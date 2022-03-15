user preferences

نا بۆ جەنگ، جگە لە جەنگی دژە-چینایەتیی

category russia / ukraine / belarus | imperialism / war | press release author Tuesday March 15, 2022 19:04author by KAF - KAF Report this post to the editors

دژی جەنگ

جەنگ [هەموو جۆرە جەنگەکان] بە جەنگی ئایینی و نەتەوەیی، جەنگی نێوان دەوڵەتان و کۆمپانییە جیهانخۆرەکان دژ بە مرۆڤی چەوساوەیە، لێدانە لە پێداویستیی ژیانی چەوساوان، لێدانە لە وزە و توانای ئەوان، بۆ ملکەچکردنی ئەوانە بۆ ستەمی زۆرداران و دەسەڵاتخوازان و سەرمایەداران.

نا بۆ جەنگ و کوشتار و سەروەریی
بەڵێ بۆ هاوپشتی و تێکۆشانی شۆڕشگەرانەی چەوساوان دژ بە سەروەریی چینایەتی
جەنگی ئێمە دژی سەروەران و کۆمپانییەکانیان جەنگێکی کۆمەڵایەتیی جیهانییە

نا بۆ جەنگ، جگە لە جەنگی دژە-چینایەتیی

جەنگ [هەموو جۆرە جەنگەکان] بە جەنگی ئایینی و نەتەوەیی، جەنگی نێوان دەوڵەتان و کۆمپانییە جیهانخۆرەکان دژ بە مرۆڤی چەوساوەیە، لێدانە لە پێداویستیی ژیانی چەوساوان، لێدانە لە وزە و توانای ئەوان، بۆ ملکەچکردنی ئەوانە بۆ ستەمی زۆرداران و دەسەڵاتخوازان و سەرمایەداران.

ئێمەی چەوساوەی زۆربە لە هەر شوێنێک بین، بەردەوام لەنێو پەیوەندی و چالاکییە کۆمەڵایەتییەکان ڕووبەڕووی جەنگە جیاوازەکانی دوژمنانی چینایەتیی خۆمان دەبینەوە: جەنگی ڕامیاریی، جەنگی سەربازیی، جەنگی میدیایی و ئایدیۆلۆجیی، جەنگی نەبوون و بێکاریی و دابەزینی کرێی کار، جەنگی بێخانووبەرەیی و گرانبوونی نرخی پێداویسییەکانی ژیانی ڕۆژانە، جەنگی دژ بە سێکسیزم و شۆڤێنیزم و ڕەیسیزم و فاشیزم ، تاکو بە جەنگی و بەرەنگاریی ڕاونانی گەلان و هەڵاواردن و ڕەتکردنەوەی پەنابەریی هەڵهاتووان؛ ژیان سەراپا جەنگە.

جەنگ و پەلاماردانی ڕووسیا بۆ سەر ئۆکرانیا جەنگێکی تازە نییە، بە بۆچوونی ئێمە ئەم جەنگەش درێژەی جەنگەکانی پێشووترە؛ جەنگ و جینۆسایدکردنی ئۆریجنەکانی ئەمەریکا و ئوسترالیا و نیوزلەندە و کەنەدا و ئەفریقا و جەنگی ئێران - عێراق و داگیرکردنی کوێت، عێراق و ئەفغانستان و هەڵگیرساندنی جەنگ لە سوریا و لیبیا و سۆماڵ و ...تد، وەکو جەنگەکانی پێشووتر لە پێناوی کۆنترۆڵکردن و ڕاگرتنی گرژیی نێوانی کار و سەرمایە و دابینکردنی پێداویستییەکانی بازاڕ و تاقیکردنەوە و ساخکردنەوەی چەک و تەقەمەنی و کەرەستە جەنگییە نوێیەکانە.

هەرچەند دیار نییە، کە ئاقاری جەنگەکە بەرەو کوێ دەڕوات و کوێی دیکەش دەگرێتەوە؛ دەگاتە ڕادەی بەکارهێنانی چەکی ئەتۆمیی و کۆمەڵکوژیی و وێرانکردنی شاران و وڵاتان، یان نا؟. بەڵام ئەوەی کە بۆ ئێمە ڕۆشنە ئەنجامی جەنگەکەیە وەک جەنگەکانی پێشووتر، جەنگەکە هەر چۆن بێت و بە سەرکەوتنی هەر لایەک تەواو ببێت، جەنگ هەمیشە لە زیانی کرێکاران و چەوساوەکانی هەر دوو بەرەی جەنگ و دونیا دەشکێتەوە، چ لە رووی زیانی گیانیی و کۆمەڵایەتییەوە، چ لە ڕووی درووستکردنی دووبەرەکیی و گیانی نەتەوەپەرستیی و نەژادپەرستییەوە، چ لە ڕووی تێکدانی یەکێتی و هاریکاری و هاوپشتیی چینایەتی نێوان کرێکارانی هەر دوو بەرەی جەنگەکە، بە زیانی چەوساوانی دونیا تەواو دەبێت و دەبێتە هۆی بەرزکردنەوەی نرخی پێداویستییەکان بە هۆی بەرزکردنەوەی نرخی نەوت و بەنزین و گاز. جگە لەوە لای ئۆکرانییەکان وەک پەلاماردراوێک گیانی نەتەوەپەرستیی درووستدەکات و لە نێوان ئەوان و ڕووسەکان نەژادپەرستیی تەشەنە دەکات.

ئێمە ئەوە دەزانین، کە هەموو جۆرەکانی جەنگ زادە و بەرهەمی سیستەمی سەرمایەداریین، لەبەر ئەوە ئێمە دژ بە خودی سیستەمەکە و پایە سەرەکییەکانی کە دەوڵەت و دەزگە حکومەتییەکان و کۆمپانییەکان و بانکەکان دەوەستین و نابینە پشتیوانی هیچ لایەکی جەنگ و بەرەکانی جەنگ. هاوکاتیش هاوخەمیی و پشتیوانیی خۆمان بۆ قوربانیانی جەنگ و کرێکاران و چەوساوانی هەر دوو وڵات و هەر ئاوا بۆ هاوڕێ ئەنارکیست و ئازادیتخوازەکانی ئۆکرانیا و ڕووسیا و ڕادەگەینین و لەسەر بەرەنجامی ئەزموونەکان پێدادەگرینەوە، کە بەس یەکگرتن و هاوخەباتیی و چۆڵکردنی بەرەکانی جەنگ و ئاراستەکردنەوەی چەکەکان بەرەو کۆشکەکانی سەروەران دەتوانێت بە جەنگ و بەرژەوەندیی و سەروەریی درووستکەرانی جەنگ کۆتایی بهێنێت.

نا بۆ جەنگ و کوشتار و سەروەریی
بەڵێ بۆ هاوپشتی و تێکۆشانی شۆڕشگەرانەی چەوساوان دژ بە سەروەریی چینایەتی
جەنگی ئێمە دژی سەروەران و کۆمپانییەکانیان جەنگێکی کۆمەڵایەتیی جیهانییە

سەکۆی ئەنارکیستانی کوردیی-زمان
٢٥ی فێبریوەری ٢٠٢٢

https://anarkistan.net
https://twitter.com/anarkistan
https://facebook.com/kurdishspeaking.anarchist.forum
anarkistan[@]riseup.net

