Ιανός: Ο διπρόσωπος καπιταλισμός

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Sunday February 20, 2022 18:29author by Αργύρης Αργυριάδης

Ο διπρόσωπος Ιανός για μια ακόμα φορά αποκαλύφθηκε μέσα στην α-νοησία του ναρκισσισμού και του καθωσπρεπισμού του. Η θεμελιώδης φύση του Ιανού δεν είναι πλέον υπό συζήτηση, οι μέθοδοί του είναι οργανωμένες γύρω από μια ενιαία αρχή: Το κέρδος!
ianos.png

Ιανός: Ο διπρόσωπος καπιταλισμός

Ο Ιανός από τα βάθη της ιστορίας ήταν πάντα αμφίσημος. Θεός της έναρξης και του τέλους, των περασμάτων και της ειρήνης γι αυτό και απεικονίζονταν με διπλό πρόσωπο. Το ίδιο ισχύει με τον καπιταλισμό αλλά και τις επικερδείς αλυσίδες πολιτισμού του. Από την μια, επικαλούνται ανώτερα ήθη, ενώ την ίδια στιγμή εφαρμόζουν απάνθρωπες και αντικοινωνικές πρακτικές. Μήπως οι πόλεμοι, η φτώχια, ο ρατσισμός, ο σεξισμός, η πατριαρχία και ο φασισμός δεν αποτελούν μια σειρά από τις απεχθείς αλλά ανεκτές καταστάσεις του αγοραίου δημοκρατικού συστήματος της σημερινής εποχής;

Η περίπτωση της εταιρείας «πολιτισμού» Ιανός στο υποκατάστημα της Αθήνας κατά των αστέγων της περιοχής, δεν είναι απλά μια μεμονωμένη περίπτωση κοινωνικού δαρβινισμού από τα στελέχη της εταιρείας αλλά η κανονικότητα της συνθήκης που επικρατεί γενικότερα. Η παρουσία στον δημόσιο χώρο όλων αυτών που η κοινωνικήπρονοιακή πολιτική και ανεπάρκεια τους έστειλε να εξασκούν ελεύθερα το δημοκρατικό τους δικαίωμα στην φτώχια δεν πρέπει να υφίσταται, διότι χαλάνε την βιτρίνα.

Ζούμε σε μια κοινωνία του φαίνεσθαι, βιτρίνες λουσάτες απλήρωτοι εργάτες, και όλες οι ασυδοσίες και ασχήμιες του συστήματος κρυμμένες κάτω από το χαλί. Ζούμε σε μια δημοκρατική κοινωνία ρηχή, φτωχή από αξίες και ιδανικά γι αυτό και εχθρεύεται όσους αυτή οδήγησε στην φτωχοποίηση. Ο σημερινός πολιτισμός μοιάζει σαν την καθαριότητα του «όσα βλέπει η πεθερά». Η αφήγησή της δεν έχει υποκείμενο παρά μόνο αντικείμενα χρήσης. Οι δρόμοι της απαιτούν μεγάλους περιπάτους λίγων εκατοστών ίσα-ίσα για να βρέξουν την μοκέτα από τα ανθρώπινα απόβλητα που οι ίδιοι δημιούργησαν.

Δεν χρειάζεται καμιά ιδιαίτερη ανάλυση για να καταλάβει κανείς τι προασπίζεται η δημοκρατία ως θεσμός και οι αγοραίοι σύμμαχοί της: Ένα πολιτισμό βάρβαρο και μισάνθρωπο. Ο διπρόσωπος Ιανός για μια ακόμα φορά αποκαλύφθηκε μέσα στην α-νοησία του ναρκισσισμού και του καθωσπρεπισμού του. Η θεμελιώδης φύση του Ιανού δεν είναι πλέον υπό συζήτηση, οι μέθοδοί του είναι οργανωμένες γύρω από μια ενιαία αρχή: Το κέρδος!

Όμως σύμφωνα με την αρχαία λατρεία ως θεός προΐσταται όλων των αρχών και των μεταβάσεων, είτε πρόκειται για αφηρημένες είτε για συγκεκριμένες, ιερές ή βέβηλες. Ο Σέξπηρ έγραψε κάποτε ότι αν ζούμε είναι για να πατήσουμε στα κεφάλια των αφεντάδων, σαν την Λιαποπούλου. Που σαν ένας σύγχρονος βασιλιάς Ερρίκος με τη στάση της απέδειξε ότι ακόμα και το χειρότερο κτήνος δείχνει οίκτο, αυτή όχι διότι είναι στέλεχος. Μπορεί να μην είμαστε αυτοί που θα φέρουν το φως και την λύση στο θέμα των αστέγων, αλλά με τις πράξεις μας πρέπει να δείξουμε ότι το σκοτάδι του κάθε Ιανού δεν είναι ανίκητο.

Αργύρης Αργυριάδης

