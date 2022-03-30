|
An Anarchist Analysis About The Anarchists In Ukrainian Resistance Against Russian Invasion
international | imperialism / war | opinion / analysis Friday March 04, 2022 21:23 by Batur Ozdinc
A group of Ukrainian anarchists living in Kyiv declared that they have joined popular resistance against Russian invasion and organized their own group- leading to many debates among anarchist circles. As long as we do not exactly know their own circumstances, one might think that they are purely pro-NATO people, confused nationalist-anarchists or even neo-Nazi supporters. Actually, they are not! According to their declarations before and during the war, they do exactly know what NATO, capitalism, nationalism and imperialism is; and they are against all of them. For me, they are just a group of comrades who found themselves in the middle of a war and trying to find out a way to defend their own lives and their own ideas.
