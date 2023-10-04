Communiqué de vux et de propositions aux camarades présentes aux Journées d'Eté Rouge et Noir 2024

Chers camarades,

notre Organisation ─ Alternativa Libertaria/Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici ─ vous adresse ses salutations les plus fraternelles et ses meilleurs vux pour les Journées d'Eté Rouge et Noir 2024.

Outre les camarades de l'UCL, nous saluons les camarades de Die Plattform et d'Embat, dont nous savons qu'ils seront présents à Bécours pour participer aux activités, aux débats et à la confrontation politique de cette semaine.

Cette année, nous ne pourrons malheureusement pas être présents à vos côtés, mais nous tenons néanmoins à vous adresser nos salutations et à vous faire part de notre brève contribution.

Tout d'abord, nous espérons que nos Organisations pourront coopérer de plus en plus étroitement et fructueusement. Nous pensons que le réseau Anarkismo doit grandir et s'améliorer, et nous sommes engagés dans la naissance, la croissance et la formalisation d'une coordination européenne réelle et efficace de nos Organisations.

En ces temps de résurgence de l'extrême droite et d'attaques de plus en plus graves de la bourgeoisie contre les droits et les conditions de vie des travailleurs et des travailleuses et contre l'environnement, il est impératif que les communistes anarchistes sachent se confronter, étudier et agir de concert et efficacement pour constituer une force révolutionnaire capable de contribuer, avec d'autres, à la résistance sociale et syndicale et aux mobilisations de masse contre la droite au pouvoir.

Les domaines de la lutte des classes, de l'intervention syndicale, de l'activisme social, écologique et antimilitariste sont d'une importance primordiale pour nous et c'est là que nous sommes le plus présents avec nos militants. C'est dans ces domaines que nous vous invitons à collaborer, en identifiant des stratégies et des tactiques d'intervention communes et incisives.

L'internationalisme et la solidarité avec les prolétaires des pays en guerre, les droits des minorités LGBTQ+, les luttes pour une école et une université laïques, libres et de masse sont d'autres axes sur lesquels nous devons travailler ensemble.

Notre Organisation est actuellement engagée, dans les localités où elle est présente avec ses militants, dans l'intervention syndicale au sein de la CGIL, le plus grand syndicat d'Italie, au sein de la minorité critique, sur des positions anti-réformistes et anti-bureaucratiques inspirées par les mots d'ordre d'unité de classe, de progression des acquis salariaux et des droits, et de transformation radicale de la société dans un sens anticapitaliste, communiste et libertaire.

Nous sommes également engagés dans le mouvement antimilitariste et anti-impérialiste, participant aux luttes pour la fermeture des bases militaires de l'OTAN en Italie, mais aussi dans le mouvement écologique et pour une consommation critique et consciente. Avec d'autres groupes libertaires, nous participons à des initiatives culturelles et à la propagande politique de nos idées communes.

Avec nos forces limitées, nous sommes toujours prêts à travailler ensemble, toujours plus unis vers la perspective d'une Organisation internationale des communistes anarchistes et libertaires qui puisse servir de référence aux nouvelles générations de militants dans les luttes présentes et futures.

Secrétariat National

Alternativa Libertaria/Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici

Août 2024