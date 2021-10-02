user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

textRacism a disease of antogonistic class relation 22:52 Jun 07 0 comments

textThe Murder of George Floyd Is Normal in an Abnormal Society 23:29 Jun 03 0 comments

textThe Vilification of Jeremy Corbyn 19:26 Dec 12 0 comments

textThe liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments

textGerman newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Μαύρη Πέτρα
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός

Migrants in camps and detention centres in Greece Oct 02 21 by Solidarity With Migrants

Greece: Update on Amygdaleza Detention Centre Apr 29 21 by Assembly of the Initiative

Greece: Migrant women lives matter! Apr 27 21 by Solidarity With Migrants Assembly

Και εικονικά τείχη ενάντια σε μετανάστ(ρι)ες

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Tuesday December 21, 2021 19:03author by Μαύρη Πέτρα Report this post to the editors

Καθημερινά βλέπουμε να πληθαίνουν τα θαλάσσια, χερσαία, πανοπτικά, διαπλανητικά και όλο και πιο βάρβαρα και δολοφονικά τείχη κατά ανθρώπων που απλά θέλουν να μετακινηθούν από ένα σημείο της γης σε ένα άλλο και δεν μπορούν, καθώς η θανατηφόρα παγκόσμια εξουσία επιλέγει σκόπιμα να μην τους δίνει ένα κωλόχαρτο που άλλοι, «προνομιούχοι», μπορούν να αποκτήσουν όποτε θέλουν, είτε επειδή τυχαία γεννήθηκαν σε κάποιο άλλο σημείο του πλανήτη, όπου, αν και όχι πάντοτε, έχουν το δικαίωμα να αποκτήσουν αυτό το κωλόχαρτο, γνωστό με το όνομα «διαβατήριο», είτε επειδή έχουν τα φράγκα να το αγοράσουν.
download.jpg

Και εικονικά τείχη ενάντια σε μετανάστ(ρι)ες

Καθημερινά βλέπουμε να πληθαίνουν τα θαλάσσια, χερσαία, πανοπτικά, διαπλανητικά και όλο και πιο βάρβαρα και δολοφονικά τείχη κατά ανθρώπων που απλά θέλουν να μετακινηθούν από ένα σημείο της γης σε ένα άλλο και δεν μπορούν, καθώς η θανατηφόρα παγκόσμια εξουσία επιλέγει σκόπιμα να μην τους δίνει ένα κωλόχαρτο που άλλοι, «προνομιούχοι», μπορούν να αποκτήσουν όποτε θέλουν, είτε επειδή τυχαία γεννήθηκαν σε κάποιο άλλο σημείο του πλανήτη, όπου, αν και όχι πάντοτε, έχουν το δικαίωμα να αποκτήσουν αυτό το κωλόχαρτο, γνωστό με το όνομα «διαβατήριο», είτε επειδή έχουν τα φράγκα να το αγοράσουν.

Αυτή η βαρβαρότητα όμως δεν είναι επαρκής. Με τα ολοκαίνουργια συρματοπλέγματα ανάμεσα στη Λευκορωσία, την Πολωνία και τη Λιθουανία, τα οποία απωθούν τους «εχθρούς» από την Ευρώπη-νεκροταφείο, το ενδιαφέρον στρέφεται όλο και περισσότερο στην ηλεκτρονική παρακολούθηση των συνόρων. Ρομπότ και αλγόριθμοι έρχονται να ενισχύσουν, σε πρώτη φάση, την ξενοφοβία και το ρατσισμό των δημιουργών τους, της ευρωπαϊκής υπηρεσίας Frontex, το πρώτο ένστολο σώμα της ευρωπαϊκής ένωσης, αλλά και των υποστηρικτών τους, της συντριπτικής δηλαδή πλειονότητας της ευρωπαϊκής «κοινωνίας».

Ήδη, εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια χρησιμοποιούνται ντρόουν, υπέρυθρα μέσα και ανιχνευτές-ρομπότ. Όμως, το οπλοστάσιο εμπλουτίζεται κυρίως από το ευρωπαϊκό πρόγραμμα Roborder, του οποίου σκοπός είναι να δημιουργήσει ένα «πλήρως αυτόνομο σύστημα παρακολούθησης των συνόρων» με χερσαία, εναέρια και θαλάσσια ρομπότ.

Μια άλλη πανοπτική πανοπλία, στα αεροδρόμια της Λιθουανίας, της Ουγγαρίας και της Ελλάδας, το πρόγραμμα iBorderCtrl, δοκίμασε την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη με στόχο να εντοπίσει «ψέματα» από τους ανακρινόμενους ανθρώπους. Το σύστημα έθετε στους επιβάτες ερωτήσεις και σκάναρε τις αμυδρές εκφράσεις του προσώπου τους. Σε περίπτωση αμφιβολίας, τους οδηγούσε σε πιο εξελιγμένους ελέγχους από τη συνοριακή αστυνομία. Μετά από πλήθος επικρίσεων, το iBorderCtrl σταμάτησε, όμως αυτό δε σημαίνει ότι άλλες παρόμοιες εμπειρίες δεν πρόκειται να δοκιμαστούν.

Το πρόγραμμα Avatar, που βασίζεται επίσης στην «αναγνώριση των συναισθημάτων», δοκιμάζεται σήμερα στη Ρουμανία και τον Καναδά. Οι πολωνοί συνοριοφύλακες χρησιμοποιούν συστήματα της ισραηλινής εταιρίας Cellebrite για να έχουν πρόσβαση σε δεδομένα αποθηκευμένα σε τηλέφωνα. [Σ.τ.Μ. Με δεδομένη τη συνεχή προσπάθεια ανθρώπων να διασχίσουν την Ελλάδα από χώρες της Ασίας και της Αφρικής, μπορεί και αυτό να συνδέεται με το γεγονός ότι οι μεγαλύτερες ισραηλινές κτηματομεσιτικές εταιρίες έχουν αγοράσει, άμεσα ή έμμεσα, απίστευτο αριθμό ακινήτων, από υπόγειες γκαρσονιέρες, μέχρι οικόπεδα με γκρεμισμένα σπίτια, ξενοδοχεία, ολόκληρες πολυκατοικίες, καταστήματα, περίπτερα και ποιος ξέρει τι άλλο]. Εξάλλου, η Cellebrite πουλούσε και πουλάει κανονικά στην αγορά αυτά τα συστήματα ως εργαλεία χρήσιμα στο πλαίσιο της εξέτασης των αιτήσεων ασύλου.

*Με πληροφορίες από το γαλλικό περιοδικό Courant Alternatif.

Σ.τ.Μ. Η απόδοση της λέξης drone με ελληνικούς χαρακτήρες επιλέχθηκε ως πιο κατανοητή. Στο ιστολόγιο του Ν. Σαραντάκου, που προτείνει το «δρόνος» για το drone, αναφέρεται ότι «ο όρος δεν είναι τόσο καινούργιος όσο θα περίμενε κανείς -υπάρχει σε γραπτές πηγές από το 1946. Στο τεύχος του Νοεμβρίου 1946 του περιοδικού Popular Science διαβάζουμε: Crewless, radio-controlled airplanes can now reach almost any point on earth  Drones, as the radio-controlled craft are called, have many potentialities, civilian and military. O αγγλικός όρος της καθομιλουμένης, το drone, δεν έγινε αποδεκτός από τους ειδικούς με μεγάλη χαρά. Drone σημαίνει κηφήνας στα αγγλικά, σημαίνει όμως και τον μονότονο ήχο, ακόμα και τη μονότονη φωνή, και φαίνεται πως η λέξη δόθηκε στο ιπτάμενο όχημα ακριβώς επειδή τα παλιά στρατιωτικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη έβγαζαν έναν δυνατό και μονότονο ήχο από τους κινητήρες τους. Όπως λέει η Βικιπαίδεια, οι ειδικοί έχουν εκφράσει έντονες αντιρρήσεις για τον όρο drone (The term has encountered strong opposition from aviation professionals and government regulators). Το Κέντρο Ερεύνης Επιστημονικών Όρων και Νεολογισμών της Ακαδημίας Αθηνών έχει προτείνει τον όρο τηλεσκάφος, που είναι βέβαια οικονομικός αλλά πολύ αμφιβάλλω αν φέρνει στο μυαλό το συγκεκριμένο αντικείμενο. Σαν αποτέλεσμα της ορολογικής αμηχανίας, πολλοί εξακολουθούν να χρησιμοποιούν τον αγγλικό όρο αμετάφραστο και αμετάγραπτο, drone, ενώ λιγότεροι τον μεταγράφουν, ντρόουν. Υπάρχουν και οι πιο εξειδικευμένοι όροι, όπως τετρακόπτερο, εξακόπτερο και οκτακόπτερο, ενώ κάποιοι χρησιμοποιούν τον γενικότερο όρο τηλεκατευθυνόμενο. Και οι δυο λύσεις μπορεί να βολεύουν σε κάποια συμφραζόμενα, όχι όμως σε όλα. Οπότε, στη Λεξιλογία είχαμε καταλήξει στην εξελληνισμένη απόδοση «δρόνος» που θυμίζει τον αγγλικό όρο, κι έτσι όποιος δεν έχει ακούσει τον όρο καταλαβαίνει αμέσως περί τίνος πρόκειται».

[Υπάρχουν πολλές προτάσεις: ντρόουν, ελικοπτεράκι, τηλεκινούμενος ρουφιάνος, λιλιγκόφτερο, μπατσοδρόνι, τηλεκατευθυνόμενο ενεργούμενο, ετεροκινούμενος ταχυπτέρυξ, μπαμπουρόπτερο, τηλεμπάμπουρας και τα λοιπά και τα λοιπά. Όποια κι αν επιλεγεί πάντως, το ενδεχόμενο «ό,τι πετάει, μπορεί να πέφτει κιόλας» είναι πάντα υπαρκτό].

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]