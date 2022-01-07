Η επανάσταση της Ροζάβα υπερασπίστηκε τον κόσμο

Ζήτω η Παρισι&#...

Ενάντια στην &#...

100 χρόνια από τ_...

La rivoluzione in Rojava ha difeso il mondo, ora il mondo difenderà la... by Varie organizzazioni anarchiche

The Rojava Revolution defended the world, now the world will defend th... by Various anarchist organisations

Visca la resistència dels pobles. Visca la resistència de Rojava by Diverses organitzacions anarquistes