user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος

textWe condemn the Turkish state attack and invasion of the Iraqi Kurdistan 07:12 Jun 26 0 comments

textA Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela 23:20 May 11 0 comments

textUS refusal to withdraw troops from Iraq is a breach of international law 22:27 Feb 08 0 comments

textUS Announces Three New Bases in Iraq After Iraqis Demand Full Withdrawal 20:22 Feb 03 0 comments

textSuleimani killing the latest in a long, grim line of US assassination efforts 20:16 Jan 04 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Δήμος Βοσινάκης*
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος

Il progetto rivoluzionario neo-makhnovista in Ucraina Dec 11 14 by Michael Schmidt

The neo-Makhnovist revolutionary project in Ukraine Dec 05 14 by Michael Schmidt

Ukraine : interview avec un anarchiste de Donetsk Sep 10 14 by Commission international

Τα σύννεφα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία

category Ρωσία / Ουκρανία / Λευκορωσία | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Monday February 14, 2022 15:41author by Δήμος Βοσινάκης* Report this post to the editors

Όπως κάθε παγκόσμια υπερδύναμη που σέβεται τον εαυτό της, έτσι και οι ΗΠΑ ξέρουν ότι η παραμικρή ένδειξη αδυναμίας θα δώσει κουράγιο στους ανταγωνιστές της. Τα πράγματα έχουν ζορίσει όμως και κάθε κίνηση απαιτεί ιδιαίτερη προσοχή: Οι ΗΠΑ γνωρίζουν καλά ότι οι εποχές που έκαναν ανενόχλητες τα cowboyλίκια τους έχουν περάσει ανεπιστρεπτί και βλέπουν τον «Κόκκινο Δράκο» της Κίνας να ετοιμάζεται να ανέβει στην κορυφή της πυραμίδας. Η Δύση δεν θέλει σε καμία περίπτωση να επιτευχθεί μία συμμαχία μεταξύ Κίνας και Ρωσίας διότι θα επιταχύνει τις εξελίξεις και θα αλλάξει τους συσχετισμούς στα διεθνή πράγματα.
.jpg

Τα σύννεφα του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία

Την ώρα που η πολιτική ηγεσία της Αμερικής θεωρεί ότι η ρωσική εισβολή στην Ουκρανία είναι θέμα χρόνου να συμβεί και να πυροδοτήσει στρατιωτικές συγκρούσεις που έχουν τη δυναμική να καταλήξουν μέχρι και σε παγκόσμιο πόλεμο, εντείνονται οι επαφές ανάμεσα στις δύο μεριές σε μια φιλόδοξη προσπάθεια επανέναρξης του διαλόγου. Ενός διαλόγου που, όπως πολύ εύστοχα περιέγραψε ο Ρώσος υπουργός Εξωτερικών Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ στην πρόσφατη συνέντευξη Τύπου με τη Βρετανίδα ομόλογό του Λιζ Τρας, μοιάζει με διάλογο του μουγκού και του κουφού: Δεν υπάρχει διάθεση να ακούσει ο ένας τον άλλο και κατ επέκταση να βρεθεί έστω και κάποιο μικρό σημείο επαφής που θα αποτελέσει αφετηρία για διπλωματικές διαπραγματεύσεις.

Τα γεγονότα έχουν ως εξής: Εδώ και μήνες, όλα τα σημάδια προμηνύουν πόλεμο. Η Ρωσία έχει μεταφέρει έναν τεράστιο όγκο στρατευμάτων στα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία (τα στοιχεία μιλάνε για πάνω από 100.000 στρατιώτες) και έχει στήσει νοσοκομεία στην περιοχή. Από την άλλη πλευρά, το ΝΑΤΟ και οι δυτικές δυνάμεις απειλούν με αντίποινα σε περίπτωση εισβολής και περιμένουν με το δάκτυλο στη σκανδάλη. Μπορεί ο αδίστακτος Πούτιν να έχει δείξει πάμπολλα σημάδια απολυταρχισμού εντός και εκτός Ρωσίας, μπορεί η Ρωσία να είχε ανέκαθεν επεκτατικές τάσεις προς τις γειτονικές χώρες, μπορεί η Ουκρανία και κάθε χώρα να έχει το αναφαίρετο δικαίωμα να επιλέξει τους συμμάχους που θέλει και το οικονομικό/κοινωνικό μοντέλο που προτιμά αλλά οι προθέσεις των δυτικών απέχουν πολύ από το να χαρακτηριστούν αθώες. Η επέκταση του ΝΑΤΟ δίπλα στα ρωσικά σύνορα δεν γίνεται να περάσει απαρατήρητη και αποτελεί στρατιωτική απειλή.

Επειδή η ιστορία έχει την σαδιστική και ταυτόχρονα διδακτική τάση να επαναλαμβάνεται, η κατάσταση που επικρατεί σήμερα στα σύνορα Ρωσίας-Ουκρανίας έχει ανατριχιαστικές ομοιότητες με την «Κρίση των πυραύλων της Κούβας» (Cuban Missile Crisis) που σημειώθηκε τον Οκτώβρη του 1962. Για πολλούς αναλυτές, αυτή η αλληλουχία στρατιωτικών, διπλωματικών και πολιτικών ενεργειών, ήταν η κορυφαία στρατιωτική αντιπαράθεση στην πολυετή διάρκεια του Ψυχρού Πολέμου. Όταν οι ΗΠΑ ξεφτιλίστηκαν στην αποτυχημένη επέμβαση στον Κόλπο των Χοίρων που στόχευε στην ανατροπή του Φιντέλ Κάστρο, επέβαλαν εμπορικό εμπάργκο στην Κούβα και η CIA αύξησε την εμπλοκή της σε υπονομευτικές επιθέσεις κατά της Αβάνας. Αυτό ανάγκασε τον Φιντέλ Κάστρο να στραφεί προς τη Μόσχα για βοήθεια. Η, τότε, παντοδύναμη Σοβιετική Ένωση βρήκε μία εξαιρετική αφορμή να αποκτήσει έρεισμα σε μία περιοχή που απέχει λίγες εκατοντάδες χιλιόμετρα από το Μαϊάμι.

Η Σοβιετική Ένωση συμφώνησε στην προμήθεια πετρελαίου στην Κούβα με αντάλλαγμα κάποιους τόνους ζάχαρης και έβαλε οικονομική πλάτη παρέχοντας στήριξη στον δοκιμαζόμενο λαό της Κούβας. Η κρίση ανάμεσα στις δύο υπερδυνάμεις ξέσπασε όταν μία αναγνωριστική πτήση αμερικανικού αεροπλάνου εντόπισε την παρουσία πυραυλικών βάσεων στην Κούβα. Πράγματι, οι Σοβιετικοί είχαν εγκαταστήσει βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους, μέσου και μεγάλου βεληνεκούς, με πυρηνικές κεφαλές στον Κόλπο των Χοίρων. Μετά από μερικές δύσκολες μέρες, γεμάτες με μπόλικο παρασκήνιο, φτάσαμε στις 29 Οκτωβρίου του 1962: Εκείνη την ημέρα, οι ΗΠΑ και η Σοβιετική Ένωση αποφάσισαν την απομάκρυνση των πυραύλων και η ανθρωπότητα γλύτωσε τον πυρηνικό όλεθρο και την απόλυτη καταστροφή. Πώς όμως φτάσαμε στο σήμερα, 60 χρόνια μετά την κρίση της Κούβας στο ίδιο σημείο ή έστω σε μία τόσο τεταμένη κατάσταση;

Η Ρωσία δεν είναι τόσο δυνατός παίκτης που να μπορεί να σταθεί από μόνη της σαν αντίπαλος στις ΗΠΑ και τους ευρωπαϊκούς δορυφόρους της, αλλά δεν είναι και στα τραγικά επίπεδα που βρισκόταν στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1990. Η Ρωσία παραμένει η χώρα με τη μεγαλύτερη έκταση στον πλανήτη, έχει 146 εκατομμύρια πληθυσμό, διαθέτει έναν τεράστιο και καλά εκπαιδευμένο στρατό και πυρηνικά οπλικά συστήματα. Μπορεί να προσδέθηκε και αυτή οικειοθελώς στο άρμα του καπιταλισμού, αλλά είδε την ηγεσία του ΝΑΤΟ να ψεύδεται διαρκώς όταν υποσχόταν στον Μπορίς Γέλτσιν τη «μη επέκταση» της Βορειοατλαντικής Συμμαχίας προς την Ανατολή και αντιλήφθηκε τις ύπουλες δυτικές προθέσεις που χρόνο με το χρόνο έφερναν όλο και περισσότερες στρατιωτικές βάσεις δίπλα στα σύνορά της. Αποδείχτηκε στην πράξη φίλε αναγνώστη ότι το ενιαίο πολιτικό και οικονομικό σύστημα δεν αρκεί για να βρεθούν όλοι μαζί στο ίδιο στρατόπεδο. Το πέρασμα του χρόνου και οι γεωπολιτικοί ανταγωνισμοί φρόντισαν για τα υπόλοιπα.

Όπως κάθε παγκόσμια υπερδύναμη που σέβεται τον εαυτό της, έτσι και οι ΗΠΑ ξέρουν ότι η παραμικρή ένδειξη αδυναμίας θα δώσει κουράγιο στους ανταγωνιστές της. Τα πράγματα έχουν ζορίσει όμως και κάθε κίνηση απαιτεί ιδιαίτερη προσοχή: Οι ΗΠΑ γνωρίζουν καλά ότι οι εποχές που έκαναν ανενόχλητες τα cowboyλίκια τους έχουν περάσει ανεπιστρεπτί και βλέπουν τον «Κόκκινο Δράκο» της Κίνας να ετοιμάζεται να ανέβει στην κορυφή της πυραμίδας. Η Δύση δεν θέλει σε καμία περίπτωση να επιτευχθεί μία συμμαχία μεταξύ Κίνας και Ρωσίας διότι θα επιταχύνει τις εξελίξεις και θα αλλάξει τους συσχετισμούς στα διεθνή πράγματα. Και σε μία εποχή που η Αμερική αποσύρει τα στρατεύματά της από τις ξένες χώρες στις οποίες είχε εισβάλλει, γιατί δεν αντέχει το οικονομικό και πολιτικό κόστος συντήρησης, είναι λογικό να μοιάζει πιο ευάλωτη από ποτέ στα μάτια των ανταγωνιστών της

*Το κειμενο δημοσιεύηκε εδώ: https://www.alerta.gr/archives/24843?fbclid=IwAR2mIAB3iOjYZOnKitLVWgzvSCU9DXILZwsYhJuGUgg-IY2u6-AyV9lsz1I

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Declaração anarquista internacional sobre a pandemia da Covid-19

La révolution du Rojava a défendu le monde, maintenant le monde doit défendre la révolution du Rojava!

Anarchist Theory and History in Global Perspective

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2022 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]