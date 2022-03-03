|
No War but the Class War
russia / ukraine / belarus | imperialism / war | press release Monday February 28, 2022 16:27 by Australian a/c organisations
Statement on Russias invasion of Ukraine
The war is truly horrendous, but like all other capitalist crises, it contains the potential to trigger the kinds of social uprisings that overthrow entire regimes. A century ago Russia participated in a disastrous, bloody war. It ended with a working-class revolution that sent shockwaves across the entire world. It is up to the international working class to make sure that this current war will end in the same way.
Statement on Russias invasion of Ukraine
