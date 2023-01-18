|
user preferences
New Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana | Movimento anarquista
No upcoming events.
Hier ist sie: Die espero-Sommerausgabe 2021! 18:20 Jun 16 9 comments
David Graeber, anthropologist and author of Bullshit Jobs, dies aged 59 00:24 Sep 06 1 comments
Poder e Governação 02:58 May 17 0 comments
Against Anarcho-Liberalism and the curse of identity politics 18:34 Jan 14 1 comments
"The North American American Anarchist: The Newspaper Dedicated to Direct Action" 06:02 Sep 15 2 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by x
Rebel: Μεταφραστι ... 0 comments
Ireland: Classroom assistants' solidarity; union leaders' betrayal 0 comments
La "sexta" y la OC: Un programa y un proyecto para la continuidad del ... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana Movimento anarquista
Manifesto Comunista Libertário Jan 18 23
Comunicado Sobre Nossa Saída da CAB Dec 16 22
Desmintiendo al "Anarco-Capitalismo" May 27 22
Comunicado da CAB sobre a saída d'organizações
brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | movimento anarquista | comunicado de imprensa Sunday January 22, 2023 17:32 by x - CAB
a CAB informa
COMUNICADO DA CAB
|
Front page
Elements of Anarchist Theory and Strategy
19 de Julio: Cuando el pueblo se levanta, escribe la historia
International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression
Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022
Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !
Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution
Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!
Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes