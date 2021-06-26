user preferences

Ενάντια στα στρατόπεδα κράτησης

category Διεθνή | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου
author Friday March 18, 2022 17:34
author by ΕΣΕ

19 Μάρτη: Διεθνής Μέρα Δράσης

Να ανοίξουμε τη συζήτηση για ένα διεθνή συντονισμό ενάντια στα κέντρα κράτησης. Να αγωνιστούμε ενάντια στους πολέμους και το ρατσισμό μέχρι το κλείσιμο και του τελευταίου κολαστηρίου. Κάθε δράση από μια απλή ανακοίνωση, ένα βίντεο, μια συγκέντρωση ή μια διαδήλωση είναι μια πολλή σημαντική βοήθεια για εμάς.
international_day_of_action_against_detention_camps_poster_blank_location_web729x1024.jpg

19 Μάρτη: Διεθνής Μέρα Δράσης ενάντια στα στρατόπεδα κράτησης προσφύγων και μεταναστών

Πρέπει να πούμε τα πράγματα με το όνομα τους: Τα κέντρα κράτησης προσφύγων και μεταναστών στην Ελλάδα είναι χώροι βασανιστηρίων και βαρβαρότητας. Άνθρωποι στοιβαγμένοι ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον σε άθλιες συνθήκες. Με φαγητό που δεν τρώγεται, με καθαριότητα ανύπαρκτη, χωρίς γιατρούς, χωρίς καν φάρμακα και με τους βασανισμούς, τους ξυλοδαρμούς (κάποιες φορές μέχρι θανάτου) και τα καψόνια των αστυνομικών φρουρών εναντίον τους να αποτελούν καθημερινό φαινόμενο. Η κόλαση της Μόριας που φωτίστηκε για λίγο από τις φλόγες που έκαψαν τον καταυλισμό είναι μόνο ένας από τους πολλούς τόπους βασανιστηρίων και εκμηδένισης της αξίας της ζωής που υπάρχουν διασκορπισμένοι εδώ και χρόνια στην ελληνική επικράτεια.

Είτε ήρθαν στην Ελλάδα ως μετανάστες είτε ως πρόσφυγες πολέμου οι άνθρωποι που μπαινοβγαίνουν μέσα σε αυτά τα στρατόπεδα και τις δομές κράτησης είναι οι ίδιοι που εργάζονται ανασφάλιστοι για ένα κομμάτι ψωμί στα χωράφια και τις οικοδομές, στην καθαριότητα και σε άλλες αντίστοιχες εργασίες. Είναι ένα κομμάτι της παγκόσμιας πολυεθνικής εργατικής τάξης που δέχεται επίθεση και είναι υποχρέωση των εργατικών συνδικαλιστικών κινημάτων της Ευρώπης να βάλουν ως πρώτη προτεραιότητα το κλείσιμο όλων αυτών των κολαστηρίων. Ο Καπιταλισμός και τα κράτη αφού προκαλούν πολέμους με σκοπό την όλο και μεγαλύτερη κερδοφορία των αφεντικών, αφού φτιάχνουν νόμους που απαγορεύουν την ελεύθερη μετακίνηση των ανθρώπων δημιουργώντας έτσι οι ίδιοι την παρανομοποίηση της παλιότερα νόμιμης μετανάστευσης, στη συνέχεια χρησιμοποιούν τους μετανάστες χωρίς χαρτιά και τους πρόσφυγες που καταφέρνουν να φτάσουν στις χώρες της δύσης ως φτηνό εργατικό δυναμικό χωρίς δικαιώματα και τους φυλακίζουν σε άθλια στρατόπεδα και καταυλισμούς. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση χρηματοδοτεί αυτά τα σύγχρονα κολαστήρια την ίδια στιγμή που νομοθετεί, μέσω συνθηκών, τον εγκλωβισμό των προσφύγων στην Ελλάδα.

Από το Μάρτιο του 2020, με αφορμή την πανδημία, το ελληνικό κράτος στοχοποιεί τους μετανάστες/τριες μέσα και έξω από τα κέντρα κράτησης, ως υγειονομική βόμβα που διασπείρει τον ιό.

Την ίδια στιγμή που η κυβέρνηση αφήνει χωρίς κανένα μέτρο υγειονομικής προστασίας και χωρίς ιατροφαρμακευτική περίθαλψη τους έγκλειστους και τις έγκλειστες των κέντρων κράτησης και υποδοχής , επιχειρεί να μετατρέψει ακόμα και τα ανοικτά στρατόπεδα κράτησης σε κλειστές δομές φυλάκισης των μεταναστών/τριων, εντείνοντας το καθεστώς εξαίρεσης, με τη μονιμοποίηση του εγκλεισμού στα κολαστηρία. Ταυτόχρονα συνεχίζει τις δολοφονίες των μεταναστών στα σύνορα μέσα από παράνομες επαναπροωθήσεις. Από τη Λέσβο μέχρι την Αμυγδαλέζα, και από τον Έβρο μέχρι την Πέτρου Ράλλη να παλέψουμε για την κατάργηση των στρατοπέδων, είτε αυτά εμφανίζονται ως κλειστά είτε ως ανοιχτά κέντρα κράτησης. Να παλέψουμε για να σταματήσουν οι κρατικές δολοφονίες στα σύνορα. Είναι χρέος μας απέναντι στους εαυτούς μας, την τάξη μας και την ανθρωπότητα.

Η αντίσταση στον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία όπως και τη Συρία και τόσες άλλες περιοχές του πλανήτη περνάει μέσα από τους κοινούς αγώνες με τους πρόσφυγες και τους μετανάστες των δικών μας χωρών. Χρειαζόμαστε ένα διεθνή εργατικό αντιπολεμικό και αντιρατσιστικό συντονισμό για να μπλοκάρουμε τις μηχανές του πολέμου που σπέρνουν το θάνατο.

Ως Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση αποφασίσαμε να οργανώσουμε μαζί με αυτοοργανωμένες συλλογικότητες αλληλεγγύης στους μετανάστες μια διεθνή ημέρα δράσης ενάντια στα κέντρα κράτησης. Στα πλαίσια αυτής της ήμερας θα πραγματοποιήσουμε συγκεντρώσεις και παρεμβάσεις σε όλες τις πόλεις της Ελλάδας που διαθέτουμε τοπικές ενώσεις. Καλούμε όλες τις αναρχοσυνδικαλιστικές οργανώσεις της Ευρώπης και του κόσμου, όλες τις ελευθεριακές, αντιρατσιστικές συλλογικότητες να συμμετέχουν το Σάββατο 19 Μάρτη στην πάλη για το κλείσιμο όλων των στρατοπέδων και δομών κράτησης μεταναστών/τριών και προσφύγων/ισσών. Να ενημερώσουν όλους τους εργάτες των χωρών τους για αυτό το σύγχρονο έγκλημα κατά της ανθρωπότητας, να οργανώσουν εκδηλώσεις και κινητοποιήσεις στις χώρες τους. Να ανοίξουμε τη συζήτηση για ένα διεθνή συντονισμό ενάντια στα κέντρα κράτησης. Να αγωνιστούμε ενάντια στους πολέμους και το ρατσισμό μέχρι το κλείσιμο και του τελευταίου κολαστηρίου. Κάθε δράση από μια απλή ανακοίνωση, ένα βίντεο, μια συγκέντρωση ή μια διαδήλωση είναι μια πολλή σημαντική βοήθεια για εμάς.

Παρακαλούμε να μας ενημερώσετε άμεσα για οποιαδήποτε δράση αποφασίσετε και να διαδώσετε την ήμερα δράσης μέσα από τα δικά σας social media.

Πάνω στα συντρίμμια των κολαστηρίων του 21ου αιώνα θα στήσουμε την πιο όμορφη γιορτή!
Για έναν κόσμο ελευθερίας, ισότητας και αδελφοσύνης

Χωράμε όλοι/ες!

Στρατόπεδα συγκέντρωσης ποτέ και πουθενά

χαρτιά στους μετανάστες-άσυλο στους πρόσφυγες

Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση (ΕΣΕ)

https://eserethymnou.espivblogs.net/19-marti-diethnis-mera-drasis-enantia-sta-stratopeda-kratisis-prosfygon-kai-metanaston/

