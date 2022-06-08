user preferences

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

category greece / turkey / cyprus | repression / prisoners | feature author Sunday June 05, 2022 23:10author by Various anarchist organisations Report this post to the editors

featured image
Mahmut Demir

We have recently sadly learnt that Turkish state repression has struck our comrade, Mahmut Demir  a member of Karala, an organisation which is part of our international coordination  who has been sentenced to 6 months and 7 days in prison without even having a hearing.

This prison sentence was imposed following the complaint of a fascist informant, for Public humiliation of the Turkish nation, the Republic of Turkey, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the government of the Republic of Turkey and the judicial organs of the state. Our comrade, who learned of the reasons for the decision via mail delivery, was not even summoned by the police or the prosecutor's office to testify or defend themselves throughout the trial.

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

This story, which seems unbelievable, highlights the high levels of Turkish state repression that our comrades there are facing.

Fortunately, at the moment of writing Mahmut is free, but the court has decided to subject him to a five-year observation period, during which time he will be subject to arrest if he insults the Republic of Turkey again.

As an international coordination of anarchists, we can only express our greatest solidarity with Comrade Mahmut and our Karala comrades.

☆ Anarchist Communist Group (ACG)  Great Britain
☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  Brazil
☆ Die Plattform  Germany
☆ Embat, Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  Catalonia, Spain
☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario (FAR)  Argentina
☆ Federación Anarquista de Santiago (FAS)  Chile
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  Uruguay
☆ Libertäre Aktion (LA)  Switzerland
☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)  Australia
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba (OAC)  Argentina
 ☆ Organización Anarquista de Santa Cruz (OASC)  Argentina
 ☆ Organización Anarquista de Tucuman (OAT)  Argentina
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire (OSL)  Switzerland
☆ Roja y Negra  Organización Politíca Anarquista  Argentina
☆ Tekoşina Anarşist (TA)  Rojava
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)  France, Belgium & Switzerland
☆ Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA (AL/FdCA)  Italy

Freedom!
author by Marco - Freedompublication date Fri Jun 10, 2022 14:28author email author address author phone Report this post to the editors

It's heartbreaking to learn that our friend Mahmut Demir was sentenced to 6 months and 7 days in prison without even a hearing. I'm hoping that this will be rectified soon

Marco

So true
author by burak kutpublication date Sun Jun 12, 2022 03:53author address author phone Report this post to the editors

We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://coopercitypublicadjuster.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/hurfarmanstorrepenis/index.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://retetedelicioase.net/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://hachikujyocenter.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://battery-sc.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.dancestudiosmile.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.dakwerkenloodgieter.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.dakwerken-wijzer.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://www.marecages.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://www.leerhuisbrussel.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://coeurdelattert.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://belbos.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.200jaarbrandweerinantwerpen.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.apbsport.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.pilori-liege.be/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://stichtingzuiverekoffie.nl/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://gereedschaptotaal.nl/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://wealthserving.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://dan33138.wixsite.com/hip-hop-beats-blog We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://typebeats.blob.core.windows.net/beatswithhooks/.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://mbcheck.pk/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://hauteretreats.com/st-barts-villa-rentals/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://wowjohn.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://dfwfoundationrepair.github.io/dallasfortworthfoundationrepair/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://dallas-fort-worth-foundation-repair.netlify.app/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.amazon.com/Zestra-Female-Sexual-Arousal-Oil/dp/B092QWKJZG We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.aba-anlaeg.net/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://sites.google.com/view/stylist-uddannelse/home We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://aika.ro/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/lawyers.com/accidentreports/Georgia-Auto-Accident-Reports.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://lawyer.blob.core.windows.net/777/accident-reports/Georgia-Auto-Accident-Reports.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://storage.googleapis.com/greg777/accidentreports/Georgia-Auto-Accident-Reports.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://s3.wasabisys.com/law/accident-reports/Georgia-Auto-Accident-Reports.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://graphisteprestashop.fr/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://s3.amazonaws.com/sundresses/sundresses-for-women.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://nzseo.blob.core.windows.net/sundresses/sundresses-for-women.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://s3.wasabisys.com/sundresses/sundresses-for-women.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://storage.googleapis.com/sundresses/sundresses-for-women.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://f001.backblazeb2.com/file/sundresses/sundresses-for-women.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://drug-alcohol-rehab-florida.s3.amazonaws.com/drug-rehab-florida.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://drugrehabsflorida.blob.core.windows.net/addiction/drug-rehab-florida.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://floridadrugrehab.b-cdn.net/drug-rehab-florida.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://floridadrugrehabs.netlify.app/index.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://drugrehabsnewjersey.blob.core.windows.net/addiction/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-NJ.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://drugrehabsnewjersey.blob.core.windows.net/addiction/drug-and-alcohol-rehab-NJ.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://faithbasedtreatment.blob.core.windows.net/florida-christian-rehab/Christian-Rehabs-in-Florida.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://west-palm-beach-detox.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://boynton-beach-drug-rehab.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://cherry-hill-drug-rehab.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://dallasfortworthleadgeneration.s3.us-west-004.backblazeb2.com/june8dfwbusinessleadgeneration.html We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://readus247.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://www.arenadentistry.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://bwprodigital.com/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
https://mukangoafrica.co.za/ We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://waltlending.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://nodeloans.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://etaloans.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://burninginfo.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://thearticlelist.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://lowseashipping.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://therecshow.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://datasoftaudit.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://endthetrendnow.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://caribbeanopentour.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://onhomedesign.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://penmousedesigntech.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://redsnows.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://pagepressapp.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://swissneth.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://geniusanywhere.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://customwink.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://saunasmith.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://brilliantpalaonline.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://chocolatenwaffles.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://mirzaslist.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://trippyhipster.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://interviewbubble.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://todaysnewnews.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://forgedbills.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://freetopfast.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.
http://axialsports.com We stand with you bro. Our articles are worldwide.

Great Content
author by Abby Conleypublication date Mon Jun 13, 2022 21:58author address author phone Report this post to the editors

this is a great article with lots of great information, thanks


Thanks a lot
author by Anthony Scotte - tree removal sunderlandpublication date Thu Jun 16, 2022 08:58author address author phone Report this post to the editors

It is always great to stumble across an interesting topic of yours like this.

