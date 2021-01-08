user preferences

Official statement to sister organizations

category italy / switzerland | anarchist movement | policy statement author Friday September 20, 2024 23:51author by AL/FdCA Report this post to the editors
Official statement to sister organizations adhering to the Anarkismo network

Dear comrades,
In recent months, our Organization has been engaged in an intense and difficult debate during which different visions of priorities and areas of political intervention emerged, as well as different ways of interpreting the organization and its functioning.
At the end of this debate, some comrades gradually decided to take different paths from ours.
The Council of Delegates and the National Secretariat of our Organization have endeavored in every way to prevent this, proposing a unified political solution and a new Congress to be built together.
We are deeply saddened by the choice of these comrades, with whom we have shared many years of militancy and political battles.
We consider this matter even more serious and painful at a historical moment when the bourgeoisie's attack on the lives and rights of workers is intensifying; when reactionary forces are re-emerging and asserting themselves in many countries; when imperialist wars are making more and more victims among the proletarians forced to fight each other.
The unity of the workers' movement, of revolutionary forces, and of the organizations of anarchist and libertarian communists is now more indispensable than ever, and we will continue to pursue it as an absolute priority of our Organization.
Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA therefore intends to strengthen relationships with the organizations adhering to the Anarkismo network by contributing to the common political elaboration and intervention for the strengthening of international Anarchist Communism.
We do not consider it appropriate at this time to detail the different positions taken in the political debate that led to the aforementioned departure.
The documents that have been produced are, however, available to the comrades of our sister Organizations adhering to the Anarkismo network.

July 21, 2024

118th Council of Delegates of Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA

