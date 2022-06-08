International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

Mahmut Demir

We have recently sadly learnt that Turkish state repression has struck our comrade, Mahmut Demir  a member of Karala, an organisation which is part of our international coordination  who has been sentenced to 6 months and 7 days in prison without even having a hearing.

This prison sentence was imposed following the complaint of a fascist informant, for Public humiliation of the Turkish nation, the Republic of Turkey, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, the government of the Republic of Turkey and the judicial organs of the state. Our comrade, who learned of the reasons for the decision via mail delivery, was not even summoned by the police or the prosecutor's office to testify or defend themselves throughout the trial.

This story, which seems unbelievable, highlights the high levels of Turkish state repression that our comrades there are facing.

Fortunately, at the moment of writing Mahmut is free, but the court has decided to subject him to a five-year observation period, during which time he will be subject to arrest if he insults the Republic of Turkey again.

As an international coordination of anarchists, we can only express our greatest solidarity with Comrade Mahmut and our Karala comrades.

☆ Anarchist Communist Group (ACG)  Great Britain

☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  Brazil

☆ Die Plattform  Germany

☆ Embat, Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  Catalonia, Spain

☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario (FAR)  Argentina

☆ Federación Anarquista de Santiago (FAS)  Chile

☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  Uruguay

☆ Libertäre Aktion (LA)  Switzerland

☆ Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)  Australia

☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba (OAC)  Argentina

☆ Organización Anarquista de Santa Cruz (OASC)  Argentina

☆ Organización Anarquista de Tucuman (OAT)  Argentina

☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire (OSL)  Switzerland

☆ Roja y Negra  Organización Politíca Anarquista  Argentina

☆ Tekoşina Anarşist (TA)  Rojava

☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)  France, Belgium & Switzerland

☆ Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA (AL/FdCA)  Italy