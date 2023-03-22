|
Solidarity with Alfredo Cospito From Rojava
international | anarchist movement | news report Monday March 27, 2023 23:06 by Tekosin
Solidarity statement with the anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito
The resistance of Alfredo Cospito against the the inhuman 41-bis, the isolation confinement system of Italian Prison, echo all around the world. Some internationalists currently in Rojava, Kurdistan, came together to show our solidarity and send our love and strength to the comrade Alfredo. His resistance against the repression of the Italian state inspires us, we see it as an example of militant struggle and we see it as part of the struggle we are also fighting for. The struggle for freedom, for a free life, against prisons, against domination, against nation-state.
|
