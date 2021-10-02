no event posted in the last week

Και εικονικά τείχη ενάντια σε μετανάστ(ρι)ες Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Μετανάστευση / Ρατσισμός | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Tuesday December 21, 2021 19:03 Tuesday December 21, 2021 19:03 by Μαύρη Πέτρα by Μαύρη Πέτρα Καθημερινά βλέπουμε να πληθαίνουν τα θαλάσσια, χερσαία, πανοπτικά, διαπλανητικά και όλο και πιο βάρβαρα και δολοφονικά τείχη κατά ανθρώπων που απλά θέλουν να μετακινηθούν από ένα σημείο της γης σε ένα άλλο και δεν μπορούν, καθώς η θανατηφόρα παγκόσμια εξουσία επιλέγει σκόπιμα να μην τους δίνει ένα κωλόχαρτο που άλλοι, «προνομιούχοι», μπορούν να αποκτήσουν όποτε θέλουν, είτε επειδή τυχαία γεννήθηκαν σε κάποιο άλλο σημείο του πλανήτη, όπου, αν και όχι πάντοτε, έχουν το δικαίωμα να αποκτήσουν αυτό το κωλόχαρτο, γνωστό με το όνομα «διαβατήριο», είτε επειδή έχουν τα φράγκα να το αγοράσουν.

Αυτή η βαρβαρότητα όμως δεν είναι επαρκής. Με τα ολοκαίνουργια συρματοπλέγματα ανάμεσα στη Λευκορωσία, την Πολωνία και τη Λιθουανία, τα οποία απωθούν τους «εχθρούς» από την Ευρώπη-νεκροταφείο, το ενδιαφέρον στρέφεται όλο και περισσότερο στην ηλεκτρονική παρακολούθηση των συνόρων. Ρομπότ και αλγόριθμοι έρχονται να ενισχύσουν, σε πρώτη φάση, την ξενοφοβία και το ρατσισμό των δημιουργών τους, της ευρωπαϊκής υπηρεσίας Frontex, το πρώτο ένστολο σώμα της ευρωπαϊκής ένωσης, αλλά και των υποστηρικτών τους, της συντριπτικής δηλαδή πλειονότητας της ευρωπαϊκής «κοινωνίας».



Ήδη, εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια χρησιμοποιούνται ντρόουν, υπέρυθρα μέσα και ανιχνευτές-ρομπότ. Όμως, το οπλοστάσιο εμπλουτίζεται κυρίως από το ευρωπαϊκό πρόγραμμα Roborder, του οποίου σκοπός είναι να δημιουργήσει ένα «πλήρως αυτόνομο σύστημα παρακολούθησης των συνόρων» με χερσαία, εναέρια και θαλάσσια ρομπότ.



Μια άλλη πανοπτική πανοπλία, στα αεροδρόμια της Λιθουανίας, της Ουγγαρίας και της Ελλάδας, το πρόγραμμα iBorderCtrl, δοκίμασε την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη με στόχο να εντοπίσει «ψέματα» από τους ανακρινόμενους ανθρώπους. Το σύστημα έθετε στους επιβάτες ερωτήσεις και σκάναρε τις αμυδρές εκφράσεις του προσώπου τους. Σε περίπτωση αμφιβολίας, τους οδηγούσε σε πιο εξελιγμένους ελέγχους από τη συνοριακή αστυνομία. Μετά από πλήθος επικρίσεων, το iBorderCtrl σταμάτησε, όμως αυτό δε σημαίνει ότι άλλες παρόμοιες εμπειρίες δεν πρόκειται να δοκιμαστούν.



Το πρόγραμμα Avatar, που βασίζεται επίσης στην «αναγνώριση των συναισθημάτων», δοκιμάζεται σήμερα στη Ρουμανία και τον Καναδά. Οι πολωνοί συνοριοφύλακες χρησιμοποιούν συστήματα της ισραηλινής εταιρίας Cellebrite για να έχουν πρόσβαση σε δεδομένα αποθηκευμένα σε τηλέφωνα. [Σ.τ.Μ. Με δεδομένη τη συνεχή προσπάθεια ανθρώπων να διασχίσουν την Ελλάδα από χώρες της Ασίας και της Αφρικής, μπορεί και αυτό να συνδέεται με το γεγονός ότι οι μεγαλύτερες ισραηλινές κτηματομεσιτικές εταιρίες έχουν αγοράσει, άμεσα ή έμμεσα, απίστευτο αριθμό ακινήτων, από υπόγειες γκαρσονιέρες, μέχρι οικόπεδα με γκρεμισμένα σπίτια, ξενοδοχεία, ολόκληρες πολυκατοικίες, καταστήματα, περίπτερα και ποιος ξέρει τι άλλο]. Εξάλλου, η Cellebrite πουλούσε και πουλάει κανονικά στην αγορά αυτά τα συστήματα ως εργαλεία χρήσιμα στο πλαίσιο της εξέτασης των αιτήσεων ασύλου.



*Με πληροφορίες από το γαλλικό περιοδικό Courant Alternatif.



Σ.τ.Μ. Η απόδοση της λέξης drone με ελληνικούς χαρακτήρες επιλέχθηκε ως πιο κατανοητή. Στο ιστολόγιο του Ν. Σαραντάκου, που προτείνει το «δρόνος» για το drone, αναφέρεται ότι «ο όρος δεν είναι τόσο καινούργιος όσο θα περίμενε κανείς -υπάρχει σε γραπτές πηγές από το 1946. Στο τεύχος του Νοεμβρίου 1946 του περιοδικού Popular Science διαβάζουμε: Crewless, radio-controlled airplanes can now reach almost any point on earth Drones, as the radio-controlled craft are called, have many potentialities, civilian and military. O αγγλικός όρος της καθομιλουμένης, το drone, δεν έγινε αποδεκτός από τους ειδικούς με μεγάλη χαρά. Drone σημαίνει κηφήνας στα αγγλικά, σημαίνει όμως και τον μονότονο ήχο, ακόμα και τη μονότονη φωνή, και φαίνεται πως η λέξη δόθηκε στο ιπτάμενο όχημα ακριβώς επειδή τα παλιά στρατιωτικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη έβγαζαν έναν δυνατό και μονότονο ήχο από τους κινητήρες τους. Όπως λέει η Βικιπαίδεια, οι ειδικοί έχουν εκφράσει έντονες αντιρρήσεις για τον όρο drone (The term has encountered strong opposition from aviation professionals and government regulators). Το Κέντρο Ερεύνης Επιστημονικών Όρων και Νεολογισμών της Ακαδημίας Αθηνών έχει προτείνει τον όρο τηλεσκάφος, που είναι βέβαια οικονομικός αλλά πολύ αμφιβάλλω αν φέρνει στο μυαλό το συγκεκριμένο αντικείμενο. Σαν αποτέλεσμα της ορολογικής αμηχανίας, πολλοί εξακολουθούν να χρησιμοποιούν τον αγγλικό όρο αμετάφραστο και αμετάγραπτο, drone, ενώ λιγότεροι τον μεταγράφουν, ντρόουν. Υπάρχουν και οι πιο εξειδικευμένοι όροι, όπως τετρακόπτερο, εξακόπτερο και οκτακόπτερο, ενώ κάποιοι χρησιμοποιούν τον γενικότερο όρο τηλεκατευθυνόμενο. Και οι δυο λύσεις μπορεί να βολεύουν σε κάποια συμφραζόμενα, όχι όμως σε όλα. Οπότε, στη Λεξιλογία είχαμε καταλήξει στην εξελληνισμένη απόδοση «δρόνος» που θυμίζει τον αγγλικό όρο, κι έτσι όποιος δεν έχει ακούσει τον όρο καταλαβαίνει αμέσως περί τίνος πρόκειται».



[Υπάρχουν πολλές προτάσεις: ντρόουν, ελικοπτεράκι, τηλεκινούμενος ρουφιάνος, λιλιγκόφτερο, μπατσοδρόνι, τηλεκατευθυνόμενο ενεργούμενο, ετεροκινούμενος ταχυπτέρυξ, μπαμπουρόπτερο, τηλεμπάμπουρας και τα λοιπά και τα λοιπά. Όποια κι αν επιλεγεί πάντως, το ενδεχόμενο «ό,τι πετάει, μπορεί να πέφτει κιόλας» είναι πάντα υπαρκτό].



