The Rojava Revolution defended the world, now the world will defend th... by Various anarchist organisations

La rivoluzione in Rojava ha difeso il mondo, ora il mondo difenderà la rivoluzione del Rojava!

Embargo, taglio delle fonti dacqua e attacchi aerei contro i civili sono stati alcuni dei crimini di guerra commessi dallo stato fascista turco durante tutto questanno contro la rivoluzione in Rojava.



Mentre affronta la crisi politica ed economica interna, il governo Erdogan deve accettare il fallimento delle operazioni militari nelle montagne del Kurdistan, invocando luso di armi chimiche, di fronte alla resistenza dei guerrieri curdi della rivoluzione.

Lintensificazione degli attacchi dello scorso ottobre, i volantini lanciati dagli aerei e i recenti movimenti di truppe minacciano una nuova invasione dei territori autonomi nel nord e nellest della Siria.



In questo momento delicato, vogliamo riaffermare la nostra solidarietà con i nostri compagni e le nostre compagne rivoluzionarie e tutti i popoli del Rojava e condannare ancora una volta loccupazione del Rojava, le molteplici aggressioni e i crimini di guerra dello stato neofascista turco e dei suoi alleati jihadisti, così come i loro preparativi di guerra.



La rivoluzione del Rojava, che sta per festeggiare 10 anni, e insieme alle montagne curde liberate, rappresenta unalternativa democratica e federalista di base non solo per il Medio Oriente, ma per i popoli del mondo.



In questo XXI secolo di crisi economica, sociale ed ecologica, in un mondo trasformato in una giunta di grandi potenze e capitali per la speculazione finanziaria, la lotta e la creazione di progetti di una società diversa hanno un ruolo strategico globale. La rivoluzione del Rojava, con le sue forti radici nella lotta delle donne, lampliamento della democrazia con una larga partecipazione popolare e la protezione dellambiente, è un esempio rivoluzionario di questi tempi da cui i popoli del mondo devono imparare.



Non è un caso che dal suo inizio migliaia di persone in tutto il mondo siano insorte in solidarietà con leroica resistenza di Kobanê contro le forze fasciste dellISIS.



LISIS, un gruppo criminale, oscurantista e fascista, la cui creazione è stata facilitata dal disastroso intervento militare statunitense in Iraq, dal finanziamento e dal sostegno dellArabia Saudita, e che ha lappoggio ideologico e tattico dello stato turco, e i cui combattenti sono stati riciclati come mercenari per le invasioni di Afrin e Serekanyie, e ora si preparano a invadere il Rojava come forza paramilitare dellesercito turco.



La guerra in corso in Siria non è solo un conflitto tra aree di influenza di diverse potenze, è anche un conflitto tra progetti sociali antagonisti. Nel Rojava è in corso un processo rivoluzionario di cui sono protagonisti il popolo curdo e i suoi alleati, con le sue conquiste e i suoi limiti, ma un processo di transizione verso una società socialista che lotta contro tutte le strutture di dominio dellattuale società capitalista.



Mentre i popoli del nord e dellest della Siria resistono e lottano, i popoli del mondo devono contribuire in solidarietà e sostegno con tutti i mezzi necessari, sostenendo il popolo curdo e altri popoli che si ergono contro lingiustizia e laggressione imperialista.

Condanniamo qualsiasi tentativo di aggressione dello stato turco o di qualsiasi altro stato contro i popoli del Rojava, le loro organizzazioni e la loro esperienza sociale e democratica basata su un forte protagonismo popolare e di carattere confederalista.



ABBASSO LAGGRESSIONE IMPERIALISTA TURCA!

VIVA LA RESISTENZA DEI POPOLI DEL ROJAVA!



☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya  FAU (Uruguay)

☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario  FAR (Argentinien)

☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Argentinien)

☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (Frankreich)

☆ Embat  Organització Llibertària de Catalunya (Katalonien)

☆ Alternativa Libertaria  AL/fdca (Italien)

☆ Die Plattform  Anarchakommunistische Föderation

☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Schweiz)

☆ Libertaere Aktion (Schweiz)

☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement  AWSM (Aotearoa / Neuseeland)