Update on the Campaign for the Sudanese Anarchists

category north africa | imperialism / war | news report author Thursday April 18, 2024 08:45author by International Anarchist Organisations Report this post to the editors

In August 2023, we, anarchist organisations from five continents, launched an international solidarity campaign. Its aim was and is to support Sudanese anarchists fleeing war and repression in their country and to ensure that they arrive safely in a destination country of their choice. Six months have now passed since our first call for solidarity. In this short text, we would like to report on the current situation and the continuation of our campaign.
Support the comrades!

Content warning: This text involves talking about sexual violence and death.

In August 2023, we, anarchist organisations from five continents, launched an international solidarity campaign. Its aim was and is to support Sudanese anarchists fleeing war and repression in their country and to ensure that they arrive safely in a destination country of their choice. Six months have now passed since our first call for solidarity. In this short text, we would like to report on the current situation and the continuation of our campaign.

First things first: the majority of the small group of anarchist comrades with whom we have been in contact since 2022 and whom we have been supporting in their journey into exile since last year have now managed to leave Sudan. A small number of comrades is still in the country and is part of the resistance committees in Sudan. Among other things, they are working to support displaced people. The resistance committees help women in refugee camps to form their own committees to defend themselves. They also organize independent activities for children and young people because there is currently no school due to the war. But working under the military emergency law is dangerous. Our comrades on the ground need support to leave the country, because the political situation for activists and revolutionaries is increasingly uncertain and there are many arbitrary arrests. A terrible piece of news that recently reached us showed just how dangerous the situation is: In her attempt to flee the capital Khartoum, our comrade Sarah was raped and murdered by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). We share the deep pain of our comrades over this loss.

The fact that we have been able to carry out international solidarity work at all - albeit on an extremely limited scale - is thanks to the great support of many organizations and individuals from all parts of the world. With their help we have been able to significantly exceed the original donation goal of 2000 US dollars. We would like to take this opportunity to express our warmest thanks to all those people who have supported this campaign and put their solidarity into practice!

However, the costs of our project have also significantly exceeded expectations. The main reason for this is the extremely unstable and worsening situation in Sudan. The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF militia has been going on for almost a year now. The fighting intensifies with each passing month. Over 14,000 people have already been killed. More and more parts of the country are being drawn into the fighting, more and more blood is being shed, more and more people are being displaced. Mass exodus and war have led to an unbearable famine that is worsening every day. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people are acutely at stake. It is a game that is also being played by international actors. The weapons used by the RSF against the civilian population are partly funded by the European Union. The EU deployed the militia as a border force in the service of its migration defense for at least a few years, has been arming them for this purpose and is very likely still doing so (1,2). Currently, there are in increasing indications that the United Arab Emirates, for example, are supplying the RSF with sophisticated weapons systems to keep the war going (3).

In addition to the war in their own country, the repressive border regimes of the surrounding countries also make it difficult for our comrades to flee Sudan. The prices for VISAs to enter the northern neighboring country of Egypt, for example, have skyrocketed. The few remaining transportation routes have also become enormously more expensive. A large part of the money raised by the campaign has therefore already been spent. We need more money to enable our last comrades to flee Sudan and to finance the continuing journey of the other comrades. We will therefore be stepping up our efforts for the campaign once again in the coming months. In some regions, our organizations will spread the campaign, which has so far mainly had a digital presence, even more widely on the ground. We also want to draw attention to the general, catastrophic situation of the people from below in Sudan and help to break through the blanket of silence that the governments and their press have prepared over the events there.

We call on all trade unions, social and political organisations and all individuals in solidarity to stand with the Sudanese anarchists and continue to support the campaign. Spread the word in your organisations and movements. Use all public channels available to you. Donate to the campaign. Every form of help counts.

Unite against war and repression!
International solidarity with the Sudanese anarchists!

Sources:
1: https://migration-control.info/en/blog/how-the-european-union-finances-oppression/
2: https://www.sudanuprising.net/the-rapid-support-forces-and-the-european-unions-migration-control-policy-in-sudan.html
3: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/29/world/africa/sudan-war-united-arab-emirates-chad.html

Barbarism in Sudan: a desperate appeal for help from Sudans anarchists!
author by Someone - CNT-AITpublication date Wed Apr 24, 2024 06:37author email contact at cnt-ait dot infoauthor address author phone Report this post to the editors

Barbarism in Sudan: a desperate appeal for help from Sudans anarchists!

Content warning: contains accounts of war crimes, including rape.

In the previous issue of Anarchosyndicalisme, the CNT-AIT echoed the call for solidarity from anarchists in Sudan.

Since a terrible war broke out on 15 April 2023 between two military factions  the Rapid Support Forces (or Janjaweed militias) against the official army  civilians have been living in a climate of pure terror because of a ruthless and senseless conflict, denounced by the UN with general indifference. At least 15,000 people have died, and more than 26,000 have been injured, but these figures are certainly underestimates.

There are 11 million internally displaced people, 1.8 million people in exile, and 18 million people at acute risk of starvation. 8 million workers have lost their jobs and their income. 70% of areas no longer have water or electricity, 75% of hospitals have been destroyed, 19 million students have stopped studying, 600 industrial plants have been destroyed and looted, as have 110 banks, 65% of agriculture has been destroyed, 80% of inputs (fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and harvesters) in the Geziera irrigated area  the largest in the world  have been looted and destroyed, etc.

The media and activist silence surrounding Sudan is allowing soldiers on both sides to commit genocide with impunity. The conflict between the two clans has many components: ethnic, with its trail of reciprocal genocides (according to the UN); imperialist, because each of the two opposing groups is supported by various foreign powers that covet Sudan for its natural resources and its strategic location. But above all, it is a counter-revolutionary war. By putting the country to fire and blood, it has crushed the hopes of the civil and democratic revolution. And drove many of the revolutions activists into exile. By completely destabilising the country, this war has enabled the leaders of the former regime to remain in power without being tried for the crimes they committed over decades (during the military dictatorship and then the coup détat).

The Revolutionary Committees, in which our anarchist companions participate, are trying to maintain their activity, but this is becoming increasingly difficult with the escalation of violence by the two military factions.

Following the appeal for solidarity, we received more than 1,200 euros (including 200 euros from the companions of the Kurdish-language anarchist forum, KAF), which we were able to pass on to our Sudanese companions. This solidarity enabled them to organise humanitarian distributions of blankets, hygiene products (sanitary pads, soap, toothpaste) and infant milk. A reception area for children was organised, with drawing materials and elementary classes, giving the children a chance to escape the madness of war.

But today, the situation is becoming impossible. The violence of the military groups is unleashed. The Janjaweed militias are behaving like barbarians towards civilians. They murdered our companion Sarah after raping her. For their part, the soldiers are arresting and torturing revolutionaries, accusing them of being allied with the Janjaweed. Our companions urgently need to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. We are relaying their desperate appeal to the international anarchist movement.

If you would like to make a contribution, please send cheques made payable to CNT AIT to :

CNT-AIT, 7 rue St Rémésy, 31000 TOULOUSE, FRANCE, or via PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cntait1

=======================

A call from the revolutionary comrades of Sudan to all the anarchists of the world!

After the regime attempted to destroy and dismantle the glorious December Revolution, the outbreak of the 15 April war caused the displacement of 15 million Sudanese, the suffering of the entire population, the onset of famine and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation. And now the Islamic brigades have launched campaigns targeting revolutionaries and have made numerous arrests and surrenders.

The group of Sudanese anarchists invites you to show solidarity with it so that it can continue its great liberation activity and take it up again, including from abroad.

We would like you to help us get some of our companions out of the country, where they are threatened with arbitrary arrest.

Down with the fascist military regime, down with the Janjaweed brigades!

No to the arrest of revolutionaries, No to the torture of revolutionaries!

Long live the Free Revolution of December!

=======

WHAT CAN YOU DO IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF SUDAN?

You can do a lot, individually or with a few people. The important thing is to talk about Sudan so that as many people as possible are informed about what is happening there!

1) Keep up to date with the situation in Sudan via the SudfaMedia [French].

2) Send messages of solidarity to contact@cnt-ait.info, and well pass them on to our fellow anarchists in Sudan.

3) Talk on social media to your family, your friends, and your work colleagues about Sudan, its revolution and the abomination of the army, the rapid forces and the Islamists. A 4-page explanation of the situation can be downloaded here [in French].

4) Organise leaflet distributions [French], press tables, solidarity collections and events in solidarity with the Sudanese people and against the massacres.

======
العسكرللثكناتوالجنجويد_يتحل

Military in barracks and militias (janjawid) must disband
لاتفاوضلاشراكةلامساومة

No negotiation, no partnership, no haggling
ضد_الحرب

Against war
السلطةسلطةشعب

Power is the power of the people
السلام والحرية والتضامن

Peace, freedom and solidarity

Let us not abandon the anarchists of Sudan! Solidarity and mutual support make us stronger!

=====

In Arabic : تدعوكم مجموعة اناركيين السودان للتضامن معها لكي تستطيع مواصلة نشاطها التحرر (http://cnt-ait.info/2024/04/07/sudan-solidarity)

In French : Barbarie au Soudan : un appel à laide désespéré des anarchistes du Soudan ! (http://cnt-ait.info/2024/04/20/appel-soudan)

In Japanese : スーダンの蛮行：スーダンのアナキストから必死の支援要請！(http://cnt-ait.info/2024/04/23/solidarity-sudan-jp)

Related Link: http://cnt-ait.info/2024/04/23/solidarity-sudan-en/
