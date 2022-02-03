|
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana | Migration / racism
Racism and xenophobia killed Moïse!
brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | migration / racism | press release Thursday February 03, 2022 00:47 by Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira - CAB
We express our sympathy and solidarity to the Congolese community and the family of Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe, who was brutally murdered in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, about a week ago. The 24-year-old Congolese youth was beaten to death by at least three people. According to his family, he had gone to the kiosk to collect 200 Reais, which the kiosk owed him for two days of work.
The young man had lived in Brazil for ten years, and came with his family in search of a decent life, fleeing the armed conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which in 20 years have left more than 6 million dead and missing. In Brazil, like thousands of black African immigrants, he was forced to submit to precarious work, racism and xenophobia. The words of Moïse's mother, Ivana Lay, painfully sum up what the family faced: "I fled the Congo so that they would not kill us. Yet they killed my son here as they do in my country."
