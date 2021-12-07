May 2022 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

international | history of anarchism | link to pdf Sunday May 29, 2022 03:03 Sunday May 29, 2022 03:03 by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 105, May 2022 has just been posted on our site.

Contents:

Question and answer on Anarchism [Anti-Imperialism] by Albert Meltzer "Whenever we see the word anti-imperialism nowadays we sniff at it carefully before opening the package, not as one would for explosives, but to see if the milk has gone sour. "



Library update (May 2022) "As you might expect, other people have been busy digging away at anarchist history too."



Bessie Kimmelman: fragments of an anarchist life "No doubt more fragments of her life are waiting to be found!"



The Makhnovshchina and Its Aftermath: Documents from the movement and its survivors [Book review] "Black Cat Press have (again) added to what we know about the Makhnovist movement."



Alternatives to suicide by Albert Meltzer "In 1980 Cienfuegos Press published Towards a citizens militia: anarchist alternatives to NATO & the Warsaw Pact. Various politicians complained. An earlier article in Black Flag declared to be attacked by these people is like having the Good House­keeping seal of approval. (v.6, n.3, June 1980) Here Albert probes the motives behind their fear of the idea of popular self-defence and speculates on what they would have done if Hitler had successfully invaded Britain. Would they really kill themselves rather than collaborate?"



Ken Williams [a tribute from Hastings] by Alex Price "The character me and my friends knew was probably semi-unrecognisable from the anarcho-syndicalist legend of 1980s London, although we knew he was in there."

