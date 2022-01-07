user preferences

La rivoluzione in Rojava ha difeso il mondo, ora il mondo difenderà la rivoluzione del Rojava!

category mashrek / arabia / irak | imperialismo / guerra | comunicato stampa author Friday January 07, 2022 00:53author by Varie organizzazioni anarchiche Report this post to the editors

Embargo, taglio delle fonti dacqua e attacchi aerei contro i civili sono stati alcuni dei crimini di guerra commessi dallo stato fascista turco durante tutto questanno contro la rivoluzione in Rojava.

Mentre affronta la crisi politica ed economica interna, il governo Erdogan deve accettare il fallimento delle operazioni militari nelle montagne del Kurdistan, invocando luso di armi chimiche, di fronte alla resistenza dei guerrieri curdi della rivoluzione.
interrojavait.png

Lintensificazione degli attacchi dello scorso ottobre, i volantini lanciati dagli aerei e i recenti movimenti di truppe minacciano una nuova invasione dei territori autonomi nel nord e nellest della Siria.

In questo momento delicato, vogliamo riaffermare la nostra solidarietà con i nostri compagni e le nostre compagne rivoluzionarie e tutti i popoli del Rojava e condannare ancora una volta loccupazione del Rojava, le molteplici aggressioni e i crimini di guerra dello stato neofascista turco e dei suoi alleati jihadisti, così come i loro preparativi di guerra.

La rivoluzione del Rojava, che sta per festeggiare 10 anni, e insieme alle montagne curde liberate, rappresenta unalternativa democratica e federalista di base non solo per il Medio Oriente, ma per i popoli del mondo.

In questo XXI secolo di crisi economica, sociale ed ecologica, in un mondo trasformato in una giunta di grandi potenze e capitali per la speculazione finanziaria, la lotta e la creazione di progetti di una società diversa hanno un ruolo strategico globale. La rivoluzione del Rojava, con le sue forti radici nella lotta delle donne, lampliamento della democrazia con una larga partecipazione popolare e la protezione dellambiente, è un esempio rivoluzionario di questi tempi da cui i popoli del mondo devono imparare.

Non è un caso che dal suo inizio migliaia di persone in tutto il mondo siano insorte in solidarietà con leroica resistenza di Kobanê contro le forze fasciste dellISIS.

LISIS, un gruppo criminale, oscurantista e fascista, la cui creazione è stata facilitata dal disastroso intervento militare statunitense in Iraq, dal finanziamento e dal sostegno dellArabia Saudita, e che ha lappoggio ideologico e tattico dello stato turco, e i cui combattenti sono stati riciclati come mercenari per le invasioni di Afrin e Serekanyie, e ora si preparano a invadere il Rojava come forza paramilitare dellesercito turco.

La guerra in corso in Siria non è solo un conflitto tra aree di influenza di diverse potenze, è anche un conflitto tra progetti sociali antagonisti. Nel Rojava è in corso un processo rivoluzionario di cui sono protagonisti il popolo curdo e i suoi alleati, con le sue conquiste e i suoi limiti, ma un processo di transizione verso una società socialista che lotta contro tutte le strutture di dominio dellattuale società capitalista.

Mentre i popoli del nord e dellest della Siria resistono e lottano, i popoli del mondo devono contribuire in solidarietà e sostegno con tutti i mezzi necessari, sostenendo il popolo curdo e altri popoli che si ergono contro lingiustizia e laggressione imperialista.
Condanniamo qualsiasi tentativo di aggressione dello stato turco o di qualsiasi altro stato contro i popoli del Rojava, le loro organizzazioni e la loro esperienza sociale e democratica basata su un forte protagonismo popolare e di carattere confederalista.

ABBASSO LAGGRESSIONE IMPERIALISTA TURCA!
VIVA LA RESISTENZA DEI POPOLI DEL ROJAVA!

☆ Federación Anarquista Uruguaya  FAU (Uruguay)
☆ Federación Anarquista de Rosario  FAR (Argentinien)
☆ Organización Anarquista de Córdoba  OAC (Argentinien)
☆ Union Communiste Libertaire (Frankreich)
☆ Embat  Organització Llibertària de Catalunya (Katalonien)
☆ Alternativa Libertaria  AL/fdca (Italien)
☆ Die Plattform  Anarchakommunistische Föderation
☆ Organisation Socialiste Libertaire  OSL (Schweiz)
☆ Libertaere Aktion (Schweiz)
☆ Aotearoa Workers Solidarity Movement  AWSM (Aotearoa / Neuseeland)

Front page

