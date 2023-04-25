|
In Support of Turning the Tide
north america / mexico | anarchist movement | opinion / analysis Wednesday August 02, 2023 03:38 by I-5AF
Like Black Rose/Rosa Negra, we also see new possibilities arising for the development of Popular Power by combining the organized forces of the exploited, dominated, and oppressed classes together. The I-5AF supports "Turning the Tide".
Just like Black Rose/Rosa Negra (BRRN) in their recently released political program Turning the Tide: An Anarchist Program for Popular Power, in our own regional organization the I-5AF we have often compared general strategy to a compass. Strategy serves as our north star. It helps us get to where were going, but it isnt the actual destination, just a tool to help us triangulate our position and approximate our heading. A long-term political project on the international level is not at all in opposition to establishing anarchism as an influential force in the US and, concerning our own project, more specifically along the I-5 corridor. Because of this, we are in full agreement with BRRN that our longest-term strategies must be oriented by our ends and that our shortest-term, most immediately relevant strategy must always be framed by time and place. As organized anarchism continues to grow internationally, it becomes even more necessary for political organizations to have methods for adapting general strategies to current conditions locally. It is this flexibility and dynamism to respond to specific demands which allows an org to stay focused on its final objectives and long-term strategy. Because periods of upheaval and deadly crises will continue, our movements need to be supported by dependable organizations, the kind of orgs capable of maintaining a revolutionary perspective during both ebbs and flows.
