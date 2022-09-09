user preferences

Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν"

category Ιβηρική | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Thursday December 22, 2022 17:11author by Kουρσάλ Report this post to the editors

Δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση

Δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση του βιβλίου Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν - Αναμνήσεις από την ισπανική επανάσταση 1936-1939, του Abel Paz, από τις ελευθεριακές εκδόσεις Kουρσάλ.
Το -εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια εξαντλημένο- βιβλίο Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν. Αναμνήσεις από την ισπανική επανάσταση 1936-1939 του Abel Paz, επανα-κυκλοφορεί σε δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση, από τις ελευθεριακές εκδόσεις Kουρσάλ, 10 χρόνια μετά την αρχική του κυκλοφορία (Σεπτέμβριος 2012) και 24 χρόνια μετά την πρώτη του έκδοση στα ελληνικά από την Αναρχική εφημερίδα Άλφα (Ιούνιος 1996).
abel_paz.jpg

Δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση του βιβλίου Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν - Αναμνήσεις από την ισπανική επανάσταση 1936-1939, του Abel Paz, από τις ελευθεριακές εκδόσεις Kουρσάλ.

Το -εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια εξαντλημένο- βιβλίο Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν. Αναμνήσεις από την ισπανική επανάσταση 1936-1939 του Abel Paz, επανα-κυκλοφορεί σε δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση, από τις ελευθεριακές εκδόσεις Kουρσάλ, 10 χρόνια μετά την αρχική του κυκλοφορία (Σεπτέμβριος 2012) και 24 χρόνια μετά την πρώτη του έκδοση στα ελληνικά από την Αναρχική εφημερίδα Άλφα (Ιούνιος 1996).

Η παρούσα έκδοση περιλαμβάνει νέο πρόλογο από τον Κώστα Δεσποινιάδη (αρχικά είχε δημοσιευτεί ως βιβλιοπαρουσίαση στο 1ο τεύχος του περιοδικού Κοινωνικός Αναρχισμός τον Μάιο του 2013), επιπλέον επίμετρο του Νίκου Νικολαΐδη (Συναντήσεις με τον Abel Paz), καθώς και εμπλουτισμένο παράρτημα φωτογραφιών.
Ο Κώστας Δεσποινιάδης γράφει στον πρόλογο:

«Ο Abel Paz (Diego Camacho το πραγματικό του όνομα) γεννήθηκε το 1921 και μέχρι το τέλος της ζωής του παρέμεινε αταλάντευτα αναρχικός καθώς και ένας άνθρωπος γεμάτος πάθος για τη ζωή. Αυτό που καθιστά ιδιαιτέρως σημαντικό το βιβλίο του Paz είναι ότι συνδυάζει το πρωτογενές βίωμα ενός που έζησε τη δίνη των γεγονότων (και μάλιστα από τα κάτω, ως απλός συμμετέχων και όχι ως κάποιος ηγέτης της CNT), με τον αναστοχασμό του ανθρώπου που γράφει για αυτά τα γεγονότα χρόνια μετά (κάθε τόσο ο συγγραφέας επαναλαμβάνει φράσεις του τύπου βλέποντας τα πράγματα με χρονική απόσταση, αυτά όμως που περιγράφω τώρα δεν τα αισθανόμασταν έτσι τότε κλπ.). Το Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν δεν είναι ούτε μαρτυρία που γράφεται ενώ διαδραματίζεται η επανάσταση, αλλά ούτε και η επιστημονικά ουδέτερη καταγραφή ενός ιστορικού.

Ο συγγραφέας του βιβλίου, μολονότι τυπικά όχι λόγιος, διαθέτει μια εκπληκτική συγγραφική δεινότητα στο να μεταφέρει με ζωντάνια τα κρίσιμα στοιχεία αυτού που ως έφηβος έζησε κατά τη διάρκεια της Επανάστασης. []

Χρόνια μετά, σε μια ομιλία του στην Ελλάδα ο Paz συνόψισε με τον καλύτερο τρόπο αυτό το πνεύμα: Θέλετε να μιλάμε για όπλα και για μάχες, για ήρωες και για προδότες. Έτσι δείχνετε ότι δεν έχετε καταλάβει τι ήταν η επανάσταση. Η επανάσταση δεν ήταν ο πόλεμος στην Αραγωνία. Υποχρεωθήκαμε να πολεμήσουμε γιατί μας χτυπούσε ο παγκόσμιος καπιταλισμός και ο φασισμός, ενώ η γαλλική εργατική τάξη έκανε διακοπές μετ αποδοχών. Η επανάσταση ήταν οι άντρες κι οι γυναίκες που έκαναν πραγματικότητα την ουτοπία. Ήταν οι δεκαετίες αγώνων. Αν θέλετε να πεθάνετε μπορείτε να το κάνετε οποτεδήποτε, εμένα με ενδιέφερε η ζωή. Θα μπορούσα να σας μιλήσω για τα χρόνια που πέρασα στη φυλακή, για τους συντρόφους και τις συντρόφισσες που σκοτώθηκαν. Δεν είναι ο θάνατος που με γοητεύει αλλά η ζωή, γι αυτό μιλάω για την επανάσταση. []

Αυτός o καινούργιος κόσμος που κάθε φορά οι επαναστάτες κουβαλάν στις καρδιές τους είναι η πολύτιμη ανθρακιά που απομένει ακόμα κι όταν σβήνει η επαναστατική φλόγα, εκείνη η αποφασισμένη και αποφασιστική, μαχητική (απ)αισιοδοξία που γνωρίζει ότι παρά τις ήττες, τις προδοσίες, τις απογοητεύσεις, παρά τη βαρβαρότητα και την κτηνωδία που μας περιβάλλει και κάνει την ιστορία να μοιάζει με μια κοιλάδα σπαρμένη με κόκαλα, nosotros llevamos un mundo nuevo en nuestros corazones (Κουβαλάμε έναν καινούργιο κόσμο στις καρδιές μας).

Τώρα και για πάντα.»

Θα κλείσουμε την σύντομη αυτή παρουσίαση με την ερώτηση που 24 χρόνια πριν, έθεταν οι συντρόφισσες και οι σύντροφοι των Αναρχικών Εκδόσεων ΑΛΦΑ, όταν εξέδιδαν για πρώτη φορά το Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν:

«Τι ήταν λοιπόν ο Ιούλης του 1936; Το σύντομο καλοκαίρι της αναρχίας; Ένα όμορφο όνειρο, που τελείωσε; Ένα όνειρο που το στραγγάλισαν οι μισθοφόροι του Φράνκο, τα βομβαρδιστικά του Χίτλερ, τα άρματα μάχης του Μουσολίνι, οι δολοπλοκίες και τα εγκλήματα του Στάλιν και μαζί τους η αστική τάξη ολόκληρου του κόσμου... Το όνειρο όμως δεν το σκότωσαν, είναι ζωντανό μέσα σε κάθε άνθρωπο που αγωνίζεται ενάντια στην άγνοια και την αδικία, για τη ζωή και την αξιοπρέπεια. Μετά την κατάρρευση των κομμουνιστικών δικτατοριών, στην εποχή όπου ο παγκοσμιοποιημένος καπιταλισμός θεμελιώνεται στη λήθη, τη βλακεία και την απόγνωση, ένα Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν ίσως να μας βοηθήσει να φανταστούμε ένα μέλλον διαφορετικό από αυτό που μας επιφυλάσσει η εξουσία. Το λιγότερο που μπορούμε να κερδίσουμε από αυτό το ταξίδι, είναι να καταλάβουμε την ακόλουθη φράση του Liberto Sarrau: Ξέρεις γιατί συνεχίζω να είμαι ελευθεριακός; Επειδή αλλιώς δε θα μπορούσα να ζήσω σε έναν κόσμο που έχει γίνει τόσο ξένος από το ανθρώπινο.

Το βιβλίο βρίσκεται σε διάθεση σε βιβλιοπωλεία και κινηματικούς χώρους

