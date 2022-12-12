user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Λαϊκοί Αγώνες

image[South Africa] We are dying for food 22:31 Aug 06 1595 comments

text"En Haití está desarrollándose una rebelión de las masas en contra de un sistema neocolonial" 09:04 Mar 28 0 comments

textWhat Colour is Your Vest? The Gilets Jaunes Revolt Shaking France 20:53 Feb 14 0 comments

textYellow Vests and I 19:55 Jan 12 0 comments

textTrespass 3 23:45 Jan 03 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Αργύρης Αργυριάδης

imageΣαμπατέ: Aντίσ&... 0 comments

imageH Κιβωτός του Τ... 0 comments

imageΤο σχίσμα στο&#... 0 comments

Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Λαϊκοί Αγώνες

Ρομά και επαν&#... Dec 12 22 by Γιάννης Βολιάτης

Ιανός: Ο διπρό&... Feb 20 22 by Αργύρης Αργυριάδης

Για τη δολοφο&#... Feb 07 22 by Πρωτ. Αναρχικών Αγ. Αναργύρων-Καματερού

Η εκλογική συγκυρία...

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Saturday May 27, 2023 20:20author by Αργύρης Αργυριάδης Report this post to the editors

Η εκλογική συγκυρία και η γυναίκα του Λωτ στην χώρα των λωτοφάγων
eklogiki.jpg

Η εκλογική συγκυρία και η γυναίκα του Λωτ στην χώρα των λωτοφάγων

Σύμφωνα με τους αρχαίους συγγραφείς τα καταραμένα Μήλα των Σοδόμων, το δέντρο αυτό ήταν μεγαλοπρεπέστατο και έδινε καρπούς φαινομενικώς όμορφους και ορεκτικούς. Μόλις, όμως, κάποιος άγγιζε έναν από αυτούς, αμέσως ξεκολλούσε απ το κλαδί του, έπεφτε καταγής και ευθύς, γινόταν στάχτη! Έτσι, τουλάχιστον, έλεγαν οι θρύλοι

Επομένως, ήταν εύκολο να ξεγελαστεί κάποιος, νομίζοντας πως έκοβε ένα λαχταριστό και ζουμερό φρούτο. Μα, μόλις το ξεφλούδιζε, απογοητευόταν, καθώς η σάρκα του ήταν κατάξερη και έμοιαζε με αποκρουστικά πριονίδια.

Καλύτερα, όμως, έτσι, εφόσον τα Μήλα των Σοδόμων ήταν καρπός φαρμακερός και όσοι τα δοκίμασαν έχασαν τη ζωή τους. Θα έλεγε κανείς ότι έκλεινε μέσα του τη θεϊκή κατάρα, που εξαπολύθηκε εναντίον των Σοδόμων και ότι ξεράθηκε, όχι από τη φλόγα του ήλιου της Αφρικής, αλλά μάλλον από την ίδια φωτιά, που κατέστρεψε τις δύο αμαρτωλές πόλεις, τα Σόδομα και τα Γόμορρα.

Η Παλαιά Διαθήκη πληροφορεί ότι ήταν τόσο διεφθαρμένοι και καθολικά αμαρτωλοί οι κάτοικοι των δύο εκείνων βιβλικών πόλεων, ώστε ο γενάρχης Αβραάμ δεν μπόρεσε να βρει ούτε πενήντα ανθρώπους δίκαιους και ηθικούς σε ολόκληρα τα Σόδομα. Ακόμα και με την υπόσχεση του Θεού ότι και μόνο πενήντα δίκαιους ανθρώπους αν έβρισκε, η πόλη θα σωζόταν από τη θεϊκή οργή, η προσπάθεια απέβη μάταιη.

Είναι γνωστό σε όλους το τραγικό τέλος των Σοδόμων και των γειτονικών Γομόρρων, των οποίων οι κάτοικοι ήταν βουτηγμένοι στην κόλαση της ανηθικότητας και της απόλυτης χυδαιότητας. Η οργή του Θεού ξέσπασε ολέθρια. Επί τρεις μέρες, έπεφτε από τον ουρανό φωτιά και θειάφι. Οι άνθρωποι, τα ζώα, τα σπίτια, τα δέντρα έγιναν στάχτη και χάθηκαν για πάντα.

Όταν ο Θεός αποφάσισε να τιμωρήσει πια τις διεφθαρμένες και άσωτες πόλεις, θέλησε να σώσει τέσσερις δίκαιες ψυχές: τον Λωτ, τη γυναίκα του και τις δύο ανύπαντρες θυγατέρες του. Τους προειδοποίησε, λοιπόν, με έναν Άγγελό Του να φύγουν κρυφά, τη νύχτα, προς το βουνό, χωρίς, όμως, να γυρίσουν το κεφάλι τους πίσω και να δουν τι θα επακολουθούσε.

Η οικογένεια του Λωτ βάδιζε προς το βουνό, η πύρινη βροχή ξεκίνησε να πέφτει και η γυναίκα του δεν μπόρεσε να συγκρατήσει την περιέργειά της. Έστρεψε το κεφάλι της να δει, παρά τις προειδοποιήσεις και μετατράπηκε ευθύς σε άγαλμα από αλάτι!

Και έρχομαι στο σήμερα. Γνωρίζουμε ότι η κυβέρνηση της Δεξιάς ήταν τα Σόδομα του δημόσιου βίου. Ομοίως και η πρώτη φορά Αριστερά, αν και άνισα, προσομοιάζει δυστυχώς τα Γόμορα με τις δικές της αστοχίες. Οι εκλογείς είχαν να επιλέξουν ανάμεσα στην Σκύλα της Δεξιάς και την Χάρυβδη μιας κυβέρνησης των ηττημένων έστω και αν ήταν ειδικού σκοπού. Στο δίλημμα τύπου catch 22 στο οποίο είσαι ολοκληρωτικά χαμένος, οι άνθρωποι επέλεξαν όχι με βάση γεγονότα όπως τα Τέμπη ή τις παρακολουθήσεις ή τις ρεμούλες ως Λωτοφάγοι. Τον μυθικό, φιλόξενο και ειρηνικό λαό της ελληνικής μυθολογίας. Αποφασίσανε να φάνε λωτούς, που ήταν φρούτα μαγεμένα. Και αμέσως ξέχασαν πατρίδα και συντρόφους. Στην περίπτωσή μας θα μπορούσε να πει κανείς ότι οι Λωτοί ήταν τα διάφορα επιδόματα τύπου pass, αλλά θα αδικούσε την μαγεία που προκαλεί η υποτέλεια ή η παραδοχή του δεν υπάρχει εναλλακτική. Αυτή την σαγήνη να αποδεχθείς την μοίρα σου και να γυρίσεις να κοιτάξεις πίσω και να παραμείνεις ως στήλη άλατος όπως η γυναίκα του Λωτ.

Χρειάζεται όμως θάρρος να ξεπεράσεις τις Συμπληγάδες, να μην ξεχάσεις και να συνεχίσεις αλλάζοντας όχι σελίδα αλλά βιβλίο. Φαίνεται ουτοπικό αλλά δεν είναι να αλλάξουν τα πράγματα. Οι εκλογές είναι σαν να τρέχεις χωρίς τηλεδιοίκηση πάνω στο ίδιο τρένο και να περιμένεις να μην συγκρουσθείς με την δυστοπία που έρχεται επειδή απλά άλλαξες ελεγκτή και από φιλεύθερο έβαλες έναν σοσιαλδημοκράτη, ο οποίος δεν θα ακυρώσει το δρομολόγιο, δεν θα πατήσει φρένο απαιτώντας την ριζική αλλαγή, αλλά με μικροεπιδιορθωσούλες θα σου σερβίρει λίγο πιο φτηνό καφέ, αλλά θα παραμείνει δέσμιος στην ίδια διαδρομή.

Οι Αναρχικοί δεν σου υπόσχονται τίποτα και ίσως να μην είναι αυτοί που θα φέρουν το φως. Συνεχίζουν με τον αγώνα τους να δείχνουν όμως ότι το σκοτάδι δεν είναι ανίκητο. Και όπως λέει ένα παλιό σύνθημα: Η σιωπή είναι συνενοχή, το ίδιο και η συμμετοχή στις εκλογές. Α-ψήφισέ τους!

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Joint Statement of European Anarchist Organizations

International anarchist call for solidarity: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Kurdistan

Elements of Anarchist Theory and Strategy

19 de Julio: Cuando el pueblo se levanta, escribe la historia

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022

Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !

Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution

Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19

La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!

Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2023 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]