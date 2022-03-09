user preferences

Σούλα Μαρινούδη, Η ζωή χωρίς εμένα

category Διεθνή | Φύλο | Κριτική / Παρουσίαση author Monday May 23, 2022 22:25author by Γιώργος Λαουτάρης Report this post to the editors

Σούλα Μαρινούδη, Η ζωή χωρίς εμένα - Έμφυλα υποκείμενα εντός και εκτός των κινηματικών χώρων
Το κείμενο αυτό μελετά και εμπνέεται από τις ζωές ανθρώπων που συμμετείχαν σε ριζοσπαστικούς κινηματικούς χώρους από τα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 90 και μέχρι το 2008, αλλά λόγω του φύλου και της σεξουαλικότητάς τους βίωναν τις ομάδες αυτές με όρους αποκλεισμού.
marinoudi1_1.jpg

Σούλα Μαρινούδη, Η ζωή χωρίς εμένα - Έμφυλα υποκείμενα εντός και εκτός των κινηματικών χώρων

Το κείμενο αυτό μελετά και εμπνέεται από τις ζωές ανθρώπων που συμμετείχαν σε ριζοσπαστικούς κινηματικούς χώρους από τα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 90 και μέχρι το 2008, αλλά λόγω του φύλου και της σεξουαλικότητάς τους βίωναν τις ομάδες αυτές με όρους αποκλεισμού.

Το κεντρικό επιχείρημα του κειμένου είναι ότι οι πολιτικοί χώροι του ανταγωνιστικού κινήματος αποτέλεσαν οι ίδιοι πεδία και μηχανισμούς κατασκευής του φύλου, ενώ τα έμφυλα υποκείμενα που αποκλείονταν από αυτούς ή συμπεριλαμβάνονταν με προϋποθέσεις έδειχναν τα όρια του πολιτικού σώματος. Αποτελεί ένα σχόλιο στο περιεχόμενο που αποκτά η έννοια του πολιτικού μέσα στο ανταγωνιστικό κίνημα, ως αρρενωπή κατασκευή με περιγεγραμμένα όρια, αδιαπέραστη από την αποσταθεροποίηση που προκαλεί η ζωντανή κοινωνική ζωή, βασισμένη σε σχέσεις συγγενικού τύπου που διαχωρίζουν «εμάς» από τους «άλλους» και εμποδίζουν τη δημιουργία θεσμών και κανόνων που να ρυθμίζουν τις κοινωνικές σχέσεις με πολιτικούς όρους.

Με αυτά τα δεδομένα, οι αποκλεισμοί είναι σύμφυτοι με την ίδια τη δομή του πολιτικού σώματος. Αυτοί και αυτές που αποκλείονται είναι όσες δεν χωρούν στον στρέιτ, λευκό, ανδρικό χαρακτήρα τους. Οι συνομιλητές και συνομιλήτριές μου περιγράφουν πώς προσπάθησαν να αλλάξουν τους εαυτούς τους για να χωρέσουν στις πολιτικές ομάδες και την κοινωνικότητά τους.

Αντιμέτωποι/ες με τη συγκαλυμμένη αποστροφή στη διαφορετικότητα, μεταμφιέζονταν σε «άνδρες» ή «γυναίκες», άλλαζαν τη φωνή τους, τη στάση του σώματός τους. Όταν αυτή η ένταξη με τους όρους των άλλων δεν ήταν πια υποφερτή, μετακινήθηκαν σε άλλες πόλεις και χώρες προκειμένου να βρουν δομές πιο φιλικές στην υποκειμενική τους λειτουργία.
ISBN 978-960-9489-72-0 88 σελ. / 20,5 Χ 13.0 εκ. / 6,36 ευρώ

***

Αναρχία και προκατάληψη
 
Ο έμφυλος αυτοπροσδιορισμός και τα δικαιώματα όσων τοποθετούν τον εαυτό τους εκτός της νόρμας στο δημόσιο χώρο ήρθαν με όρους πολιτικής σύγκρουσης στην επικαιρότητα, με την πρόσφατη συζήτηση στη Βουλή για το νομοσχέδιο σχετικά με την αλλαγή φύλου, που τελικώς ψηφίστηκε.

Οι συγκρούσεις ωστόσο είναι αδιάκοπες για όσους βιώνουν τα άχθη της ετερότητας.

Η μελέτη της Σούλας Μαρινούδη με τίτλο Η ζωή χωρίς εμένα  Έμφυλα υποκείμενα εντός και εκτός κινηματικών χώρων που κυκλοφόρησε από τις εκδόσεις Futura, φωτίζει μια περιοχή στην οποία θα ανέμενε κανείς ανεκτικότητα αν όχι ενθάρρυνση στη διαφορετικότητα. Οι καταλήψεις στέγης και οι αναρχικές συλλογικότητες της δεκαετίας του 90, οι οργανώσεις της εξωκοινοβουλευτικής Αριστεράς και οι κινηματικοί χώροι που αναφέρονται στην απελευθέρωση από τα καπιταλιστικά δεσμά, σύμφωνα με τη μελέτη της συγγραφέα, αναπαράγουν στερεότυπα και αποκλείουν όσους ορίζουν την υποκειμενικότητά τους με διαφορετικούς όρους από αυτούς της ηγεμονικής αρρενωπότητας.

Για τη συλλογή των στοιχείων και την ανάλυσή της, η συγγραφέας υιοθέτησε το μεθοδολογικό και θεωρητικό πλαίσιο της αυτοανθρωπολογίας. Συζήτησε διεξοδικά και σε βάθος με τους ανθρώπους που αποτέλεσαν αντικείμενο έρευνας και κατέγραψε ιστορίες και βιογραφίες, όχι με τα τυποποιημένα ερωτηματολόγια της στατιστικής κοινωνικής έρευνας που αξιώνει μια επιστημονική αντικειμενικότητα, αλλά αντίθετα παραδεχόμενη την υποκειμενικότητα, την προσωπική εμπλοκή και τη σχετικότητα των συμπερασμάτων της.

Στους πολιτικούς χώρους που μελετήθηκαν οι νόρμες περιόρισαν, παραβίασαν, υποτίμησαν ή εξάλειψαν απολύτως όσους και όσες δεν χωρούν στο πατριαρχικό φαντασιακό του ετεροσεξισμού και της ομοφοβίας, όπως τονίζεται. Ευρισκόμενα μέσα και ενάντια στους πολιτικούς αυτούς χώρους τα άτομα αυτά υπέστησαν κοινωνική βία λόγω της θέσης τους στην ταξική ιεραρχία και της μειονοτικής τους θέσης στο έμφυλο καθεστώς. Αναγκάστηκαν να φύγουν ή να προσαρμοστούν βίαια.

Το κείμενο, που έχει πυκνές αναφορές στην Τζούντιθ Μπάτλερ, τον Μισέλ Φουκώ και τον Ζακ Ντεριντά, είναι μια πολύ αξιόλογη πηγή προβληματισμού για το πλέγμα αποκλεισμού που υψώνει η κοινωνία μας απέναντι σε όσους δεν ορίζουν τον εαυτό τους στο λευκό, ανδρικό και στρέιτ πρότυπο.

Διερευνά ταυτόχρονα τις περίπλοκες εσωτερικές διεργασίες που υφίστανται με τραυματικούς όρους όσοι και όσες αναζητούν τα βήματά τους σε κινηματικούς χώρους που διακηρυκτικά αντιστρατεύονται τους αποκλεισμούς, αλλά πρακτικά αποτελούν μηχανισμούς αναπαραγωγής στερεοτύπων ως προς τα φύλα.

Γιώργος Λαουτάρης

marinoudi2_1.jpeg

