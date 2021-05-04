user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχική Ιστορία

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Αναρχική Ιστορία

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments

textJuly 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments

textFebruary 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments

textOctober 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments

textJuly 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση

imageΚοινωνικός κ ... 0 comments

imageΚαταγγέλλου_... 0 comments

imageΗ ταξική οργή &... 0 comments

Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Αναρχική Ιστορία

1η Μάη 1886-1986: Ένας α&... May 04 21 by Για τη Συγκρότησης Ένωση Αναρχ. Εργατών

Αναρχισμός κ ... Apr 02 21 by Μανώλης Χουμεριανός

Αναρχισμός σ ... Sep 25 20 by Dmitri (translation)

Σπάζοντας τις αλυσίδες

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αναρχική Ιστορία | Νέα author Friday July 08, 2022 21:12author by Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση Report this post to the editors

Lucien van der Walt: Σπάζοντας τις αλυσίδες / Ενα σύντομο βιβλίο για την ιστορία του αναρχισμού. Είναι μια ιστορία περίπου 120 χρόνων συνεχούς αγώνα / Νέα έκδοση απο την ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΚΗ ΣΥΝΔΙΚΑΛΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΩΣΗ
963960945950959957964945962.jpg

Lucien van der Walt: Σπάζοντας τις αλυσίδες / Ενα σύντομο βιβλίο για την ιστορία του αναρχισμού.

Είναι μια ιστορία περίπου 120 χρόνων συνεχούς αγώνα / Νέα έκδοση απο την ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΚΗ ΣΥΝΔΙΚΑΛΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΕΝΩΣΗ

Αυτό είναι ένα σύντομο βιβλίο για την ιστορία του αναρχισμού. Είναι μια ιστορία περίπου 120 χρόνων συνεχούς αγώνα. Είναι μια ιστορία αυτοθυσίας και γενναιότητας συνηθισμένων ανθρώπων που παλεύουν για έναν κόσμο χωρίς αφεντικά και καταπίεση. Εκδόθηκε πρώτη φορά μετά το τέλος του Απαρτχάιντ στην Νότια Αφρική[...] ήταν βασικά μια προσπάθεια να παρουσιαστεί μια προσιτή, παγκόσμια ιστορία του αναρχικού κινήματος (συμπεριλαμβάνοντας το παρακλάδι του επαναστατικού συνδικαλισμού) [] Το να εστιάζεις στην βορειοδυτική Ευρώπη, τις ΗΠΑ και την Ρωσία οδηγεί σε παραπλανητικά συμπεράσματα. Αν αυτές οι περιοχές είναι το σημείο αναφοράς μας, τότε ο διαδεδομένος ισχυρισμός οτι η Ισπανία είχε το μεγαλύτερο κίνημα στην ευρεία αναρχική παράδοση έχει κάποια βάση. Ο αναρχισμός και o επαναστατικός συνδικαλισμός κυριαρχούσαν στα κινήματα των εργατών και της αριστεράς με έναν τρόπο που ποτέ δεν κυριάρχησαν στην Βρετανία ή την Γερμανία, παραδείγματος χάριν. Αλλά μια πιο παγκόσμια ματιά δείχνει κινήματα παρόμοιου μεγέθους αλλού, συμπεριλαμβανομένων της Αργεντινής, της Κούβας, του Περού, και της Πορτογαλίας, και σημαντική επιρροή σε μέρη όπως η Κίνα, η Αίγυπτος, η Ελλάδα και η Νότια Αφρική. Μια παγκόσμια ματιά επίσης βοηθάει να διαλύσουμε την ψευδή ιδέα ότι η ευρεία αναρχική παράδοση δεν έπαιξε ρόλο στα αντιαποικιακά κινήματα: το έκανε σε μέρη όπως η Κίνα, η Ινδία, η Ιρλανδία, και η Κορέα. Έτσι, το κείμενο στόχευε σε μια πιο ισορροπημένη, ολοκληρωμένη παγκόσμια καταγραφή αντί της παραδοσιακής εστίασης στο βόρειο Ατλαντικό. (από τον πρόλογο του συγγραφέα για την ελληνική έκδοση).

Το σπάζοντας τις αλυσίδες είναι το πρώτο ολοκληρωμένο βιβλίο του Lucien van der Walt που μεταφράζεται στα ελληνικά. Ο Lucien είναι ένας από τους σημαντικότερους εν ζωή ελευθεριακούς συγγραφείς του 21ου αιώνα. Η εργασία του ως ακαδημαϊκός σε συνδυασμό με την οργανωμένη συμμετοχή στο ελευθεριακό κίνημα τον έχει κάνει να έχει μια διεισδυτική ματιά που συνδυάζει τη μεθοδική ανάλυση και τη βαθιά γνώση της ιστορίας με το γνήσιο ενδιαφέρον για τα θέματα με τα οποία καταπιάνεται που αποφεύγει τις παγίδες του ακαδημαϊσμού και απευθύνεται στον καθημερινό άνθρωπο ως ίσος προς ίσο. Μέχρι σήμερα έχει συνεισφέρει στη διεθνή βιβλιογραφία μια σειρά από έργα που αναδεικνύουν τον αναρχισμό όχι ως μια μειοψηφική ιδιοτροπία κάποιων θεωρητικών αλλά ως το μαζικότερο επαναστατικό ρεύμα του εργατικού κινήματος από την πρώτη διεθνή μέχρι σήμερα. (από το εισαγωγικό σημείωμα του επιμελητή)

Το βιβλίο "Σπάζοντας τις Αλυσίδες - Μια Ιστορία του Αναρχισμού" κυκλοφορεί από την Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση. Ζητήστε το από τα μέλη της ΕΣΕ ή από τα κεντρικά βιβλιοπωλεία. Κεντρική διάθεση: ΟΙ ΕΚΔΟΣΕΙΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΥΝΑΔΕΛΦΩΝ Καλλιδρομίου 30, Εξάρχεια.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022

Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !

Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution

Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19

La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!

Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2022 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]