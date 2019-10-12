Support of the Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum
Thursday September 29, 2022 20:15 by Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum
for the mass uprisings in Iran
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mahsa Amini and the victims of the demonstrations.
Long live the struggle and the uprisings of the oppressed in Iranian cities Long live the unity of the exploited class struggles
Defeat to the efforts of the ruling party and to those in the opposition Death to Class sovereignty in all its names and its colors
هاوپشتی سەکۆی ئەنارکیستان بۆ خرۆشانە جەماوەرییەکان لە ئێران ئەنارکیستەکان هەردەم پشتیوانی خرۆشانی خۆخۆیی جەماوەریی بوون و هەن. خەبات و خرۆشان و ڕاپەڕینی خۆخۆیی جەماوەریی نیشانەی هەڵکشانی ئاستی ناڕەزایەتی و بەرەنگاری و خۆهوشیاریی چەوساوانە دژی سیستەمی زاڵ و دەسەڵاتداران. هەرچەندە ناڕەزایەتییەکان و خرۆشانەکان و ڕاپەڕینەکان ناو و ڕەنگی جۆراوجۆر لە خۆبگرن، بەڵام لەنێوەڕۆکدا بەرنگاریبوونەوەی ستەمن، بەرەنگاربوونەوەی ملهوڕیی دەسەڵاتدارانن، ڕەتکردنەوەی سیستەمی زۆرداریی.
ڕاستە هۆکار و هاندەری ڕاپەڕینەوەی چەوساوان لەنێو شارەکانی ئێران کوشتنی مەهسا ئەمینی (کیژێکی ٢٢ ساڵەی کوردیی-زمان) بوو، کە بە گەشتێک لەتەک خێزانەکەی بۆ تاران چووبوو و بەبیانووی پەیڕەونەکردنی حیجابی ئیسلامی دەستگیرکراوە و لێیدراوە و ئەو لێدانە بوو بە هۆکاری مردنی و ملهوڕییەکی ئاشکرا و بەرچاوی دەسەڵاتداران بوو و دونیای هەژاند. بەڵام پەیام و کڕۆکی ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە هەم ناڕەزایەتی بوو بە کوشتنی ئەو و هەم پەیامێکی زۆر ڕادیکاڵ و سنووربەزێن بوو، بۆ نێوخۆی ئێران و جیهان، کە چەوساوان هەر زمان و ئێتنیی و ڕەگەز و تایبەتمەندییەکی کەسییان هەبێت، چەوساوەی دەستی یەک دوژمنی چینایەتی و یەک سیستەمن، ئیدی هەر ناو و ڕەنگێکی هەبێت.
ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە تێپەڕاندن و شکاندنی سنووربەندیی ڕاپەڕینەکانی پێشوو بوو لە باری هزر و بزووتن و ئامانج، ڕەتکردنەوەی ئەفسانەی نەتەوەچییەتی بوو، وەڵامێکی توند بوو بۆ حزبەکان کە هەر یەکە و بە ڕەنگ و ناوێک چەوسانەوە ناودەبات و هەر یەکەیان بە جۆرێک بۆ ئاراستەکردنی ناڕەزایەتیی چەوساوان هەوڵدەدات. ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە بەس پەیامێک بۆ ملهوڕانی نێو ئێران نەبوو، بەڵکو
هەموو ملهوڕان بوو، هەر ئاوا پێش ئەوە پەیامێک بوو بۆ هەموو چەوساوان، کە چەوسانەوە نەتەوە و نەژاد و ڕەگەز و نیشتمانی نییە، هەر ئاوا کە چەوساوان نەتەوە و نەژاد و ڕەگەز و نیشتمانیان نییە و یەک دوژمنیان هەیە، کە ئەویش بوونی چینایەتیی خۆیان و کۆمەڵی چینایەتی و سەەروەریی چینایەتییە؛ یەک ئامانجی بنەڕەتیی و نێوکۆییان هەیە، ئازادکردنی ژیان و بوون لە ستەم و هەڕەشەکانی لەنێوچوون، ڕزگارکردنی گۆی زەمینە لە چەپاوڵگەریی سەرمایەداران و لە پاوانگەریی ڕامیاران.
ئێمە وەک سەکۆی ئەنارکیستانی کوردیی-زمان خۆمان بە بەشێک لە ناڕەزایەتی هەموو چەوساوانی جیهان لە هەموو شوێنێک دەزانین و لە هەموو ناڕەزایەتی و بەرەنگاری و خۆڕێکخستن و ڕاپەڕینێکی دژی کۆمەڵ و سیستەمی چینایەتی لە هەر ئاستێک هەبێت، پشتیوانی دەکەین و بەڕادەی توانایی و بوار بەشداریی دەکەین.
ناڕەزایەتی و خرۆشان و ڕاپەڕینی سەرتاسەریی ئەم ڕۆژانە توانی هاوکاتی ڕەتکردنەدوەی هەوڵی ڕامیاران و حزبەکان بۆ دابەشکردن و پارچەپارچەکردنی ناڕەزایەتییەکان و گۆڕینی بە بەردەبازی دەسەلاتخوازیی، هەنگاونانێکی کتوپڕ و کارا بێت بۆ یەکێتییەکی سەرتاسەریی چەوساوان.
ئێمە هاوخەمیی و ناڕەزایەتی خۆمان لەتەک خێزان و دۆستانی مەهسا ئەمینی و گیانبەخشانی نێو خۆنیشاندانەکان دەردەبڕین، یادی ئەو ئازیزانە لای ئێمە بەرز و نەمر دەمێنێت.
سەرکەوتوو بێت خەبات و خرۆشانی چەوساوان لە شارەکانی ئێران سەرکەوتوو بێت یەکێتی چینایەتی چەوساوان شکست بۆ هەوڵ و پاوانگەرییەکانی ڕامیارانی دەسەڵاتدار و ئۆپۆزسیۆن بڕووخێت سەروەریی چینایەتی بە هەموو ناو و ڕەنگەکانییەوە
سەکۆی ئەنارکیستانی کوردی-زمان ٢٣ سێبتەمبەری ٢٠٢٢
٢ مهر ١٤٠٠١
Support of the Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum for the mass uprisings in Iran
Anarchists have always supported and will support spontaneous mass movement and uprisings. Spontaneous mass uprisings are a sign of rising level of discontent, resistance and self-consciousness of the oppressed against the dominant system and the authorities. Although the protests, riots and uprisings may take different names and colours, in the content they are resistance to oppression, resistance to the brutality of the authorities and rejection of the oppressive system.
It is true that the reason for the uprising of the oppressed in Iranian cities was the murder of Mahsa Amini (a 22-year-old Kurdish girl) who had traveled to Tehran with her family and was arrested by the authorities who allegedly accused her of improper behavior in regards to the compulsory hijab law and later died as the result of the beating. This tragic death has shown again the brutality of the authorities and it shook the world. However, the message of this uprising was both a protest against Mahsas killing and a very radical border breaking message to Iran and the world that the oppressed, regardless of their language, ethnicity, race, colour and personal characteristics, are oppressed by one class enemy and one system.
This uprising has broken the boundaries of previous uprisings in terms of consciousness, activities and goal, rejecting the myth of nationalism, a strong response to the political parties that each paints the oppression by their respective ideologies and each directs the protests according to their particular interests. This uprising was not only a message to the oppressors in Iran, but also to all the oppressors in the world. It was mainly a message to all the oppressed that the oppression has not got a nation, a race, a gender or a nationality They have one enemy: their own class existence, the class society and the class domination; They have one basic and common goal: its to liberate life and existence from oppression and threats of destruction, to liberate the world from the oppression of capitalists and the tyranny of politicians.
We, as the Kurdish-Speaking anarchist forum, consider ourselves part of the protests of all the oppressed people of the world everywhere and we support and participate as much as possible in all protests, resistance, self-organization and uprising against this class society and its system at all levels.
The present general protests and uprisings have been a sudden and effective step towards a global unity of the oppressed, while rejecting the attempts of politicians and parties to divide and fragment the protests and turn them into canon fodders through competitions for authority building.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mahsa Amini and the victims of the demonstrations.
Long live the struggle and the uprisings of the oppressed in Iranian cities Long live the unity of the exploited class struggles
Defeat to the efforts of the ruling party and to those in the opposition Death to Class sovereignty in all its names and its colors
The Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum
23 September 2022
Soutien du Forum anarchiste de langue kurde aux protestations et soulèvements de masse en Iran
Les anarchistes ont toujours soutenu et soutiendront les protestations et soulèvements de masse spontanés. Les protestations et soulèvements de masse spontanés sont un signe de la montée du mécontentement, de la résistance et de la conscience de soi des opprimés contre le système dominant et les autorités. Bien que les protestations, les émeutes et les soulèvements puissent prendre des noms et des couleurs différents, dans le contenu, ils sont résistance à l'oppression, résistance à la brutalité des autorités et rejet du système oppressif.
Il est vrai que la raison des protestations des opprimés dans les villes iraniennes étaient le meurtre de Mahsa Amini (une jeune fille kurde de 22 ans) qui s'était rendue à Téhéran avec sa famille et avait été arrêtée par les autorités qui l'auraient accusée d'avoir un comportement inapproprié en ce qui concerne la loi obligatoire sur le hijab et est décédée plus tard des suites des coups. Cette mort tragique a montré à nouveau la brutalité des autorités et a secoué le monde. Cependant, le message de ces protestations était à la fois une protestation contre le meurtre de Mahsa et un message très radical à l'Iran et au monde selon lequel les opprimés, quelles que soient leur langue, leur origine ethnique, leur race, leur couleur et leurs caractéristiques personnelles, sont opprimés par un ennemi de classe. et un système.
Ces protestations et soulèvements ont brisés les frontières des soulèvements précédents en termes de conscience, d'activités et d'objectif, rejetant le mythe du nationalisme, une réponse forte aux partis politiques qui peignent chacun l'oppression par leurs idéologies respectives et dirigent les protestations chacun en fonction de ses intérêts particuliers. . Ces protestations nétaient pas seulement un message aux oppresseurs en Iran, mais aussi à tous les oppresseurs du monde. C'était principalement un message à tous les opprimés que l'oppression n'a pas de nation, de race, de sexe ou de nationalité. Ils ont un ennemi : leur propre existence de classe, la société de classe et la domination de classe ; Ils ont un objectif fondamental et commun : libérer la vie et l'existence de l'oppression et des menaces de destruction, libérer le monde de l'oppression des capitalistes et de la tyrannie des politiciens.
Nous, en tant que forum anarchiste de langue kurde, nous nous considérons comme faisant partie des protestations de tous les peuples opprimés du monde partout et nous soutenons et participons autant que possible à toutes les protestations, résistances, auto-organisations et soulèvements contre cette société de classe et son système à tous les niveaux.
Les protestations et les soulèvements généraux actuels ont été une étape soudaine et efficace vers une unité mondiale des opprimés, tout en rejetant les tentatives des politiciens et des partis pour diviser et fragmenter les protestations et transformer les insurgés en chair à canon à travers des compétitions pour le renforcement de l'autorité.
Nous adressons nos condoléances à la famille et aux amis de Mahsa Amini et aux victimes des manifestations
Vive la lutte et les soulèvements des opprimés dans les villes iraniennes Vive l'unité des luttes de classes exploitées
Défaite aux efforts du parti au pouvoir et àceux de l'opposition
Mort à la souveraineté de classe sous tous ses noms et toutes ses couleurs
Forum anarchiste de langue kurde
23 septembre 2022
