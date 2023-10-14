|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War
No upcoming events.
Internationalist Manifesto Against the War 07:38 Apr 15 21 comments
War and Anarchists: Anti-Authoritarian Perspectives in Ukraine 19:25 Feb 22 9 comments
We condemn the Turkish state attack and invasion of the Iraqi Kurdistan 07:12 Jun 26 3 comments
A Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela 23:20 May 11 5 comments
US refusal to withdraw troops from Iraq is a breach of international law 22:27 Feb 08 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group
Résister au génocide 0 comments
Capitalism cant stop Climate Change 1 comments
AUKUS: Mεγάλο βήμα π... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq Imperialism / War
Résister au génocide Oct 14 23
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit d... Jan 09 22
Η επανάσταση &#... Jan 07 22
Resist Genocide
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | feature Saturday October 14, 2023 20:31 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - MACG
[Français]
What is being prepared is not about bringing Hamas to justice. It is the collective punishment of an entire people, dominated by an apartheid system, which the far-right government in Israel wants to see eradicated. The legal prohibition against genocide erected in 1945 will be rendered utterly meaningless.
Enlisted soldiers of the IDF must defy their orders. They are being sent to kill innocent men, women, and children who only want to be free, and to live. To end this atrocity they need to mutiny. They must march on Jerusalem and arrest their criminal government.
Workers of Israel must strike and cut off supplies to the military and cripple Netanyahus war.
Sailors of the US Navy in the Eastern Meditarranean should also defy their orders. Otherwise, they will be complicit in the destruction of homes and the murder of families. If they sail their ships home to port they will be welcomed as true defenders of human rights and justice.
Workers of the US Israels immunity from justice depends largely on your governments aid and support. Take to the streets. Raise this with your co-workers and unions. Demand an end to American complicity in apartheid and genocide. Action can be taken in support by workers across the globe through solidarity protests. Local challenges to ruling class and media complicity with Israels crimes can begin to coalesce international pressure.
Wherever work is done which contributes to the Israeli war machine, the workers must strike, cut off trade, and close down any activity assisting the IDF in their massacre.
We recognise it is likely too late to prevent Israels massacre in Gaza. If it can be prevented, it must be. If it cannot be prevented, it must be stopped as early as humanly possible. And once the workers of the world have prevented the planned genocide, we can address the question of peace with justice for all.
NEVER AGAIN MEANS NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE
|
Front page
Support Sudanese anarchists in exile
Joint Statement of European Anarchist Organizations
International anarchist call for solidarity: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Kurdistan
Elements of Anarchist Theory and Strategy
19 de Julio: Cuando el pueblo se levanta, escribe la historia
International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression
Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022
Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !
Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution
Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!
Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia