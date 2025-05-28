user preferences

E uscito il numero 35 de Il Cantiere!

category italia / svizzera | movimento anarchico | comunicato stampa author Tuesday May 20, 2025 02:31author by AL/FdcA Report this post to the editors

Puoi scaricarlo nella sezione "la nostra stampa" del nostro sito
copertinacant3525_1e1747592221386.jpg

Esce il numero 35 de Il Cantiere!

In questo numero:

Dal 25 Aprile al Primo Maggio- Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA  pag. 3

La Guerra  Le Formiche  Boris Vian- pag. 5

Le contraddizioni del sistema economico capitalistico sono un puzzle irrisolvibile  Cristiano Valente  pag. 7

Se otto ore vi sembran poche  Tommaso Santino  pag.11

Lo Statuto dei Lavoratori  Carmine Valente  pag.14

Lo scontro tra potenze capitaliste e laccaparramento delle risorse minerarie del Congo  Virgilio Caletti e Lino Roveredo  pag.16

La caccia agli stranieri: la situazione in Francia  Plateforme Communiste Libertaire  pag.19

Un profilo storico dellanarcosindacalismo in Germania a cura di David Bernardini  Lanarcosindacalismo in Germania  Gerhard Wartemberg  pag. 22

Il totalitarismo nella storia del novecento: la lettura di Gunther Anders  Roberto Manfredini  pag. 25

Barcellona, Maggio 1937: La borghesia e gli stalinisti uccidono la rivoluzione  Fontenis  Berneri- pag. 27

Poesia  LAngolo delle Brigate  a cura di Rosa Colella  pag. 31

Puoi scaricare il pdf nella sezione La nostra stampa del sito!

Related Link: https://alternativalibertaria.org/e-uscito-il-numero-35-de-il-cantiere/
خرید تیشرت
author by تیشرت - خرتناقpublication date Wed Jun 04, 2025 06:48author email llamaadvertising at gmail dot comauthor address tehranauthor phone Report this post to the editors

very nice

Related Link: https://khertenagh.shop/
Great content here I will love to read more content, thank you
author by ANNABELLApublication date Wed Jun 04, 2025 21:37author email eyadebig at gmail dot comauthor address 1017 HZ Amsterdamauthor phone Report this post to the editors

Great content here I will love to read more content, thank you
https://nusipirktivairuotojopazymėjima.com

https://kúpiťvodičskypreukaz.com

https://koupittridicak.com

https://vásároljon-jogosítványt.com

