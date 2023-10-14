Resist Genocide

The Israeli military has ordered the residents of the northern half of Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours. It is impossible for over one million people to do this in such a short time. The order can only be interpreted as a public relations formality and prelude to genocide. All workers and soldiers in a position to prevent this have a duty to act.What is being prepared is not about bringing Hamas to justice. It is the collective punishment of an entire people, dominated by an apartheid system, which the far-right government in Israel wants to see eradicated. The legal prohibition against genocide erected in 1945 will be rendered utterly meaningless.Enlisted soldiers of the IDF must defy their orders. They are being sent to kill innocent men, women, and children who only want to be free, and to live. To end this atrocity they need to mutiny. They must march on Jerusalem and arrest their criminal government.Workers of Israel must strike and cut off supplies to the military and cripple Netanyahus war.Sailors of the US Navy in the Eastern Meditarranean should also defy their orders. Otherwise, they will be complicit in the destruction of homes and the murder of families. If they sail their ships home to port they will be welcomed as true defenders of human rights and justice.Workers of the US  Israels immunity from justice depends largely on your governments aid and support. Take to the streets. Raise this with your co-workers and unions. Demand an end to American complicity in apartheid and genocide. Action can be taken in support by workers across the globe through solidarity protests. Local challenges to ruling class and media complicity with Israels crimes can begin to coalesce international pressure.Wherever work is done which contributes to the Israeli war machine, the workers must strike, cut off trade, and close down any activity assisting the IDF in their massacre.We recognise it is likely too late to prevent Israels massacre in Gaza. If it can be prevented, it must be. If it cannot be prevented, it must be stopped as early as humanly possible. And once the workers of the world have prevented the planned genocide, we can address the question of peace with justice for all.NEVER AGAIN MEANS NEVER AGAIN  FOR ANYONE