user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Φύλο

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Φύλο

textFeminist Protests in Palestine 17:51 Aug 11 0 comments

imageWe Have All Reasons To Be On Streets This Year's 8th Of March 19:03 Mar 06 1 comments

textLa apropiación patriarcal del discurso feminista 17:45 Feb 16 0 comments

text[South Africa] Health Care Forum calls on working class women to boycott the National Gender Summit 08:34 Oct 27 1 comments

textCómo se convirtió la prostitución en la profesión más moderna del mundo 17:57 Dec 26 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by καρακ(Α)ηδόνες
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Φύλο

Nα καταστρέψε&#... Mar 08 22 by Several anarchist organisations

Έμφυλα οδοφρ ... Dec 14 21 by Enantia...

Femicides in Greece Nov 07 21 by Nikos Vrantsis

Παρεμβάσεις ενάντια στην πατριαρχία

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Φύλο | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Thursday June 30, 2022 22:07author by καρακ(Α)ηδόνες Report this post to the editors

Στήνουμε αναχώματα στη γειτονιά μας, στους δρόμους μας, στις πλατείες μας απέναντι στη ματσίλα, στα δίπολα, στο σεξισμό, στην ομοβοφία, στην τρανσοφοβία. Ο δημόσιος χώρος μας ανήκει. Στεκόμαστε η μία δίπλα στην άλλη. Αλληλέγγυα. Δεν χρειαζόμαστε βοήθεια, δεν χρειαζόμαστε συμβουλές, δεν χρειαζόμαστε προστασία από τους άντρες των ζωών μας.
signal202206251724032211.jpeg

Παρεμβάσεις στη Νίκαια ενάντια στην πατριαρχία

Είμαστε οι καρακαηδόνες, αναρχοφεμινστική ομάδα που στεγάζεται και σχετίζεται με τον αναρχικό χώρο πάροδος. Τις δύο τελευταίες εβδομάδες πραγματοποιήσαμε παρεμβάσεις στη νίκαια με πανό, στένσιλ, αφίσα και κείμενο. Ακολουθεί η αφίσα μας και το κείμενο που μοιράστηκε καθώς και φωτογραφίες από τις παρεμβάσεις.

Είμαστε οι καρακαηδόνες.

Είμαστε γυναίκες που γνωριστήκαμε συνδεθήκαμε και σχετιστήκαμε μέσα και γύρω από τη λειτουργία του αναρχικού χώρου πάροδος στη Νλίκαια.

Αφορμή για την έναρξη των συναντήσεών μας υπήρξε η ανάγκη συλλογικοποίησης των βιωμάτων μας μέσα στο καταπιεστικό ασφυκτικό πλαίσιο της πατριαρχίας και η επιθυμία μας να σπάσουμε τη φυσικοποίηση του σεξισμού, των προνομίων και της κουλτούρας του βιασμού, πάνω στα οποία εδραιώνεται και αναπαράγεται. Βιώματα που διαπερνούν όλες τις φάσεις ζωής όσων δεν πληρούν τα χαρακτηριστικά του cis άντρα. Φορώντας μας το δίπολο από τη στιγμή που γεννιόμαστε, εκκινώντας από το μαιευτήριο με τα ροζ και γαλάζια μπαλόνια, την οικογένεια όπου μόνο ασφαλής χώρος δεν είναι, την εκπαίδευση, τη δουλειά. Το δρόμο που έχουμε μάθει να περπατάμε με τα κλειδιά στο χέρι, τις παρέες μας που καλούμαστε να ανεχτούμε τα σεξιστικά αστεία γιατί διαφορετικά θα χαρακτηριστούμε υπερβολικές, τις κακοποιητικές μας ερωτικές σχέσεις.

Στις συλλογικότητές μας βρεθήκαμε λόγω της ανάγκης μας να αγωνιστούμε για ένα νέο κόσμο αντιεξουσιαστικό, αντιιεραρχικό, με όραμα την ελευθερία και την αλληλεγγύη. Σπάσαμε τα μούτρα μας κι εκεί. Διαπιστώσαμε ότι αυτονόητα δεν υπάρχουν. Διαπιστώσαμε επώδυνα το πολύ απλό -αλλά όχι εύκολο- ότι όλα μας είμαστε δημιουργήματα διαπλεκόμενων εξουσιαστικών συστημάτων (καπιταλισμού, πατριαρχίας, κράτους). Όλα μας φέρουμε τις αντιφάσεις μας, το καθένα με διαφορετικές ποιότητες και έχουμε δύσκολο δρόμο μπροστά μας να διανύσουμε με στόχο τη χειραφέτησή μας, την αποτίναξη προνομίων, την αλληλεγγύη. Κανένα δεν καθαγιάζεται περνώντας το κατώφλι ενός αναρχικού στεκιού ή μας αναρχικής συλλογικότητας.

Αναγνωρίζουμε την πατριαρχία ως σύστημα εξουσίας που στηρίζεται στα δίπολα, στις διακρίσεις με βάση το φύλο, την σεξουαλικότητα, την ηλικία, την αρτιμέλεα και στις ιεραρχήσεις, στενά διαπλεκόμενο με τα άλλα συστήματα εξουσίας του κράτους, του καπιταλισμού, του ρατσισμού. Αντιλαμβανόμαστε τον αγώνα μας ως ολικό και διαρκή απέναντί τους χωρίς προτεραιότητες και ιεραρχήσεις.

Στεκόμαστε απέναντι στην αφομοίωση των φεμινισμών από το κράτος και τους θεσμούς του. Όροι όπως ισότητα και δικαιώματα δεν βρίσκονται στο λεξιλόγιό μας. Στόχος μας είναι η διάρρηξη της πατριαρχίας και όχι η διαχείρισή της. Ο ρόλος των μπάτσων και των δικαστών διαιωνίζει την κουλτούρα του βιασμού και στέκονται επιθετικά στα επιζώντα πρόσωπα. Τα παραδείγματα είναι αναρίθμητα. Η θεαματική παρουσίαση από τα ΜΜΕ γυναικοκτονιών, βιασμών και κακοποιήσεων κινείται στα ίδια πλαίσια χύνοντας παράλληλα και το ρατσιστικό τους δηλητήριο ανάλογα με το που έχει γεννηθεί ο δράστης.

Στήνουμε αναχώματα στη γειτονιά μας, στους δρόμους μας, στις πλατείες μας απέναντι στη ματσίλα, στα δίπολα, στο σεξισμό, στην ομοβοφία, στην τρανσοφοβία. Ο δημόσιος χώρος μας ανήκει. Στεκόμαστε η μία δίπλα στην άλλη. Αλληλέγγυα. Δεν χρειαζόμαστε βοήθεια, δεν χρειαζόμαστε συμβουλές, δεν χρειαζόμαστε προστασία από τους άντρες των ζωών μας.

Είμαστε οι καρακαηδόνες από το αναρχικό στέκι πάροδος

Είμαστε οι γλωσσούδες, οι υστερικές, οι υπερβολικές οι αντιδραστικές

Χτίζουμε συλλογικές αντιστάσεις απέναντι σε κάθε φορέα της πατριαρχίας

Δεν είμαστε φρόνιμες, δεν κάνουμε ησυχία, δεν ησυχάζουμε μέχρι την εξάλειψη κάθε μορφής εξουσίας

καρακ(Α)ηδόνες

karakaidones@espiv.net

signal20220625172437352.jpeg

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

International anarchist solidarity against Turkish state repression

Declaración Anarquista Internacional por el Primero de Mayo, 2022

Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !

Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution

Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19

La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!

Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2022 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]