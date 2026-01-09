International solidarity with our comrades in Brazil

international | repression / prisoners | press release Friday January 09, 2026 16:34 by ICOA - International Coordination of Organised Anarchism

The member organisations of the International Coordination of Organised Anarchism stand strongly in solidarity with our comrades from CAB.



Police forces like the Military Brigade are a legacy of previous military regimes. Not only are they institutions of repression, they are also allies of imperialist agents both outside of and within Latin America.



To our wounded comrade waiting for surgery, we would like to express our sincere sympathy and our wishes for a steady recovery.





DOWN TO IMPERIALISM AND STATE OPPRESSION

LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE OF THE LATINO-AMERICAN COMRADES IN BRAZIL AND VENEZUELA

SOLIDARITY IS MORE THAN A WRITTEN WORD!

YANKES OUT OF LATIN AMERICA!

FIGHTING IS NOT A CRIME!

LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE OF LATINO AMERICAN WOMEN!

IN BRAZIL, VENEZUELA AND EVERY CONTINENT!

This afternoon (05/01), in the act against the imperialist invasion of the United States of Venezuela in front of the US consulate, a companion and a companion of our organization were detained by the shock battalion of the Military Police. In addition, a companion was a victim of a cassette tape scam at the hands of an empire's guard dog.The companion was hospitalized, after exams that proved a fracture in the forearm, which was broken, and she will have to undergo surgery and a seven-day hospitalization.The other two comrades were transferred to a military police battalion and then to the federal police station. They were released around 9:30pm tonight. One of the detained companions has bruises on some parts of the body.All this proves the intention to terrorize and demobilize the legitimate protest. It's not recklessness, it's State Terrorism!We highlight the heroic bravery of our companions and our companion. Fight is done with action, and action is an example!Latin American women have always been at the forefront of the fight against imperialism and colonialism. Long live the courage of our fellow anarchists in the fight against more this attack on the self-determination of the people of Latin America!We greatly appreciate the active solidarity of the independent companionship, of other political forces and social movements, who have joined together at the vigil in front of PFThe political act only kills everyone and everyone free!