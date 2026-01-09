user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | Repression / prisoners

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Repression / prisoners

textStatement in support of the Rojava Revolution and a call to end the isolation of jailed Kurdish lead... 18:36 Feb 28 0 comments

imageLa CGT de Catalunya davant el judici a Grècia de Lola Gutiérrez per ajudar a un refugiat kurd 02:52 Dec 19 0 comments

textJusticia para Santiago Maldonado 17:11 Aug 02 0 comments

textNew Mass Resistance as Spanish State Jails Catalan Ministers 18:02 Nov 10 0 comments

textWoman arrested in France for T-shirt critical of Israel 15:31 Mar 12 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by ICOA

textInternational solidarity with our comrades in Brazil 0 comments

imageInternational solidarity with our comrades in Brazil 0 comments

Recent Articles about International Repression / prisoners

International solidarity with our comrades in Brazil Jan 09 26 by ICOA

International solidarity with our comrades in Brazil Jan 09 26 by ICOA

La CGT de Catalunya davant el judici a Grècia de Lola Gutiérrez per aj... Dec 19 18 by Secretariat Permanent CGT Catalunya

International solidarity with our comrades in Brazil

category international | repression / prisoners | press release author Friday January 09, 2026 16:38author by ICOA - International Coordination of Orgranised Anarchism Report this post to the editors

The member organisations of the International Coordination of Organised Anarchism stand strongly in solidarity with our comrades from CAB.
Police forces like the Military Brigade are a legacy of previous military regimes. Not only are they institutions of repression, they are also allies of imperialist agents both outside of and within Latin America.
To our wounded comrade waiting for surgery, we would like to express our sincere sympathy and our wishes for a steady recovery.
Following, we republish a statement issued by our sister organisation CAB, that we fully endorse.

ICOA
Down with imperialism and state repression
Down with imperialism and state repression

DOWN TO IMPERIALISM AND STATE OPPRESSION LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE OF THE LATINO-AMERICAN COMRADES IN BRAZIL AND VENEZUELA

This afternoon (05/01), in the act against the imperialist invasion of the United States of Venezuela in front of the US consulate, a companion and a companion of our organization were detained by the shock battalion of the Military Police. In addition, a companion was a victim of a cassette tape scam at the hands of an empire's guard dog.

The companion was hospitalized, after exams that proved a fracture in the forearm, which was broken, and she will have to undergo surgery and a seven-day hospitalization.

The other two comrades were transferred to a military police battalion and then to the federal police station. They were released around 9:30pm tonight. One of the detained companions has bruises on some parts of the body.

All this proves the intention to terrorize and demobilize the legitimate protest. It's not recklessness, it's State Terrorism!

We highlight the heroic bravery of our companions and our companion. Fight is done with action, and action is an example!

Latin American women have always been at the forefront of the fight against imperialism and colonialism. Long live the courage of our fellow anarchists in the fight against more this attack on the self-determination of the people of Latin America!

We greatly appreciate the active solidarity of the independent companionship, of other political forces and social movements, who have joined together at the vigil in front of PF

The political act only kills everyone and everyone free!

SOLIDARITY IS MORE THAN A WRITTEN WORD!
YANKES OUT OF LATIN AMERICA!
FIGHTING IS NOT A CRIME!
LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE OF LATINO AMERICAN WOMEN!
IN BRAZIL, VENEZUELA AND EVERY CONTINENT!



Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Anarkismo.net: 20 años tejiendo redes

Resist Genocide

Support Sudanese anarchists in exile

Joint Statement of European Anarchist Organizations

International anarchist call for solidarity: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Kurdistan

Elements of Anarchist Theory and Strategy

19 de Julio: Cuando el pueblo se levanta, escribe la historia

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022

Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !

Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution

Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19

La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!

Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2026 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]