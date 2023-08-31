user preferences

망명중인 수단 아나키스트 동지들을 지원하여 주십시오.

category | | author Tuesday August 29, 2023 05:56author by Various anarchist organisations

국제 아나키스트 연대를 요청합니다.

우리의 아나키스트 동지들은 여전히 수단에 남아 있으며 그곳에서 은밀하게 선전 활동을 계속하고자 합니다. 우리는 전쟁 전과 전쟁 초기에도 동지들에 대하여 재정적으로 지원을 제공했습니다. 하지만 상황이 더욱 악화되면서, 수단 내부에서의 사회적 활동이나 정치활동은 불가능한 것이 되었습니다. 신속지원군에게 고향을 약탈당한 일부 회원들은 RSF에 가능한 한 빨리 수단을 떠나기로 결정했습니다. 다른 사람들은 아직 수단에서의 활동을 더 이어가기로 결정했으며 우리도 그들을 돕기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.

[عربي] [Castellano] [Deutsch] [Eλληνικά] [English] [Français] [Italiano] [Português] [Türkçe]

국제 아나키스트 연대를 요청합니다.
망명중인 수단 아나키스트 동지들을 지원하여 주십시오.

망명은 결코 쉬운 결정이 아닙니다. 결코 선택이 아닙니다. 생존을 위한 자원을 확보하지 못한 망명은 진정한 고난입니다. 그리고 이 고난을 극복할 수 있는 열쇠는, 바로 연대입니다.

우리는 2018년부터 수단을 뒤흔들고 있는 혁명적 불안의 와중에서 2022년 2월 수단 아나키스트 그룹과 접촉했습니다. 이들과 우리 사이에는 언어의 장벽이 놓여있었지만, 그럼에도 우리는 이들에게서 혁명과 혁명의 중심에 있는 저항 위원회를 더 잘 이해하는 방법을 배웠습니다. 북부의 한 아나키스트 단체가 주로 젊은 학생들로 구성된 이 단체를 모방하기도 했습니다.

2011년 '아랍의 봄' 당시 여러 국가에서 그러했던 것처럼, 수단도 올해 4월 내전에 돌입했습니다. '신속지원군'의 헤메티 사령관은 수단 국군에 대항해 반란을 일으켰습니다. 수단의 진보 세력과 혁명 세력은 두 세력 모두를 지지하지 않았습니다. 그리고 그렇게 그들은 이 두 군사 반동 세력 사이의 전쟁 사이에 휘말려 들었습니다. 이 무의미한 군사분쟁으로 거의 5,000명이 사망했습니다. 250만 명이 강제로 고향을 떠나야 했고, 그 중 50만 명이 시리아를 탈출했습니다. 약탈과 강간은 증가하고 있으며, 민간인을 상대로 전쟁 무기인 양 사용되고 있습니다.

우리의 아나키스트 동지들은 여전히 수단에 남아 있으며 그곳에서 은밀하게 선전 활동을 계속하고자 합니다. 우리는 전쟁 전과 전쟁 초기에도 동지들에 대하여 재정적으로 지원을 제공했습니다. 하지만 상황이 더욱 악화되면서, 수단 내부에서의 사회적 활동이나 정치활동은 불가능한 것이 되었습니다. 신속지원군에게 고향을 약탈당한 일부 회원들은 RSF에 가능한 한 빨리 수단을 떠나기로 결정했습니다. 다른 사람들은 아직 수단에서의 활동을 더 이어가기로 결정했으며 우리도 그들을 돕기 위해 노력하고 있습니다.

우리는 이러한 상황에서 모든 사람들에게 생존을 위한 최상의 조건을 제공하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다. 우리는 수단에 잔류하는 동지들에게 그들이 필요로하는 것을 제공할 것입니다. 만약 그 동지들이 결국 망명을 결정한다면, 우리는 긴급 출국을 위해 필요한 재정을 지원하려 합니다. 우리는 지금 당장 망명에 오르는 동지들이 탈출에 수반하는 위험을 최대한 피하면서, 동시에 다른 수단 동지들 및 망명지의 피착취계급과 활동을 지속할 수 있도록 해야 합니다.

하지만 수단 지역은 내전이나 쿠데타, 그리고 권위주의 정권의 폭정으로 인해 매우 불안정한 상태에 놓여있으며, 즉각적인 출국은 불가능한 상황입니다. 동지들의 망명을 위해 우리는 재정이 필요합니다. 그리고 그 재정 규모는 우리 단체의 연대사업비만으로는 충분하지 않습니다. 아래는 예상 비용(미국 달러 기준)입니다:

비자: $400
여행 경비: $800(비용이 매우 불안정하므로 이 수치는 불확실합니다.)
망명지에서의 첫 임대료: $200
망명지에서의 한 달 식비: $300
수단에서의 대기 시간 비용(숙박, 식비, 인터넷): $1000
최소 $2700

수단의 경제적 · 군사적 상황이 불안정 하기에, 이 잠정 예산 또한 변할 수 있습니다. 또한 이 예산은 한 달 동안의 비용만을 상정하고 있는 것입니다. 하지만 한 달만으로는 우리 동지들의 필요를 온전히 충족시킬 수 없고, 결국에는 훨씬 더 많은 재정이 소요될 것입니다. 만약 모금액이 이 최소 금액을 초과하더라도, 기부된 모든 금액은 동지들이 스스로를 부양할 수 있을 때까지 수단 동지들의 일상적인 필요를 충족시키는 데 사용될 것입니다.

기부금의 모금 및 관리는 이미 국제적인 연대 구조를 갖춘 스위스의 동지들이 주관하고 있습니다.

기부할 때 'Solidarity Sudan'을 명기하여 주십시오.
연대기금은 다음으로 보내주십시오.

Association pour la Promotion de la Solidarité Internationale (APSI)
Place Chauderon 5
1003 Lausanne
Switzerland
IBAN: CH84 0900 0000 1469 7613 8
SWIFT/BIC: POFICHBEXXX
은행명: PostFinance SA; Mingerstrasse 20; 3030 Bern; Switzerland


연명 단체
☆Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  브라질
☆Organisation Socialiste Libertaire (OSL)  스위스
☆Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  우루과이
☆Embat, Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  카탈루냐
☆Federación Anarquista Santiago (FAS)  칠레
☆Karala  터키
☆Black Rose Anarchist Federation / Federación Anarquista Rosa Negra (BRRN)  미국
☆Libertäre Aktion (LA)  스위스
☆Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)  프랑스
☆Grupo Libertario Vía Libre  콜롬비아
☆Die Plattform  독일
☆Roja y Negra Organización Politíca Anarquista - 아르헨티나
☆Anarchist Communist Group (ACG) - 영국
☆Tekoşîna Anarşîst (TA)  로자바
☆Anarchist Yondae  한국
☆Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA (AL/FdCA)  이탈리아
☆Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)  아오테아로아/뉴질랜드

