Για την εισβολή της Ρωσίας

category Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday February 28, 2022 16:35author by Αναρχικές οργανώσεις από την Αυστραλία Report this post to the editors

Ο πόλεμος είναι πραγματικά φρικτός, αλλά όπως όλες οι άλλες καπιταλιστικές κρίσεις, περιέχει τη δυνατότητα να πυροδοτήσει τα είδη των κοινωνικών εξεγέρσεων που ανατρέπουν ολόκληρα καθεστώτα. Πριν από έναν αιώνα η Ρωσία συμμετείχε σε έναν καταστροφικό, αιματηρό πόλεμο. Τελείωσε με μια επανάσταση της εργατικής τάξης που σόκαρε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο. Εναπόκειται στη διεθνή εργατική τάξη να διασφαλίσει ότι αυτός ο σημερινός πόλεμος θα τελειώσει με τον ίδιο τρόπο.
vdatisggeq4w5gc0pve_cqpa5fckyonc8pd0wqebsn41200x640_1.jpg

Ανακοίνωση Αναρχικών οργανώσεων απο την Αυστραλία για την εισβολή της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία

Η πρόσφατη εισβολή της Ρωσίας στην Ουκρανία είναι η προέκταση της ανθρώπινης καταστροφής που ξεκίνησε πριν από πολλά χρόνια  προϊόν πολυετούς πολιτικής δικτατορίας, καπιταλιστικής τρομοκρατίας και γεωπολιτικών ανταγωνισμών. Θα οδηγήσει αναμενόμενα στο θάνατο πολλών αμάχων και στον εκτοπισμό ακόμη περισσότερων.

Ο Πούτιν έχει ακολουθήσει αυτή την επεκτατική πορεία προκειμένου να αποτρέψει την περαιτέρω ενσωμάτωση της Ουκρανίας στο οικονομικό μπλοκ της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης. Η Ευρασιατική Οικονομική Ένωση του, που περιλαμβάνει τη Ρωσία και τους στενούς της συμμάχους, όπως η Λευκορωσία και το Καζακστάν, έχει δημιουργηθεί ως έκφραση των συμφερόντων της αστικής τάξης της χώρας του, η οποία προτιμά να είναι ένα μεγάλο ψάρι σε μια μικρή λίμνη από το να διαπραγματεύεται με την ΕΕ ως τακτικός εταίρος.

Κατά μία έννοια, πρόκειται για μια σύγκρουση μεταξύ δύο ειδών καπιταλιστικής οικονομίας: των πατερναλιστικών, ολιγαρχικών, συχνά κρατικοδίαιτων οικονομιών της Ρωσίας και των γειτόνων της και των σύγχρονων, αγοραίων, υπερ-ανταγωνιστικών οικονομιών των προηγμένων κρατών της ΕΕ. Η ενσωμάτωση των κρατών γύρω από τη Ρωσία απειλεί τη σημερινή ρωσική αστική τάξη, επειδή απειλεί την ίδια την ύπαρξή της.

Δεν πιστεύουμε ότι πρόκειται για κάτι τόσο απλό όσο μια σύγκρουση μεταξύ του δυτικού φιλελευθερισμού και της ανατολικής δικτατορίας, όπως κάποιοι υποστηρίζουν. Η αντίθεσή μας στη ρωσική αστική τάξη δεν συνεπάγεται υποστήριξη της δυτικοευρωπαϊκής- όπως δείχνουν περιπτώσεις όπως η Πολωνία και η Ουγγαρία, χώρες μπορούν να εξελιχθούν δημοκρατικά προς τον αυταρχισμό υπό την αιγίδα της ΕΕ και του ΝΑΤΟ. Η ανάπτυξη της Ευρώπης-Φρούριο, που εμπνέεται σε μεγάλο βαθμό από την Αυστραλία και που κακοποιεί βάναυσα τους μετανάστες με αυξανόμενη βαρβαρότητα, δείχνει επίσης ότι η φιλελεύθερη δημοκρατία και ο αυταρχισμός δεν είναι αντίθετα, αλλά κοινοί εταίροι.

Ο πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία θα έχει παγκόσμιες επιπτώσεις. Δεν θα επηρεάσει μόνο την ΕΕ και τα κράτη της Ευρασίας, αλλά και τις ΗΠΑ, οι οποίες μέσω του ΝΑΤΟ λειτουργούν ως η κύρια στρατιωτική δύναμη της Ευρώπης. Η Ουκρανία είναι επίσης σημαντικός εξαγωγέας αγροτικών προϊόντων, με πολλές χώρες να εξαρτώνται από το σιτάρι που παράγει το εύφορο έδαφός της. Ο Λίβανος, για παράδειγμα, που ήδη βρίσκεται στη δίνη μιας οικονομικής κρίσης, εισάγει το 50% του σιταριού του από την Ουκρανία. Η Λιβύη εισάγει το 43%. Σύμφωνα με την αξία, το 86% των εισαγωγών σιταριού της Αιγύπτου προέρχεται από την Ουκρανία και τη Ρωσία. Οι αποσταθεροποιήσεις σε αυτή την αγορά θα προκαλέσουν αναμφίβολα το είδος των εξεγέρσεων για το ψωμί που έχουμε ξαναδεί σε πολλές από αυτές τις χώρες.

Παρά τις διαφορές τους, τόσο η δυτικοευρωπαϊκή όσο και η ρωσική αστική τάξη μοιράζονται ένα βασικό κοινό στοιχείο: την υπεράσπιση της ύπαρξής τους ενάντια στις δικές τους εργατικές τάξεις. Κατά συνέπεια, η κύρια απάντηση σε αυτή την πολεμοκαπηλεία δεν πρέπει να είναι ούτε η απολογία του ρωσικού ιμπεριαλισμού, ούτε η υποστήριξη του ΝΑΤΟ, ούτε καν η εθνική άμυνα εντός της Ουκρανίας. Αντίθετα, κάνουμε προσπάθεια να φέρουμε κοντά τους εργαζόμενους πέρα από τα εθνικά σύνορα, υποστηρίζοντας όλες τις μορφές εξέγερσης που αμφισβητούν τα αντίστοιχα συστήματα: ανταρσίες, λιποταξίες, απεργίες, σαμποτάζ, διαδηλώσεις.

Για όσους από εμάς είμαστε στην Αυστραλία, έχουμε κάποια βασικά καθήκοντα:

Να πολεμήσουμε ενάντια στην πολεμοκαπηλεία της δικής μας πλευράς και ενάντια στις υποκριτικές καταδίκες της Ρωσίας από τους ίδιους πολιτικούς που οδήγησαν στις εισβολές στο Ιράκ και το Αφγανιστάν  ειδικότερα, θα πρέπει να κάνουμε ό,τι είναι δυνατόν για να αποτρέψουμε ακόμα περισσότερα έθνη από το να επέμβουν, γεγονός που θα διακινδύνευε την πιθανότητα ο πόλεμος να εξελιχθεί σε μια μεγαλύτερη, ακόμα πιο καταστροφική παγκόσμια σύγκρουση.

Να προβούμε σε ουσιαστικές πράξεις αλληλεγγύης με τις εργατικές τάξεις της Ουκρανίας και της Ρωσίας, που είναι τα κύρια θύματα του πολέμου, και με τους διαδηλωτές που διαμαρτύρονται εναντίον του και στις δύο χώρες,

Να διαδώσουμε πληροφορίες μεταξύ των εδώ εργαζομένων σχετικά με τις συνθήκες εργασίας των εργαζομένων στη Ρωσία και την Ουκρανία και τους τρόπους με τους οποίους αντιστέκονται στην οικονομία του πολέμου και στους περιορισμούς των ελευθεριών που αναπόφευκτα απορρέουν από αυτήν,

Να υποστηρίξουμε την ελεύθερη, ασφαλή ροή των μεταναστών από τη σύγκρουση, απαιτώντας από την Αυστραλία να τερματίσει τις βάναυσες συνοριακές πολιτικές της και να χορηγήσει στους πρόσφυγες μόνιμη προστασία, ανεξάρτητα από το πώς έφτασαν.

Να εργαστούμε, όπως πάντα, για την ένωση των εργαζομένων πέρα από τα εθνικά σύνορα, αγωνιζόμενοι για το μόνο πράγμα που μπορεί να βάλει τέλος σε όλους τους πολέμους: την Κοινωνική Επανάσταση.

Ο πόλεμος είναι πραγματικά φρικτός, αλλά όπως όλες οι άλλες καπιταλιστικές κρίσεις, περιέχει τη δυνατότητα να πυροδοτήσει τα είδη των κοινωνικών εξεγέρσεων που ανατρέπουν ολόκληρα καθεστώτα. Πριν από έναν αιώνα η Ρωσία συμμετείχε σε έναν καταστροφικό, αιματηρό πόλεμο. Τελείωσε με μια επανάσταση της εργατικής τάξης που σόκαρε ολόκληρο τον κόσμο. Εναπόκειται στη διεθνή εργατική τάξη να διασφαλίσει ότι αυτός ο σημερινός πόλεμος θα τελειώσει με τον ίδιο τρόπο.

Η ανακοίνωση υπογράφεται από τις ακόλουθες αναρχικές ομάδες της Αυστραλίας και της Νέας Ζηλανδίας:

Anarchist Communists Meanjin
Black Flag Sydney
Geelong Anarchist Communists
Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group
Red Black Notes

ΚΑΝΕΝΑΣ ΑΛΛΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑ ΜΟΝΟ Ο ΤΑΞΙΚΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ!

Πηγή: Red Black Notes
https://www.redblacknotes.com/2022/02/26/no-war-but-the-class-war/?fbclid=IwAR10L7oYj6OS3dHnOK8AKAjR5gCsyT0mOC6OFv4ExKz1BPchVkm6pt0Zegc

Μετάφραση: Alerta
https://www.alerta.gr/archives/25088

