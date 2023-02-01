|
user preferences
New Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana | Anarchist movement
No upcoming events.
Hier ist sie: Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021! 18:20 Jun 16 10 comments
David Graeber, anthropologist and author of Bullshit Jobs, dies aged 59 00:24 Sep 06 1 comments
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 1 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 2 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Brazilian Anarchist Coordination (CAB)
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana Anarchist movement
Comunicado da CAB às organizações amigas e parcerias de luta Feb 01 23
Comunicado da CAB sobre a saída d'organizações Jan 22 23
Manifesto Comunista Libertário Jan 18 23
CAB's announcement to the fellow organisations and comrades
brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | anarchist movement | press release Wednesday February 01, 2023 05:08 by Brazilian Anarchist Coordination (CAB) - Brazilian Anarchist Coordination (CAB) cab.br at riseup dot net
Communiqué about the withdraw of organisations from CAB and the maintenance of this national anarchist-specifist project in Brazil.
The Brazilian Anarchist Coordination (CAB), the national project of the anarchist-specifist organizations in Brazil, member of the Latin American Anarchist Coordination (CALA), informs that, at the beginning of December, four organizations withdrew from CAB and no longer take part in building the national anarchist-specifist project that our militancy has been improving and forming for almost 30 years. The withdrawal of these organizations, in an extremely dangerous moment in the Brazilian current situation, happened on their decision and responsibility, after an unilateral analysis about the Coordination's directions.
|
Front page
International anarchist call for solidarity: Earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Kurdistan
Elements of Anarchist Theory and Strategy
19 de Julio: Cuando el pueblo se levanta, escribe la historia
International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression
Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022
Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !
Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution
Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!
Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes