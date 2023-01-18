Comunicado da CAB sobre a saída d'organizações

brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | movimento anarquista | Sunday January 22, 2023 by CAB

a CAB informa

COMUNICADO DA CAB

ÀS ORGANIZAÇÕES AMIGAS E ÀS PARCERIAS DE LUTA



A Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB), projeto nacional das organizações anarquistas especifistas do Brasil, integrante da Coordenação Anarquista Latino-Americana (CALA), informa que, no início de dezembro, quatro organizações se retiraram da CAB, e não mais constroem o projeto nacional de anarquismo especificista que nossa militância vem aprimorando e constituindo há quase 30 anos. A saída destas organizações, em um momento muito perigoso da conjuntura nacional, se deu por sua decisão e responsabilidade, a partir de uma análise unilateral acerca dos rumos da Coordenação. Ao anunciarem sua retirada, a CAB buscou realizar o processo da forma mais fraterna possível e mantermos esta relação também, desde então.



A Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira atualmente trabalha nos marcos de seu último Congresso, em 2021, quando foi definida uma nova etapa para a Coordenação. Passamos por um processo de reorganização interna com objetivo definido de, em breve, agruparmos novos núcleos e militantes e escalarmos outras etapas em seguida.



A Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira segue atuando de norte a sul do Brasil, criando nas lutas o caminho para consolidação de uma organização política anarquista especificista, que seja a expressão do acúmulo das lutas dos povos. Nossa militância deita raízes nas lutas sindicais, estudantis e comunitárias, nas retomadas e aquilombamentos, nas lutas contra o racismo e contra a LGBTQIfobia.



Acreditamos em um processo de radicalização desde baixo, que crie condições para um enfrentamento consequente contra a burguesia e o Estado colonial genocida. Ergueremos Territórios de Resistência por Vida Digna. Com respeito a decisão de quem se retira, firmamos pé na convicção do nosso projeto e seguiremos em marcha.



Pelo Socialismo e pela Liberdade



Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)

integrante da Coordenação Anarquista Latino-americana



Janeiro de 2023