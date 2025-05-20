user preferences

Foglio sui Referendum dell8-9 Giugno

category italia / svizzera | movimento anarchico | comunicato stampa author Wednesday May 28, 2025 03:34author by AL/FdcA Report this post to the editors

Foglio telematico di lotta Alternativa Libertaria sui Referendum dell8-9 Giugno su lavoro e cittadinanza
cinquesi.jpg

Foglio telematico di lotta Alternativa Libertaria sui Referendum dell8-9 Giugno su lavoro e cittadinanza

Clicca qui sotto per scaricarlo:

https://alternativalibertaria.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/foglio-alternativa-libertaria-giugno-2025-scheda.pdf

© 2005-2025 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]