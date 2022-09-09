|
Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν"
Ιβηρική | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Thursday December 22, 2022 17:11 by Kουρσάλ
Δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση
Δεύτερη, αναθεωρημένη έκδοση του βιβλίου Ταξίδι στο παρελθόν - Αναμνήσεις από την ισπανική επανάσταση 1936-1939, του Abel Paz, από τις ελευθεριακές εκδόσεις Kουρσάλ.
