espero 7  Die neue Sommerausgabe 2023

Undogmatisch-libertär - 306 Seiten, kostenlos zum Download !

Sommerzeit ist Reisezeit, und das Reisen erweitert den Blick über die begrenzte Sicht des eigenen Horizonts hinaus. Auch uns hat das Reisefieber ergriffen, und wir möchten mit der aktuellen espero-Sommerausgabe (espero #7) unsere Leser:innen zu einer virtuellen Reise durch die Kultur der gelebten bzw. angestrebten Anarchie einladen.



espero, Nr. 7, Juli 2023, 306 Seiten, zahlreiche Illustrationen, /archiv/espero_NF_007_2023-07.pdf



Unsere Reise beginnt mit einem multimedialen Beitrag von Jochen Schmück über das anarchische Kulturphänomen der Cumbia, einem aus Lateinamerika stammenden Musik- und Tanzgenre, das als Produkt des kulturellen Widerstandes unterdrückten Gesellschaftsgruppen eine Stimme und Identität verleiht. Ihre Botschaft der gelebten Anarchie ermutigt uns, die in der Cumbia-Kultur gemachten Erfahrungen von Freiheit und Solidarität auch auf andere Lebensbereiche zu übertragen.



Gemessen am Ideal gesamtgesellschaftlicher Entwürfe werden solche Übertragungen immer bruchstückhaft und provisorisch bleiben. Das spricht aber nicht gegen libertäre Alltagspraxis. Vielmehr  so führt Tomás Ibáñez aus  verweist es den Anarchismus auf eine selbstkritische Überprüfung seiner theoretischen Grundannahmen. Dem folgt ein Interview von Amador Fernández-Savater, in dem Ibáñez seine eigenen anarchistischen Wurzeln aufzeigt und mit seinem Interviewer über die subversiven Lehren des Pariser Mai 1968 diskutiert.



Einige Jahre zuvor hatte eine Gruppe italienischer Antifaschisten den spanischen Vizekonsul des Franco-Regimes entführt. Mimmo Pucciarelli und Amedeo Bertolo lassen die spektakuläre Aktion Revue passieren, sprechen über ihre Hintergründe und ihren späteren Stellenwert für die Verbreitung anarchistischer Ideen.



Als politische Theorie musste sich der Anarchismus schon immer im öffentlichen Widerstreit behaupten. Stephan Krall führt uns zurück bis ins ausgehende 18. Jahrhundert und rekonstruiert die Auseinandersetzung zwischen William Godwin und Thomas Malthus.



Dem experimentellen Verwirklichungssozialismus von Gustav Landauer und dessen sozial-ökologisch immer noch aktuellen Botschaften spürt Sieg¬bert Wolf nach. Seine Untersuchung ist ein weiteres Beispiel für die wegweisende Kraft, die aus einem libertären Schweifen durch Raum und Zeit erwachsen kann.



Aber auch auf einer ganz grundsätzlichen Ebene sind spezifische Raum- und Zeitverständnisse prägend für anarchistische (Anti-)Politik. Dies arbeitet Ferdinand Stenglein heraus, wobei er ebenfalls auf Gustav Landauer, aber auch auf Protagonist:innen wie Peter Kropotkin oder Charlotte Wilson rekurriert.

Auf der nächsten Etappe unserer virtuellen Reise gelangen wir zu einem Ereignis, das in diesen Monaten sein 100-jähriges Jubiläum verzeichnet: Die Besetzung des Ruhrgebietes durch französische und belgische Truppen im Jahr 1923 infolge nicht geleisteter deutscher Reparationszahlungen. Jule Ehms zeichnet die Positionierung der anarchosyndikalistischen Freien Arbeiter-Union Deutschlands nach. Als nahezu einzige Gruppierung innerhalb der deutschen Arbeiter:innenbewegung unterlag die FAUD nicht der aufwallenden Volks- und Gemeinschaftsideologie und hielt auch im sog. Ruhrkampf an einer konsequenten Klassenperspektive mit inter- und antinationalistischer Ausrichtung fest.



Rolf Raasch legt den Schwerpunkt seines Beitrages auf die politische Theoretikerin Hannah Arendt. Deren Rehabilitierung des Rätesystems als soziale Organisationsform basisdemokratischen Aufbruchs entfaltet eine analytische Kraft, wie sie selbst in anarchistischen Revolutionstheorien nicht häufig zu finden ist.



Als vorläufige Endstation  wie sollte es unter libertären Vorzeichen anders sein?  gelangen wir wieder in unsere unmittelbare Gegenwart zu den sich in ihr stellenden Aufgaben. Eleanor Finley inspiriert uns mit einem Bericht über neue kommunale Bewegungen in den USA, die anarchistische Ideen in pragmatischen Politikformen artikulieren, um Menschen vor Ort eine Selbstorganisation ihrer Bedürfnisse zu ermöglichen.



Am Anfang selbst der größten Reise steht immer ein erster Schritt. Um ihn und alle weiteren gehen zu können, brauchen wir die Kraft der Zuversicht. Das gilt nicht zuletzt für unseren Aufbruch in eine neue Kultur der Freiheit, Solidarität und Anarchie.



Auch die beiden Buchrezensionen, mit denen wir diese espero-Sommerausgabe beschließen, stehen jede auf ihre Art für die Einsicht, dass eine humane und selbstbestimmte Zukunft nur durch den mentalen Gehalt der Hoffnung und durch unser gemeinsames Handeln in der Welt entstehen kann.

Wieder möchten wir uns bei unseren Autor:innen und allen anderen Menschen bedanken, ohne deren Hilfsbereitschaft und Einsatz die Herausgabe dieser Zeitschrift gar nicht möglich wäre.



Das espero-Redaktionskollektiv:

Markus Henning, Jochen Knoblauch, Rolf Raasch und Jochen Schmück

in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main und Potsdam



