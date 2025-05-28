no event posted in the last week

E uscito il numero 35 de Il Cantiere! italia / svizzera | movimento anarchico | comunicato stampa Tuesday May 20, 2025 02:31 Tuesday May 20, 2025 02:31 by AL/FdcA by AL/FdcA Puoi scaricarlo nella sezione "la nostra stampa" del nostro sito

Esce il numero 35 de Il Cantiere!



In questo numero:



Dal 25 Aprile al Primo Maggio- Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA  pag. 3



La Guerra  Le Formiche  Boris Vian- pag. 5



Le contraddizioni del sistema economico capitalistico sono un puzzle irrisolvibile  Cristiano Valente  pag. 7



Se otto ore vi sembran poche  Tommaso Santino  pag.11



Lo Statuto dei Lavoratori  Carmine Valente  pag.14



Lo scontro tra potenze capitaliste e laccaparramento delle risorse minerarie del Congo  Virgilio Caletti e Lino Roveredo  pag.16



La caccia agli stranieri: la situazione in Francia  Plateforme Communiste Libertaire  pag.19



Un profilo storico dellanarcosindacalismo in Germania a cura di David Bernardini  Lanarcosindacalismo in Germania  Gerhard Wartemberg  pag. 22



Il totalitarismo nella storia del novecento: la lettura di Gunther Anders  Roberto Manfredini  pag. 25



Barcellona, Maggio 1937: La borghesia e gli stalinisti uccidono la rivoluzione  Fontenis  Berneri- pag. 27



Poesia  LAngolo delle Brigate  a cura di Rosa Colella  pag. 31



Puoi scaricare il pdf nella sezione La nostra stampa del sito! Related Link: https://alternativalibertaria.org/e-uscito-il-numero-35-de-il-cantiere/