που αντιτίθενται σε αυτές τις πολιτικές είναι η μεγαλύτερη απειλή.

Το κράτος από τη φύση του είναι εχθρικό προς την Επανάσταση της Ροζάβα, η οποία υπάρχει ως ο αγώνας ελευθερίας των καταπιεσμένων λαών. Γι αυτούς τους εισβολείς που είναι εχθρικοί προς την ελευθερία, δεν υπάρχει άλλη επιλογή από το να καταστρέψουν την Επανάσταση της Ροζάβα. Αυτός είναι ο κύριος λόγος για τις σφαγές που έγιναν μεταξύ 7 Ιουνίου και 1 Νοεμβρίου 2015 και όσα συμβαίνουν σήμερα. Το κράτος, ως ανάγκη όλων των κέντρων εξουσίας ή θα καταστρέψει την επανάσταση ή θα καταστραφεί.

Για χάρη αυτού του σκοπού του κράτους, όσοι δολοφονήθηκαν στο σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό, στο Suruç και στην οδό Istiklal. Τόσο ο εχθρός όσο και η απελευθέρωση των καταπιεσμένων λαών που βομβαρδίστηκαν στο Mishtenur, το Afrin και το Serekaniye είναι κοινά. Πρέπει να κάνουμε να ακουστεί η φωνή του Kobane, της πόλης της αντίστασης. Στεκόμαστε στο πλευρό των λαών της Ροζάβα ενάντια στα κράτη-εισβολείς.

Οι λαοί που αντιστέκονται θα νικήσουν!

Siwar hatin pêya çûn!*
*Ηρθαν με άλογο, θα πάνε με τα πόδια. (Κουρδική παροιμία.)

https://karala.org

