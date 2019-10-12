Support of the Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum

Recent articles by Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum

Long live the struggle and the uprisings of the oppressed in Iranian cities Long live the unity of the exploited class struggles

Defeat to the efforts of the ruling party and to those in the opposition Death to Class sovereignty in all its names and its colors

هاوپشتی سەکۆی ئەنارکیستان بۆ خرۆشانە جەماوەرییەکان لە ئێران ئەنارکیستەکان هەردەم پشتیوانی خرۆشانی خۆخۆیی جەماوەریی بوون و هەن. خەبات و خرۆشان و ڕاپەڕینی خۆخۆیی جەماوەریی نیشانەی هەڵکشانی ئاستی ناڕەزایەتی و بەرەنگاری و خۆهوشیاریی چەوساوانە دژی سیستەمی زاڵ و دەسەڵاتداران. هەرچەندە ناڕەزایەتییەکان و خرۆشانەکان و ڕاپەڕینەکان ناو و ڕەنگی جۆراوجۆر لە خۆبگرن، بەڵام لەنێوەڕۆکدا بەرنگاریبوونەوەی ستەمن، بەرەنگاربوونەوەی ملهوڕیی دەسەڵاتدارانن، ڕەتکردنەوەی سیستەمی زۆرداریی.

ڕاستە هۆکار و هاندەری ڕاپەڕینەوەی چەوساوان لەنێو شارەکانی ئێران کوشتنی مەهسا ئەمینی (کیژێکی ٢٢ ساڵەی کوردیی-زمان) بوو، کە بە گەشتێک لەتەک خێزانەکەی بۆ تاران چووبوو و بەبیانووی پەیڕەونەکردنی حیجابی ئیسلامی دەستگیرکراوە و لێیدراوە و ئەو لێدانە بوو بە هۆکاری مردنی و ملهوڕییەکی ئاشکرا و بەرچاوی دەسەڵاتداران بوو و دونیای هەژاند. بەڵام پەیام و کڕۆکی ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە هەم ناڕەزایەتی بوو بە کوشتنی ئەو و هەم پەیامێکی زۆر ڕادیکاڵ و سنووربەزێن بوو، بۆ نێوخۆی ئێران و جیهان، کە چەوساوان هەر زمان و ئێتنیی و ڕەگەز و تایبەتمەندییەکی کەسییان هەبێت، چەوساوەی دەستی یەک دوژمنی چینایەتی و یەک سیستەمن، ئیدی هەر ناو و ڕەنگێکی هەبێت.

ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە تێپەڕاندن و شکاندنی سنووربەندیی ڕاپەڕینەکانی پێشوو بوو لە باری هزر و بزووتن و ئامانج، ڕەتکردنەوەی ئەفسانەی نەتەوەچییەتی بوو، وەڵامێکی توند بوو بۆ حزبەکان کە هەر یەکە و بە ڕەنگ و ناوێک چەوسانەوە ناودەبات و هەر یەکەیان بە جۆرێک بۆ ئاراستەکردنی ناڕەزایەتیی چەوساوان هەوڵدەدات. ڕاپەڕینی ئەم جارە بەس پەیامێک بۆ ملهوڕانی نێو ئێران نەبوو، بەڵکو

هەموو ملهوڕان بوو، هەر ئاوا پێش ئەوە پەیامێک بوو بۆ هەموو چەوساوان، کە چەوسانەوە نەتەوە و نەژاد و ڕەگەز و نیشتمانی نییە، هەر ئاوا کە چەوساوان نەتەوە و نەژاد و ڕەگەز و نیشتمانیان نییە و یەک دوژمنیان هەیە، کە ئەویش بوونی چینایەتیی خۆیان و کۆمەڵی چینایەتی و سەەروەریی چینایەتییە؛ یەک ئامانجی بنەڕەتیی و نێوکۆییان هەیە، ئازادکردنی ژیان و بوون لە ستەم و هەڕەشەکانی لەنێوچوون، ڕزگارکردنی گۆی زەمینە لە چەپاوڵگەریی سەرمایەداران و لە پاوانگەریی ڕامیاران.

ئێمە وەک سەکۆی ئەنارکیستانی کوردیی-زمان خۆمان بە بەشێک لە ناڕەزایەتی هەموو چەوساوانی جیهان لە هەموو شوێنێک دەزانین و لە هەموو ناڕەزایەتی و بەرەنگاری و خۆڕێکخستن و ڕاپەڕینێکی دژی کۆمەڵ و سیستەمی چینایەتی لە هەر ئاستێک هەبێت، پشتیوانی دەکەین و بەڕادەی توانایی و بوار بەشداریی دەکەین.

ناڕەزایەتی و خرۆشان و ڕاپەڕینی سەرتاسەریی ئەم ڕۆژانە توانی هاوکاتی ڕەتکردنەدوەی هەوڵی ڕامیاران و حزبەکان بۆ دابەشکردن و پارچەپارچەکردنی ناڕەزایەتییەکان و گۆڕینی بە بەردەبازی دەسەلاتخوازیی، هەنگاونانێکی کتوپڕ و کارا بێت بۆ یەکێتییەکی سەرتاسەریی چەوساوان.

ئێمە هاوخەمیی و ناڕەزایەتی خۆمان لەتەک خێزان و دۆستانی مەهسا ئەمینی و گیانبەخشانی نێو خۆنیشاندانەکان دەردەبڕین، یادی ئەو ئازیزانە لای ئێمە بەرز و نەمر دەمێنێت.

سەرکەوتوو بێت خەبات و خرۆشانی چەوساوان لە شارەکانی ئێران سەرکەوتوو بێت یەکێتی چینایەتی چەوساوان شکست بۆ هەوڵ و پاوانگەرییەکانی ڕامیارانی دەسەڵاتدار و ئۆپۆزسیۆن بڕووخێت سەروەریی چینایەتی بە هەموو ناو و ڕەنگەکانییەوە

سەکۆی ئەنارکیستانی کوردی-زمان ٢٣ سێبتەمبەری ٢٠٢٢

٢ مهر ١٤٠٠١

https://linktr.ee/anarkistan



Support of the Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum for the mass uprisings in Iran



Anarchists have always supported and will support spontaneous mass movement and uprisings. Spontaneous mass uprisings are a sign of rising level of discontent, resistance and self-consciousness of the oppressed against the dominant system and the authorities. Although the protests, riots and uprisings may take different names and colours, in the content they are resistance to oppression, resistance to the brutality of the authorities and rejection of the oppressive system.

It is true that the reason for the uprising of the oppressed in Iranian cities was the murder of Mahsa Amini (a 22-year-old Kurdish girl) who had traveled to Tehran with her family and was arrested by the authorities who allegedly accused her of improper behavior in regards to the compulsory hijab law and later died as the result of the beating. This tragic death has shown again the brutality of the authorities and it shook the world. However, the message of this uprising was both a protest against Mahsas killing and a very radical border breaking message to Iran and the world that the oppressed, regardless of their language, ethnicity, race, colour and personal characteristics, are oppressed by one class enemy and one system.

This uprising has broken the boundaries of previous uprisings in terms of consciousness, activities and goal, rejecting the myth of nationalism, a strong response to the political parties that each paints the oppression by their respective ideologies and each directs the protests according to their particular interests. This uprising was not only a message to the oppressors in Iran, but also to all the oppressors in the world. It was mainly a message to all the oppressed that the oppression has not got a nation, a race, a gender or a nationality They have one enemy: their own class existence, the class society and the class domination; They have one basic and common goal: its to liberate life and existence from oppression and threats of destruction, to liberate the world from the oppression of capitalists and the tyranny of politicians.

We, as the Kurdish-Speaking anarchist forum, consider ourselves part of the protests of all the oppressed people of the world everywhere and we support and participate as much as possible in all protests, resistance, self-organization and uprising against this class society and its system at all levels.

The present general protests and uprisings have been a sudden and effective step towards a global unity of the oppressed, while rejecting the attempts of politicians and parties to divide and fragment the protests and turn them into canon fodders through competitions for authority building.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mahsa Amini and the victims of the demonstrations.

Long live the struggle and the uprisings of the oppressed in Iranian cities Long live the unity of the exploited class struggles

Defeat to the efforts of the ruling party and to those in the opposition Death to Class sovereignty in all its names and its colors



The Kurdish-Speaking Anarchist Forum



23 September 2022



https://linktr.ee/anarkistan



Soutien du Forum anarchiste de langue kurde aux protestations et soulèvements de masse en Iran

Les anarchistes ont toujours soutenu et soutiendront les protestations et soulèvements de masse spontanés. Les protestations et soulèvements de masse spontanés sont un signe de la montée du mécontentement, de la résistance et de la conscience de soi des opprimés contre le système dominant et les autorités. Bien que les protestations, les émeutes et les soulèvements puissent prendre des noms et des couleurs différents, dans le contenu, ils sont résistance à l'oppression, résistance à la brutalité des autorités et rejet du système oppressif.

Il est vrai que la raison des protestations des opprimés dans les villes iraniennes étaient le meurtre de Mahsa Amini (une jeune fille kurde de 22 ans) qui s'était rendue à Téhéran avec sa famille et avait été arrêtée par les autorités qui l'auraient accusée d'avoir un comportement inapproprié en ce qui concerne la loi obligatoire sur le hijab et est décédée plus tard des suites des coups. Cette mort tragique a montré à nouveau la brutalité des autorités et a secoué le monde. Cependant, le message de ces protestations était à la fois une protestation contre le meurtre de Mahsa et un message très radical à l'Iran et au monde selon lequel les opprimés, quelles que soient leur langue, leur origine ethnique, leur race, leur couleur et leurs caractéristiques personnelles, sont opprimés par un ennemi de classe. et un système.

Ces protestations et soulèvements ont brisés les frontières des soulèvements précédents en termes de conscience, d'activités et d'objectif, rejetant le mythe du nationalisme, une réponse forte aux partis politiques qui peignent chacun l'oppression par leurs idéologies respectives et dirigent les protestations chacun en fonction de ses intérêts particuliers. . Ces protestations nétaient pas seulement un message aux oppresseurs en Iran, mais aussi à tous les oppresseurs du monde. C'était principalement un message à tous les opprimés que l'oppression n'a pas de nation, de race, de sexe ou de nationalité. Ils ont un ennemi : leur propre existence de classe, la société de classe et la domination de classe ; Ils ont un objectif fondamental et commun : libérer la vie et l'existence de l'oppression et des menaces de destruction, libérer le monde de l'oppression des capitalistes et de la tyrannie des politiciens.

Nous, en tant que forum anarchiste de langue kurde, nous nous considérons comme faisant partie des protestations de tous les peuples opprimés du monde partout et nous soutenons et participons autant que possible à toutes les protestations, résistances, auto-organisations et soulèvements contre cette société de classe et son système à tous les niveaux.

Les protestations et les soulèvements généraux actuels ont été une étape soudaine et efficace vers une unité mondiale des opprimés, tout en rejetant les tentatives des politiciens et des partis pour diviser et fragmenter les protestations et transformer les insurgés en chair à canon à travers des compétitions pour le renforcement de l'autorité.

Nous adressons nos condoléances à la famille et aux amis de Mahsa Amini et aux victimes des manifestations

Vive la lutte et les soulèvements des opprimés dans les villes iraniennes Vive l'unité des luttes de classes exploitées

Défaite aux efforts du parti au pouvoir et àceux de l'opposition

Mort à la souveraineté de classe sous tous ses noms et toutes ses couleurs



Forum anarchiste de langue kurde



23 septembre 2022



