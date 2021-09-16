|
AKBELEN FORESTS ARE CALLING EVERYONE FOR RESISTANCE
greece / turkey / cyprus | environment | other libertarian press Sunday July 30, 2023 15:47 by Various Turkish anarchiss
Akbelen forests are trying to be shredded and slaughtered with the cooperation of the capital and the state in Muğla, Turkey.
If they happen to succeed, both the forest ecosystem with its thousands of living creatures, the villagers of İkizköy and the local people, and the whole world at this time when the climate crisis is a great threat, will suffer, as the capitalists and the state will enrich their wealth.
