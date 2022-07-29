user preferences

Ο «παππούς» του ισπανικού αναρχισμού

category Ιβηρική | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Friday September 09, 2022 20:48author by Dmitri (edit.)

Ο Άνσελμο Λορένθο δεν υπήρξε απλά μια εξέχουσα φυσιογνωμία του πρώιμου ισπανικού αναρχικού κινήματος, αλλά ο πλέον πρωτοποριακός εκφραστής του αναρχισμού και βασικός «υπαίτιος» για την  διάδοση των αναρχικών ιδεών στην προεπαναστατική Ισπανία. Δεν είναι τυχαίο το παρωνύμιο ο παππούς του αναρχισμού που του δόθηκε, λόγω της πολυετούς, συνεπούς και καθοριστικής προσφοράς του στην ανάπτυξη του ισπανικού αναρχισμού. Το τίμημα της αγωνιστικής του στράτευσης το πλήρωσε πολλές φορές με εξορίες, συλλήψεις και αιχμαλωσίες.
916965959_955959769947953945_947953945_964959957_960945960960959965769_964959965_953963960945957953954959965769_945957945961967953963956959965769.jpg

Δυό λόγια τον «παππού» του ισπανικού αναρχισμού

O Ανσέλμο Λορένθο, γνωστός ως «ο παππούς του ισπανικού αναρχισμού», γεννήθηκε στις 21 Απριλίου του 1842 στο Τολέδο της Ισπανίας. Σε νεαρή ηλικία δούλεψε με τον θείο του ως κηροποιός και ήρθε σε επαφή με την τυπογραφία, αναπτύσσοντας έτσι και τις πρώτες του θεωρητικές αναζητήσεις. Οι πρωταρχικές μελέτες του Λορένθο σχετίζονταν με τις πρώιμες σοσιαλιστικές απόψεις των Φουριέ και Προυντόν που είχαν τότε σημαντική απήχηση στην Ισπανία, με βασικό εκφραστή τον Φρανθίσκο Πι ι Μεργάλι. Οι φεντεραλιστικές και αμοιβαιοκρατικές απόψεις υπήρξαν πρόδρομοι του αναρχισμού στο ισπανικό εργατικό κίνημα, πριν ακόμα αυτός εμφανιστεί, «εισαγόμενος» από τον Τζουσέπε Φανέλι.

Στο ιστορικό ταξίδι του τελευταίου, έχει φυσικά τις ρίζες της και η στράτευση του Λορένθο στον αναρχισμό. Τον Οκτώβριο του 1868 ο Τζουσέπε Φανέλι ταξίδεψε στην Ισπανία ως  απεσταλμένος της Διεθνούς Ένωσης Εργαζομένων για να βοηθήσει στην δημιουργία της ισπανικής πτέρυγας της ένωσης. Μαζί του εκτός από τα καταστατικό της Διεθνούς είχε και το πρόγραμμα της Μπακουνικής Αναρχικής Συμμαχίας, της πρώτης ειδικής αναρχικής οργάνωσης στην ιστορία. Ο Φανέλι, ενταγμένος τόσο στην Διεθνή όσο και στην Συμμαχία, ταξίδεψε στην Ισπανία ως διττά απεσταλμένος: στόχος του ήταν η ενίσχυση της εργατικής ένωσης από την σκοπιά της αναρχικής επαναστατικής ιδεολογίας, όσο και η ενίσχυση της ίδιας της αναρχικής επαναστατικής ιδεολογίας, με την συγκρότηση ισπανικού πυρήνα της Συμμαχίας.

Στην συνάντηση με τον Φανέλι στην Μαδρίτη, ο 27χρονος τότε Λορένθο οφείλει την πίστη και την στράτευση του στον αναρχισμό. Ο ίδιος, μαζί με τον αρχικό πυρήνα που άφησε πίσω ο Φανέλι, προσπάθησαν να προσδώσουν στο κίνημα οργανωτική συνοχή. Τον  Γενάρη του 1870 ο Λορένθο εξέδωσε στην Μαδρίτη το πρώτο τεύχος της εφημερίδας La Solidaridad προωθώντας τις ιδέες του αναρχισμού, υπήρξε από τους οργανωτές του ισπανικού τμήματος της Α διεθνούς και εκπρόσωπος του στη συνδιάσκεψη του Λονδίνου (1871) καθώς και εκ των ιδρυτών του ισπανικού αναρχικού παραρτήματος της Συμμαχίας. Μέσα από αυτές τις πρώτες οργανωτικές και πολιτικές διεργασίες, στις οποίες ο Λορένθο ήταν εκ των πρωτοπόρων, άρχισε να ενσαρκώνεται και να αναπτύσσεται το μεγαλύτερο αναρχικό κίνημα που έχει εμφανιστεί  μέχρι στιγμής  στην ιστορία.

Κατά τα επόμενα χρόνια ο Λορένθο επιδεικνύοντας υψηλές αξιακές αρετές και οργανωτικές ικανότητες, έμελλε να παίξει σπουδαίο ρόλο, πρωτοστατώντας σε όλες τις μεγάλες στιγμές του ισπανικού αναρχισμού. Συμμετείχε στα σημαντικότερα ελευθεριακά εκδοτικά εγχειρήματα εντύπων, περιοδικών και εφημερίδων (La solidaridad, Acracia, La Revista Blanca, Ciencia Social, El Producktor κ.α.), υπήρξε μπροστάρης σε απεργίες και συνέδρια, μάχες και οργανωτικές διαδικασίες, ενώ καθοριστική ήταν η συμβολή του στο ελευθεριακό εκπαιδευτικό πείραμα «μοντέρνο σχολείο» του Φρανσίσκο Φερέρ. Το 1910, συμμετείχε στο ιδρυτικό συνέδριο της Εθνικής Συνομοσπονδίας Εργασίας (CNT), η γέννηση και η γιγάντωση της οποίας αποτέλεσε τον καρπό των αγώνων των προηγούμενων δεκαετιών.

Ο Λορένθο έφυγε από την ζωή 4 χρόνια μετά, στις 30 Νοεμβρίου 1914 στις 3 το πρωί, στο σπίτι του στην οδό Casanova 13 στην Βαρκελώνη. Σύμφωνα με τον Μπουενακάσα, όπως παραθέτει ο Μπούκτσιν, ο θάνατος του επιταχύνθηκε από την απομάκρυνση του Κροπότκιν και άλλων από τις αναρχικές αρχές, με την υποστήριξη των δυνάμεων της Αντάντ στον Α παγκόσμιο πόλεμο. Στην κηδεία του βρέθηκαν χιλιάδες άνθρωποι, αναρχικές συντρόφισσες και αναρχικοί σύντροφοι, εργάτες/τριες, για τον αποχαιρετήσουν. Στο φέρετρο του, όπως διηγείται ο Amech Zeravla  «κυριαρχούσε ένα μεγάλο στρώμα λουλουδιών, με κορδέλες που έγραφαν Anselmo Lorenzo: Γη και Ελευθερία». Η ταφή του έγινε αργά το βράδυ στο νεκροταφείο Montjuic, μετά από αποχαιρετιστήριες ομιλίες για την ζωή και το έργο του.

Ο Άνσελμο Λορένθο δεν υπήρξε απλά μια εξέχουσα φυσιογνωμία του πρώιμου ισπανικού αναρχικού κινήματος, αλλά ο πλέον πρωτοποριακός εκφραστής του αναρχισμού και βασικός «υπαίτιος» για την  διάδοση των αναρχικών ιδεών στην προεπαναστατική Ισπανία. Δεν είναι τυχαίο το παρωνύμιο ο παππούς του αναρχισμού που του δόθηκε, λόγω της πολυετούς, συνεπούς και καθοριστικής προσφοράς του στην ανάπτυξη του ισπανικού αναρχισμού. Το τίμημα της αγωνιστικής του στράτευσης το πλήρωσε πολλές φορές με εξορίες, συλλήψεις και αιχμαλωσίες.

Το 1987 η CNT ονόμασε το Ινστιτούτο Ελευθεριακών Μελετών που ίδρυσε «Fundacion de Estudios Libertarios Anselmo Lorenzo» προς τιμήν του παππού του αναρχισμού. Με τα απομνημονεύματα του (το μαχόμενο προλεταριάτο) κατέγραψε την πρώιμη ιστορία του ισπανικού αναρχικού κινήματος και αποτελεί την κύρια πηγή πληροφοριών για την ιστορική του προέλευση.

Πηγές:
- Οι Ισπανοί αναρχικοί «ΤΑ ΗΡΩΙΚΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ» 1868-1936, Μάρεϊ Μπούκτσιν
- Μαύρη Φλόγα, Lucien van der Walt και Michael Schmidt
- Η νεκρώσιμη ακολουθία του Anselmo Lorenzo του Amech Zeravla: μετάφραση ούτε θεός  ούτε αφέντης
- Αναρχικό λεξικό  Γιάννης Φούντας
- Ελευθεριακή Ψηφιακή Βιβλιοθήκη: Anselmo Lorenzo Asperilla (1841  1914), ο παππούς του ισπανικού αναρχισμού  Μετάφραση της Αναρχικής Συλλογικότητας Manifesto
 
*Αναδημοσίευση  από anarchism.espivblogs.net

