Racism a disease of antogonistic class relation 22:52 Jun 07 0 comments
The Murder of George Floyd Is Normal in an Abnormal Society 23:29 Jun 03 0 comments
The Vilification of Jeremy Corbyn 19:26 Dec 12 0 comments
The liberal roots of Islamophobia 17:30 Mar 06 0 comments
German newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults ... 20:51 Feb 15 0 commentsmore >>
Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός
Migrants in camps and detention centres in Greece Oct 02 21
Greece: Update on Amygdaleza Detention Centre Apr 29 21
Greece: Migrant women lives matter! Apr 27 21
Και εικονικά τείχη ενάντια σε μετανάστ(ρι)ες
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Tuesday December 21, 2021 19:03 by Μαύρη Πέτρα
Καθημερινά βλέπουμε να πληθαίνουν τα θαλάσσια, χερσαία, πανοπτικά, διαπλανητικά και όλο και πιο βάρβαρα και δολοφονικά τείχη κατά ανθρώπων που απλά θέλουν να μετακινηθούν από ένα σημείο της γης σε ένα άλλο και δεν μπορούν, καθώς η θανατηφόρα παγκόσμια εξουσία επιλέγει σκόπιμα να μην τους δίνει ένα κωλόχαρτο που άλλοι, «προνομιούχοι», μπορούν να αποκτήσουν όποτε θέλουν, είτε επειδή τυχαία γεννήθηκαν σε κάποιο άλλο σημείο του πλανήτη, όπου, αν και όχι πάντοτε, έχουν το δικαίωμα να αποκτήσουν αυτό το κωλόχαρτο, γνωστό με το όνομα «διαβατήριο», είτε επειδή έχουν τα φράγκα να το αγοράσουν.
Και εικονικά τείχη ενάντια σε μετανάστ(ρι)ες
