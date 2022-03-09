|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
No upcoming events.
Feminist Protests in Palestine 17:51 Aug 11 1 comments
We Have All Reasons To Be On Streets This Year's 8th Of March 19:03 Mar 06 1 comments
La apropiación patriarcal del discurso feminista 17:45 Feb 16 0 comments
[South Africa] Health Care Forum calls on working class women to boycott the National Gender Summit 08:34 Oct 27 1 comments
Cómo se convirtió la prostitución en la profesión más moderna del mundo 17:57 Dec 26 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Several anarchist organisations
Nα καταστρέψε&#... 0 commentsRecent Articles about International Gender
Il vecchio mondo opprime le donne. La loro forza lo distruggerà! Mar 09 22
Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur forc... Mar 09 22
El viejo mundo oprime a las mujeres y disidencias. Su fuerza lo destru... Mar 08 22
The old world oppresses women and gender minorities. Their strength will destroy it!
international | gender | press release Tuesday March 08, 2022 23:50 by Several anarchist organisations
More than a hundred years ago, on March 8, 1917, the women workers of St. Petersburg (Russia) went on strike and demonstrated for bread and peace, thus playing part in the inception of an historic revolutionary movement. Around that time, the 8th of March as a day of struggle for women's rights began to be commemorated frequently.
Double exploitation: wage labor and domestic workA double working day is the vast majority of womens reality around the world. When women finish working for their bosses, they go back home and too often have to do all the domestic and care work, or as it called the re-production of labor power that is needed for the capitalists. Of course, as any invisible work, no financial compensation comes with it.
In the sphere of wage labor though, the positions occupied mostly by women reproduce a similar pattern: not being recognised nor visible, on the contrary being devalued and precarious. And they are also indispensable, as the health crisis has deeply revealed : cashiers, care workers, cleaners The whole system would collapse without the waged and unwaged work of women.
This double exploitation has been the very condition for this system to keep working. This is why the patriarchal culture has deployed such strong ideological agents to legitimate and reproduce the situation.
The labor movement has failed to organise the feminised sectors: lack of combativeness in the service sector, supposedly not strategic in the production, less able to take on political or union responsibilities, their temperament would not lend itself to it Many pretexts persist up to now not to question the patriarchal culture on which the labor movement was historically built, relegating women to the ranks of underlings or worse.
However, digging a little more, history is rich in numerous cases of victorious strikes and of women and gender minorities combativity. They have always risen up against the over-exploitation that is the product of the alliance of patriarchy and capitalism.
Increasing women and gender minorities salaries, recognising their qualifications, improving their working conditions and fighting sexist and sexual violence at work: these are all tracks that revolutionary trade unionism must really take on as soon as possible. It is a necessity for women and gender minorities but also for the perspective of radical social change that we all carry in our hearts and in our struggles.
The feminist strike is one of the tools at our disposal to accelerate this indispensable evolution and in the end the fall of the criminal alliance of patriarchy and capitalism. And the strike is not only a call to halt wage labor: it could also be the strike of consumption and care (no shopping, no chores, no free care of the children and the elders on behalf of all ).
States and reactionary sectors wage war on womenPatriarchy is the material, symbolic and economic exploitation of women and gender minorities. But it is also the appropriation of their bodies, by violence and by the limitation of their rights.
This 2022 version of the 8th of March takes place in an international context where large-scale wars are breaking out and where reactionary and misogynistic sectors of society hold the state apparatus and are on the offensive, as in Afghanistan, but also in Poland and in several other states. Gender-based and sexual violence is even more numerous in these specific situations and women are always at the forefront of terror policies, systematic rapes and the maintenance of women in the fold of their oppressors.
In addition, in 2022, women still do not have full rights over their own bodies in many countries. Where this formally exists, access to abortion and other contraceptives is challenged by far-right movements or austerity policies .
Behind these obstacles and reticence lies the idea that women are not really responsible beings.
Access to abortion is an indispensable and transformative right for women. It is the moment when a woman freely chooses herself before anything else. Women are expressing their will when they choose to have an abortion. This is why the fight for abortion is central to the emancipation of women. Abortion must be free and accessible, everywhere, all the time!
Organising and fighting against patriarchy, capitalism, the State and reactionariesToday, in more than 50 countries, women and gender minorities participate in the international strike movement of March 8. The feminist movement in Argentina decisively contributed to its renewal in 2017. They told us then: We, women in the world, are organising in a showdown and in a common cry: the International Womens Strike. We stop. We strike. We put into practice the world we want to live in.
Our organisations embrace the struggle for women and gender minorities emancipation and encourage each of them to strengthen the class struggle by investing and taking their place in all political and social organisations (unions, youth organisations, community organisations etc).
The feminist strike on March 8 is one of the tools we put forward and defend in this struggle against the oppression of women and, with them, of all the oppressed throughout the world. This must be conducted from the rank-and-file, where we work, study, live and struggle, in every social organisation and union, with a strong focus on direct action and daily commitment to the social revolution, against the normalising and institutionnalising trends from the governments, as they try to moderate, polish and thus channel our struggles in their reformist perspectives.
Against rape culture and femicide,
|
Front page
Le vieux monde opprime les femmes et les minorités de genre. Leur force le détruira !
Against Militarism and War: For self-organised struggle and social revolution
Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!
Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!