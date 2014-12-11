|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος
No upcoming events.
We condemn the Turkish state attack and invasion of the Iraqi Kurdistan 07:12 Jun 26 0 comments
A Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela 23:20 May 11 0 comments
US refusal to withdraw troops from Iraq is a breach of international law 22:27 Feb 08 0 comments
US Announces Three New Bases in Iraq After Iraqis Demand Full Withdrawal 20:22 Feb 03 0 comments
Suleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts 20:16 Jan 04 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Δήμος Βοσινάκης*
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος
Il progetto rivoluzionario neo-makhnovista in Ucraina Dec 11 14
The neo-Makhnovist revolutionary project in Ukraine Dec 05 14
Τα σύννεφα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία
Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Monday February 14, 2022 15:41 by Δήμος Βοσινάκης*
Όπως κάθε παγκόσμια υπερδύναμη που σέβεται τον εαυτό της, έτσι και οι ΗΠΑ ξέρουν ότι η παραμικρή ένδειξη αδυναμίας θα δώσει κουράγιο στους ανταγωνιστές της. Τα πράγματα έχουν ζορίσει όμως και κάθε κίνηση απαιτεί ιδιαίτερη προσοχή: Οι ΗΠΑ γνωρίζουν καλά ότι οι εποχές που έκαναν ανενόχλητες τα cowboyλίκια τους έχουν περάσει ανεπιστρεπτί και βλέπουν τον «Κόκκινο Δράκο» της Κίνας να ετοιμάζεται να ανέβει στην κορυφή της πυραμίδας. Η Δύση δεν θέλει σε καμία περίπτωση να επιτευχθεί μία συμμαχία μεταξύ Κίνας και Ρωσίας διότι θα επιταχύνει τις εξελίξεις και θα αλλάξει τους συσχετισμούς στα διεθνή πράγματα.
Τα σύννεφα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία
|
Front page
Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19
La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!
Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!