Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη
Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Ιστορία (γενική)
Learning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments
Reflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments
Reinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments
Dall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments
The "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
Aportes para un análisis de la Etapa Histórica Actual Aug 17 15
Las Coordinadoras Interfabriles de los 70s en la Argentina Jun 11 13
Editorial Comunismo Libertario n° 2 Jun 01 12
Αργεντινή: Το κλείσιμο της Sugar Engineers
Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Ιστορία (γενική) | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Wednesday August 23, 2023 21:22 by Organización Anarquista de Tucumán - Anarkismo
Την ημέρα αυτή διεκδικούμε τις εμπειρίες του αγώνα και της μαχητικότητας του λαού μας, κρατώντας την ταυτότητά μας ως γυναίκες και άντρες του Tucuman που, ακόμα και στις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές έχουμε μάθει να αντιστεκόμαστε και να κρατάμε ψηλά την ελπίδα για την οικοδόμηση ενός πιο δίκαιου κόσμου!
Αργεντινή: Η επέτειος του κλεισίματος της Sugar Engineers
