International | Repression / prisoners
International solidarity with our comrades in Brazil
international | repression / prisoners | press release Friday January 09, 2026 16:34 by ICOA - International Coordination of Organised Anarchism
The member organisations of the International Coordination of Organised Anarchism stand strongly in solidarity with our comrades from CAB.
DOWN TO IMPERIALISM AND STATE OPPRESSION
This afternoon (05/01), in the act against the imperialist invasion of the United States of Venezuela in front of the US consulate, a companion and a companion of our organization were detained by the shock battalion of the Military Police. In addition, a companion was a victim of a cassette tape scam at the hands of an empire's guard dog.
