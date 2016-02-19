|
Slavoj Zizek: The Lefts Fidelity to Castro-ation 18:59 Nov 30 0 comments
Bolivia ¿Empate técnico o catastrófico? 16:12 Feb 24 0 comments
Crítica a la CUP 14:53 Jan 17 1 comments
The Roots of the Current Situation in Venezuela 03:21 Dec 07 0 comments
Il Corvo 17:48 Aug 27 0 commentsmore >>
Recent articles by Andrew
Trump and the myth of the progressive but misled 'white working class'... 1 comments
After Nice attack - ISIS and Pegida want a clash of civilisations - le... 0 comments
Making sense of the Brexit tide of reaction and the reality of the rac... 5 commentsRecent Articles about International The Left
Why elections fail to bring about real change Feb 19 16
Αναρχία, Κράτ&#... Feb 06 16
Sedition, Subversion, Sabotage: Jan 28 16
Will we see a revolution in our lifetime? - Audio from Rethinking Revolution 2
international | the left | link to audio Tuesday May 04, 2010 00:36 by Andrew - WSM - Rethinking Revolution wsm_ireland at yahoo dot com
This is the audio recording of the second 'Rethinking Revolution' meeting on the topic of 'Will there be a revolution in our lifetime.' "Are we spending our precious time outside of work at protests and meetings because we want to improve our lives or are we just fighting for future generations. In either case what is it that we are trying to do as we move from topic to topic and struggle to struggle?"
Alan MacSimoin doesn't expect to see the glorious day while Andrew Flood is preparing for it being just around the corner. Rethinking revolution is a series of discussions in Dublin about the core ideas those of us who want revolutionary change think we have in common and so too often neglect to discuss. The discussions are kicked off by an opinionated presentation of one or more approaches on these questions with the purpose of drawing all present into a discussion that we hope will continue long after the meeting.
If your on Facebook and want to be sure of getting notifications of future Rethinking Revolution meetings join the Facebook Rethinking Revolution group.
Note on the recording: Due to technical difficulties the second part of Andrew's presentation had to be re-recorded and the first 15 minutes of the discussion are missing. The rest of the discussion was recorded although at a lower quality to the rest of the recording. The total length is just over one hour
Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa
American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava
Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire
Red November, Black November An Anarchist Response to the Election
1986-2016: 30° anniversario di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca
El feminismo es cuestión de vida o muerte
International Campaign for the Freedom of Rafael Braga/Campaña Internacional por la Libertad de Rafael Braga
¡Contra el machismo dominante Anarquismo Militante!
[Colombia] El NO se impuso, ¿qué sigue?
Hamba kahle comrade Bobo Makhoba (1975-2016)
Where to now, Zimbabwe? Beyond the good charismatic pastor.
Contre la loi Travail: le bras de fer continue
Announcement of Nationally Coordinated Prisoner Workstoppage for Sept 9, 2016
Opinião da CAB diante a atual conjuntura Brasileira
¿Habemus pacem? Los desafíos en el tránsito de La Habana a Colombia
Inside the Zimbabwean Uprising
La experiencia de Mujeres Libres: 80 años del surgimiento del feminismo anarquista organizado
Con Lucha Y Organización Fortalecemos La Resistencia
Algunas reflexiones en torno al poder y la institucionalidad a 80 años de la Revolución Española
Listen, Trotskyist! 06:37 Tue 31 Oct 2 comments
An anarchist leaflet given out at a conference of the International Socialist Organization in NYC which challenged its Trotskyist views.
Murray Bookchin 02:50 Fri 11 Aug 0 comments
La creación de una tendencia que el llamó "comunalismo", criticada por muchos fundamentalistas "superrevolucionarios", que ni siquiera se toman la molestia de estudiarla a la luz de las experiencias actuales, constituye un camino de construcción altamente valorable y necesario, en los tiempos en que los movimientos sociales se encuentran con tan baja autoestima y grado de fuerza.
Murray Bookchin has passed away 15:57 Mon 31 Jul 7 comments
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Murray Bookchin, an early proponent of what he described as social ecology, died at home early Sunday at the age of 85.
Zapatistas announce details of organisation of Intercontinental encounter 17:36 Tue 29 Nov 3 comments
The Sixth Declaration of the Selva Lacandona proposed a new Intercontinental encounter to follow up those held in the 1990's in Chiapas and the Spanish state. This communique announces details of a consultation to take place until June 30th on holding it that proposes that Intergalactic Committees be formed on the five continents.
