Ενάντια στα στρατόπεδα κράτησης
Διεθνή | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Friday March 18, 2022 17:34 by ΕΣΕ
19 Μάρτη: Διεθνής Μέρα Δράσης
Να ανοίξουμε τη συζήτηση για ένα διεθνή συντονισμό ενάντια στα κέντρα κράτησης. Να αγωνιστούμε ενάντια στους πολέμους και το ρατσισμό μέχρι το κλείσιμο και του τελευταίου κολαστηρίου. Κάθε δράση από μια απλή ανακοίνωση, ένα βίντεο, μια συγκέντρωση ή μια διαδήλωση είναι μια πολλή σημαντική βοήθεια για εμάς.
19 Μάρτη: Διεθνής Μέρα Δράσης ενάντια στα στρατόπεδα κράτησης προσφύγων και μεταναστών
