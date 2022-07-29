user preferences

July 19: When the people rise up, they write history

category iberia | history of anarchism | press release author Friday July 29, 2022 02:10author by Various anarchist organisations Report this post to the editors

International Communication

When the people rise up, they are unstoppable and capable of changing history. These events are repeated from time to time and call into question the normal development of the capitalist common sense that there is no alternative. Of course, there is! The action of the people in rebellion, who put their bodies into overthrowing authoritarian regimes, dictatorships or coups d'état, demonstrates the importance of popular power and revolutionary preparation in order for major social transformations to take place.

[Castellano]

19_july.png

July 19: When the people rise up, they write history

Black storms agitate the air
Dark clouds impede our sight

July the 19th marks the anniversaries of the 1936 Spanish Revolution and the 2012 Rojava Revolution. Both processes indicate the tremendous capacity of peoples, although our tradition vindicates the 1936 Revolution as being driven by those people who professed the same ideas as we do.

What we must assume is that, in the times of greatest darkness, of greatest uncertainty, of the greatest affronts against the working people; those people are capable of the greatest feats, feats that no one was capable of dreaming of a few days prior. Our responsibility, as Organised Anarchism, is to concretise, give coherence to and articulate this peoples power so that it can lead to a Libertarian Social Revolution. We are not afraid of times of crisis, we are not afraid of ruins, because we believe in a future of mutual aid and we know that we will be able to build a future without capitalism and without the state.

Finally, we will be attentive to the events taking place on the 23rd of July, organised by organisations and parties of northeast Syria (AANES), as well as other initiatives of the support committees and Kurdish and democratic confederalist organisations. We call on our militants and supporters to participate.

Long live the 19th of July!
Long live the Social Revolution!
Long Live Organised Anarchism!

☆ Embat (Organitzacio Llibertaria de Cataluña, Catalonia)
☆ LA (Libertäre Aktion, Switzerland)
☆ FAU (Federación Anarquista Uruguaya, Uruguay)
☆ CAB (Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira, Brazil)
☆ FAR (Federación Anarquista de Rosario, Argentina)
☆ OAC (Organización Anarquista de Córdoba, Argentina)
☆ OAT (Organización Anarquista de Tucumán, Argentina)
☆ OASC (Organización Anarquista de Santa Cruz, Argentina)
☆ AF (Anarchist Federation, Greece)
☆ OSL (Organización Socialista Libertaria, Switzerland)
☆ FAS (Federacion Anarquista de Santiago, Chile)
☆ RyN (Roja y Negra, Buenos Aires, Argentina)
☆ Die Plattform (Germany)
☆ Grupo Libertario Vía Libre (Colombia)
☆ UCL (Union Communiste Libertaire, France)
☆ Karala (Turkey)
☆ AWSM (Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement, New Zealand)

