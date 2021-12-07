user preferences

May 2022 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | link to pdf author Sunday May 29, 2022 03:03author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 105, May 2022 has just been posted on our site.

Contents:
Question and answer on Anarchism [Anti-Imperialism] by Albert Meltzer "Whenever we see the word anti-imperialism nowadays we sniff at it carefully before opening the package, not as one would for explosives, but to see if the milk has gone sour. "

Library update (May 2022) "As you might expect, other people have been busy digging away at anarchist history too."

Bessie Kimmelman: fragments of an anarchist life "No doubt more fragments of her life are waiting to be found!"

The Makhnovshchina and Its Aftermath: Documents from the movement and its survivors [Book review] "Black Cat Press have (again) added to what we know about the Makhnovist movement."

Alternatives to suicide by Albert Meltzer "In 1980 Cienfuegos Press published Towards a citizens militia: anarchist alternatives to NATO & the Warsaw Pact. Various politicians complained. An earlier article in Black Flag declared to be attacked by these people is like having the Good House­keeping seal of approval. (v.6, n.3, June 1980) Here Albert probes the motives behind their fear of the idea of popular self-defence and speculates on what they would have done if Hitler had successfully invaded Britain. Would they really kill themselves rather than collaborate?"

Ken Williams [a tribute from Hastings] by Alex Price "The character me and my friends knew was probably semi-unrecognisable from the anarcho-syndicalist legend of 1980s London, although we knew he was in there."

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/31zf3c
