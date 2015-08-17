user preferences

Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Ιστορία (γενική)

No upcoming events.

Ιστορία (γενική)

Αργεντινή: Το κλείσιμο της Sugar Engineers

category Αργεντινή / Ουρουγουάη / Παραγουάη | Ιστορία (γενική) | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Wednesday August 23, 2023 21:22author by Organización Anarquista de Tucumán - Anarkismo Report this post to the editors

Την ημέρα αυτή διεκδικούμε τις εμπειρίες του αγώνα και της μαχητικότητας του λαού μας, κρατώντας την ταυτότητά μας ως γυναίκες και άντρες του Tucuman που, ακόμα και στις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές έχουμε μάθει να αντιστεκόμαστε και να κρατάμε ψηλά την ελπίδα για την οικοδόμηση ενός πιο δίκαιου κόσμου!
tucuman.jpg

Αργεντινή: Η επέτειος του κλεισίματος της Sugar Engineers

Η 22 Αυγούστου σηματοδοτεί την "Εθνική Ημέρα Ζημιάς στο λαό Tucumano" από το κλείσιμο της Sugar Engineers που σήμανε και το κλείσιμο της πηγής απασχόλησης στην εν λόγω επαρχία.

Με διάταγμα του 1966, επήλθε το κλείσιμο 11 από τις 27 βιομηχανίες ζάχαρης με αποτέλεσμα 50.000 απολύσεις, τη μετανάστευση 250.000 ανθρώπων και την εμφάνιση των χωριών που περιβάλλουν σήμερα μέρος της περιοχής San Miguel de Tucumán.

Ωστόσο, η διαδικασία αυτή αντί να προκαλέσει παθητικότητα, έγινε αντίσταση και αγώνας. Η δικτατορία, σε συνεργασία με την εργοδοσία συνέχισε τη σκληρή γραμμή κατά των συνδικάτων. Οι εταιρείες χωρίς να σέβονται τις συλλογικές συμβάσεις και τις συμφωνημένες συνθήκες εργασίας, προκάλεσαν ξανά απεργία, ξεκινώντας ένα νέο κύμα απολύσεων που ενέτεινε το ήδη τεταμένο κοινωνικό κλίμα.

Η πόλη προσχώρησε στον αγώνα με οργάνωση λαϊκών κουζινών, στάσεις εργσίας και άλλες μορφές. Το 1967, η Hilda Guerrero -ακτιβίστρια και σημαιοφόρος μιας γενιάς γυναικών που αγωνίστηκαν μαζί με τους συζύγους τους για την υπεράσπιση της εργασίας- πέφτει δολοφονημένη από την αστυνομική καταστολή στην Bella Vista.

Η απάντηση της δικτατορίας ήταν αδίστακτη, φυλακίζοντας τους ηγέτες των εργαζομένων, παραποιώντας την προσωπικότητα των αγωνιστών και παγώνοντας τα οικονομικά του συνδικάτου τους.

Το cerrojazo είχε ως κίνητρο το λεγόμενο "πρόβλημα Tucumano" υπονοώντας ότι κάποιοι άνθρωποι ήταν αντιπαραγωγικοί που προκαλούσαν μεγάλο κόστος στο έθνος και ότι οι εργαζόμενοι ήταν προβληματικοί, ένα σαφές παράδειγμα του πώς η ολιγαρχία της ζάχαρης του Tucuman (Conception Engineer) και Jujuy (Engineer Ledesma) είχε την υποστήριξη της δικτατορίας για τον έλεγχο της εθνικής αγοράς ζάχαρης. Τα γεγονότα αυτά κορυφώθηκαν με διάφορες απεργίες, πυροβολισμούς σε εργοστάσια και την καφετέρια των φοιτητών στο πανεπιστήμιο, που αποτέλεσαν την αφορμή για μια σειρά λαϊκών εξεγέρσεων μεταξύ 1969-1970, γνωστές ως Tucumanazo και κορυφώθηκαν με το Quintazo το 1972. Κατά τη διάρκεια του Tucumanazo φοιτητές και εργάτες στο κέντρο του Tucumano αγωνίστηκαν σθεναρά ενάντια στις δυνάμεις καταστολής.

Ο λαός του Tucumano επέδειξε τη σθεναρή αντίστασή του στις αδικίες που προκαλούσε η δικτατορία που στη συνέχεια με την εμφάνιση του αγροτικού αντάρτικου το 1974 και το κατασταλτικό κύμα σε όλο το εύρος της Λατινικής Αμερικής θα κατέληγε να είναι ο ύμνος της στρατιωτικής δικτατορίας με την επιχειρησιακή ανεξαρτησία το 1975 και να γεννά την τελευταία πολιτική στρατιωτική δικτατορία του 1976 που διήρκεσε μέχρι το 1983 τα χρόνια αυτά υπογράφηκαν από τη συνεχή παραβίαση των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων, εγκλήματα κατά της ανθρωπότητας με περισσότερους από 30.000 αγνοούμενους, εκατοντάδες απαγωγές, παράνομη στέρηση της ελευθερίας, βασανιστήρια σε παράνομα κέντρα κράτησης βρεφών.

Organización Anarquista de Tucumán

