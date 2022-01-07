user preferences

Η επανάσταση της Ροζάβα υπερασπίστηκε τον κόσμο

category Μέση Ανατολή / Αραβία / Ιράκ | Ιμπεριαλισμός / Πόλεμος | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Friday January 07, 2022 01:06author by Διάφορες αναρχικές οργανώσεις

Η επανάσταση της Ροζάβα υπερασπίστηκε τον κόσμο, τώρα ο κόσμος θα υπερασπιστεί την επανάσταση της Ροζάβα!

interrojavagr.png

Το εμπάργκο, η αποκοπή των πηγών νερού και οι αεροπορικές επιδρομές εναντίον αμάχων ήταν μερικά από τα εγκλήματα πολέμου που διέπραξε το νεοφασιστικό τουρκικό κράτος καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια του τρέχοντος έτους εναντίον της επανάστασης στη Ροζάβα.

Ενώ αντιμετωπίζει την εσωτερική πολιτική και οικονομική κρίση, η κυβέρνηση Ερντογάν πρέπει να αποδεχτεί την αποτυχία των στρατιωτικών επιχειρήσεών της στα βουνά του Κουρδιστάν, τη στιγμή μάλιστα που έχει χρησιμοποιήσει χημικά όπλα, προκειμένου να προσπαθήσει να κάμψει την αντίσταση των Κούρδων αγωνιστών και Κουρδισσών αγωνιστριών που υπερασπίζονται την επανάσταση.
Η εντατικοποίηση των επιθέσεων τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο, οι βόμβες που ρίχνονται από βομβαρδιστικά αεροσκάφη και οι πρόσφατες μετακινήσεις στρατευμάτων καταδεικνύουν την απειλή μιας νέας εισβολής του τουρκικού κράτους στα αυτόνομα εδάφη της Βόρειας και Ανατολικής Συρίας.

Σε αυτή την κρίσιμη στιγμή θέλουμε να επανεπιβεβαιώσουμε την αλληλεγγύη μας στους/στις επαναστάτες/επαναστάτριες συντρόφους/συντρόφισσές μας και σε όλους τους λαούς της Ροζάβα και να καταδικάσουμε για άλλη μια φορά τις κατοχικές πολεμικές επιχειρήσεις εις βάρος της Ροζάβα, τις πολλαπλές επιθέσεις και τα εγκλήματα πολέμου του τουρκικού νεοφασιστικού κράτους και των τζιχαντιστών συμμάχων του, καθώς και τις προετοιμασίες τους για πόλεμο.

Η επανάσταση της Ροζάβα, η οποία πρόκειται να γιορτάσει τα 10 χρόνια, αντιπροσωπεύει μαζί με τα ελεύθερα κουρδικά βουνά όχι μόνο μια δημοκρατική και ομοσπονδιακή εναλλακτική λύση από τα κάτω για τη Μέση Ανατολή, αλλά και για τους λαούς του κόσμου.

Στον 21ο αιώνα, την περίοδο της οικονομικής, κοινωνικής και οικολογικής κρίσης, σε έναν κόσμο που βρίσκεται υπό τον έλεγχο των μεγάλων καπιταλιστικών και ιμπεριαλιστικών δυνάμεων, ο αγώνας και η δημιουργία εγχειρημάτων για μια διαφορετική κοινωνία έχουν παγκόσμιο στρατηγικό ρόλο. Η επανάσταση της Ροζάβα, με ισχυρές ρίζες στον αγώνα των γυναικών, την εμβάθυνση της δημοκρατίας με ευρεία λαϊκή συμμετοχή και την προστασία του οικοσυστήματος, αποτελεί ένα επαναστατικό παράδειγμα αυτών των καιρών από το οποίο πρέπει να διδαχθούν οι λαοί όλου του κόσμου.

Δεν είναι τυχαίο ότι από την αρχή της επανάστασης στη Ροζάβα χιλιάδες άνθρωποι σε όλο τον κόσμο πραγματοποίησαν συντονισμένες κινητοποιήσεις αλληλεγγύης στην ηρωική αντίσταση του Κομπάνι ενάντια στις φασιστικές δυνάμεις του ISIS.

Το ISIS, μια σκοταδιστική και φασιστική οργάνωση, η δημιουργία της οποίας διευκολύνθηκε από την καταστροφική στρατιωτική επέμβαση των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ, τη χρηματοδότηση και την υποστήριξη της Σαουδικής Αραβίας, έχοντας την ιδεολογική και τακτική υποστήριξη του τουρκικού κράτους και ανακυκλώνοντας τους μαχητές της ως μισθοφόρυς για τις εισβολές στο Αφρίν και τη Σερεκανίγε, τώρα ετοιμάζεται να εισβάλει στη Ροζάβα ως παραστρατιωτική δύναμη του τουρκικού στρατού.

Ο πόλεμος που εκτυλίσσεται στη Συρία δεν είναι μόνο μια σύγκρουση για τη διανομή των σφαιρών επιρροής των ισχυρών και περιφερειακών ιμπεριαλιστικών δυνάμεων. Είναι, επίσης, μια σύγκρουση μεταξύ ανταγωνιστικών κοινωνικών σχεδίων. Στη Ροζάβα βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη μια επαναστατική διαδικασία, στην οποία πρωταγωνιστούν ο κουρδικός λαός και οι σύμμαχοί του. Η επανάσταση αυτή έχει τα επιτεύγματα και τους περιορισμούς της. Πρόκειται, όμως, για μια διαδικασία μετάβασης σε μια ελευθεριακή σοσιαλιστική κοινωνία που μάχεται ενάντια σε όλες τις δομές κυριαρχίας της σημερινής καπιταλιστικής κοινωνίας.

Ενώ οι λαοί της Βόρειας και Ανατολικής Συρίας αντιστέκονται και αγωνίζονται, οι λαοί του κόσμου πρέπει να συμβάλλουν με αλληλεγγύη και υποστήριξη με όλα τα απαραίτητα μέσα, στηρίζοντας τον κουρδικό λαό και τους υπόλοιπους λαούς που αντιστέκονται στην αδικία και την ιμπεριαλιστική επιθετικότητα.

Καταδικάζουμε κάθε απόπειρα επίθεσης του τουρκικού κράτους ή οποιουδήποτε άλλου κράτους εναντίον των λαών της Ροζάβα, των οργανώσεών τους, της κοινωνικής και δημοκρατικής τους εμπειρίας που βασίζεται στην αυτοδυναμία του λαϊκού παράγοντα, την αυτοδιεύθυνση και τον συνομοσπονδιακό χαρακτήρα της κοινωνικής οργάνωσης.

ΚΑΤΩ Η ΤΟΥΡΚΙΚΗ ΙΜΠΕΡΙΑΛΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΕΠΙΘΕΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ!
ΖΗΤΩ Η ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΛΑΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΡΟΖΑΒΑ!
ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΟ ΟΣΩΝ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ!

☆ Embat  Organització Llibertària de Catalunya  Καταλονία
☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya (FAU)  Ουρουγουάη
☆ Alternativa Libertaria/ Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici (AL/FdCA)  Ιταλία
☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario (FAR)  Αργεντινή
☆ Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία  Ελλάδα
☆ Roja y Negra  Organización Política Anarquista (Αργεντινή)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba (OAC)  Αργεντινή
☆ Tekoşîna Anarşîst (Ροζάβα)
☆ Libertäre Aktion  Ελβετία
☆ Coordenação Anarquista Brasileira (CAB)  Βραζιλία
☆ Die Plattform  Anarchakommunistische Organisation  Γερμανία
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (UCL)  Γαλλία
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire (OSL)  Ελβετία
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement (AWSM)  Νέα Ζηλανδία

