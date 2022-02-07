|
Ιανός: Ο διπρόσωπος καπιταλισμός
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Λαϊκοί Αγώνες | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Sunday February 20, 2022 18:29 by Αργύρης Αργυριάδης
Ο διπρόσωπος Ιανός για μια ακόμα φορά αποκαλύφθηκε μέσα στην α-νοησία του ναρκισσισμού και του καθωσπρεπισμού του. Η θεμελιώδης φύση του Ιανού δεν είναι πλέον υπό συζήτηση, οι μέθοδοί του είναι οργανωμένες γύρω από μια ενιαία αρχή: Το κέρδος!
Ιανός: Ο διπρόσωπος καπιταλισμός
