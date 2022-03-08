|
Παρεμβάσεις ενάντια στην πατριαρχία
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Φύλο | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Thursday June 30, 2022 22:07 by καρακ(Α)ηδόνες
Στήνουμε αναχώματα στη γειτονιά μας, στους δρόμους μας, στις πλατείες μας απέναντι στη ματσίλα, στα δίπολα, στο σεξισμό, στην ομοβοφία, στην τρανσοφοβία. Ο δημόσιος χώρος μας ανήκει. Στεκόμαστε η μία δίπλα στην άλλη. Αλληλέγγυα. Δεν χρειαζόμαστε βοήθεια, δεν χρειαζόμαστε συμβουλές, δεν χρειαζόμαστε προστασία από τους άντρες των ζωών μας.
Παρεμβάσεις στη Νίκαια ενάντια στην πατριαρχία
