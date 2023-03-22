user preferences

Solidarity with Alfredo Cospito From Rojava

category international | anarchist movement | news report author Monday March 27, 2023 23:06author by Tekosin Report this post to the editors

Solidarity statement with the anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito
Internationalists in Rojava in Solidarity with Alfredo
Internationalists in Rojava in Solidarity with Alfredo

The resistance of Alfredo Cospito against the the inhuman 41-bis, the isolation confinement system of Italian Prison, echo all around the world. Some internationalists currently in Rojava, Kurdistan, came together to show our solidarity and send our love and strength to the comrade Alfredo. His resistance against the repression of the Italian state inspires us, we see it as an example of militant struggle and we see it as part of the struggle we are also fighting for. The struggle for freedom, for a free life, against prisons, against domination, against nation-state.

Prison shows the true face of nation-states, that even when they call themselves democratic, relay on repression, punishment and isolation to perpetuate its system of oppression and domination. This brutal and life-denying methods are something that many comrades have experienced and are still resisting. The non-life of the prison system must be resisted by all means possible, and hunger strike is often a desperate action to question their power, to regain agency in an environment that tries to impose total submission. To refuse nutrition, a fundamental need of life, is an action of resistance that sends a clear message: I will not submit to your authority. I dont accept your brutality and Im ready to sacrifice my life to resist. Anarchists know that well, and kurds too. The resistance of kurdish militant in Amed prison on the 80s are an example of that resistance. In Rojava we learn about it, and the words of Kemal Pir are a beautiful example of that resistance: "We love life so much that we are ready to sacrifice our lives for it".

We have come to Rojava from different parts of the world to join this revolution, to struggle here in solidarity with the peoples of this region, and the revolutionary values and society we are building here. We recognize that all struggles against oppression are connected, that we become stronger by relating and supporting each other in our struggle, because we all have a common aim: free life. Alfredo fought the Italian state, attacked its institutions and challenged its authority. He did not hesitate to take action against a system of domination that oppress people, knowing that repression may follow his actions. And in front of this repression, he did not bend. He stands today as an example of resistance, is for that we salute his determination and his struggle.

Fuori Alfredo dal 41-bis!
International solidarity with political prisoners!
Against all cages and the system that makes them!

Statement in solidarity
Statement in solidarity

