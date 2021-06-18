Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Image d'illustration

Récit et analyse de la situation par des camarades de l'UCL qui ont participé à la délégation, le 13 juin 2021

Le Kurdistan irakien est désormais encerclé.



Il est encerclé autant par son ennemi de toujours, la Turquie dErdogan qui le tient au nord, que par ceux qui devraient être ses amis, le PDK de Mahmoud Barzani, au sud.



Celui-ci, dans une stratégie dictée à lévidence par Ankara, vient dinterdire lentrée du pays à une délégation européenne, venue observer les preuves des crimes de guerre turcs  bombardements au phosphore blanc, moissons détruites, forêts arrachées, cours deau dérivés, activation de cellules jihadistes pilotées par Erdogan et chargées de maintenir une pression constante sur les populations et les forces dautodéfense kurdes du PKK, YPG, YPJ.



Non content dinterdire son sol aux observateurs européens, le PDK de Barzani multiplie depuis jeudi 11 juin, les accusations mensongères sur cette délégation, la prétendant à la solde du PKK, et coupable de vouloir déstabiliser la région.



Entre les jihadistes dErdogan, les soi-disant « forces spéciales » de Barzani, faux peshmergas mais vrais mercenaires, et enfin, larmée turque entrée de 50 km à lintérieur des frontières irakiennes, il semble évident quErdogan veut la fin de lexpérience révolutionnaire dan le nord du Kurdistan irakien, autant que celle du Rojava. Son délire de Grande Turquie passe par la destruction pure et simple de la résistance kurde.



Des militantEs de lUCL faisaient partie de la délégation dobservateurs à Erbil. A peine sortiEs de lavion, Iels ont été interrogéEs, puis renvoyéEs vers Paris, tout comme les dizaines dofficiels, élus, militants, journalistes de plus de 10 pays, également refoulés dès leur arrivée. Il faut ajouter à ce nombre, 25 délégués prêts à partir de Düsseldorf, empêchés même de quitter lAllemagne. Lombre dErdogan sétend jusquà Berlin, Paris, Bruxelles



Pendant ce temps, il ny a guère que 20% de la population du Kurdistan irakien qui soutienne vraiment Barzani. Corruption, collaboration insolente avec la Turquie, fonctionnaires non payés depuis des mois, agitation et manifestations à Erbil, Souleymaniye le PDK commence à être sérieusement malmené. Plus au sud, Baghdad dénonce lentrée parfaitement illégale de la Turquie sur son territoire, lassimilant franchement à une invasion.



Etrangers refoulés, communication de criminalisation et de diffamation, la tentative détouffer la solidarité internationale séclaire évidemment tout autrement à la lumière de la collaboration du PDK avec lenvahisseur turc.



Cest pourquoi il faut entièrement réviser, requalifier la manière dont est perçue la position du PKK, des YPJ et YPG au niveau international pour ce quelle est vraiment : le seul rempart contre la résurgence de Daech dans toute la région, et contre limpérialisme brutal dErdogan. Loin dêtre lorganisation terroriste que les occidentaux sacharnent à maintenir sur les listes du Conseil européen, le PKK est la seule entité politique, culturelle, militaire à oser tenir tête à logre turc, depuis lintérieur de la Turquie, en Syrie et en Irak.



Les Européens ont bien rapidement oublié que cest la résistance kurde à Kobanê, Raqqa, Ifrân... et sa victoire finale sur le califat islamiste qui a empêché quune explosion dattentats nensanglante davantage lEurope. Il serait temps quils montrent leur gratitude :

 En réclamant que le PKK soit enlevé de la liste des organisations terroristes

 En soutenant la résistance kurde dans le nord de lIrak et au Rojava par tous les moyens

 En dénonçant lillégalité des prétentions turques sur la région, la collaboration du PDK, la collusion des pays de lUE

 En faisant pression pour que des observateurs puissent vérifier létendue des crimes de guerre turcs et saisir les instances juridiques internationales sur lillégalité de la présence turque en Irak



Pour notre part, militants et militantes de lUCL, nous soutenons pleinement la résistance kurde en Syrie, en Irak et en Turquie, contre Erdogan et ses auxiliaires jihadistes, et contre la collaboration de Barzani avec lenvahisseur turc.



Révolution sociale et libertaire, solidarité internationaliste