user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | History of anarchism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

History of anarchism

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments

textJuly 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments

textFebruary 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments

textOctober 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments

textJuly 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by KSL

textKSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 103, September 2021 has... 0 comments

textSeptember 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 0 comments

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 0 comments

Recent Articles about International History of anarchism

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 103, September 2021 has... Sep 06 21 by KSL

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Españ... Jul 23 21 by Vários organizaciones anarquistas

DECLARAÇÃO ANARQUISTA INTERNACIONAL: 85 ANOS DESDE A REVOLUÇÃO ESPANH... Jul 22 21 by VARIOUS ANARCHIST ORGANIZATION

November 2021 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | link to pdf author Monday November 29, 2021 22:03author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 104, November 2021 has just been posted on our site.

Contents:
An Affirmation of that for which I have fought., book review by Barry Pateman of Salvador Puig Antich: Collected Writings on Repression and Resistance in Francos Spain. Edited by Ricard de Vargas Golarons and translated by Peter Gelderloos. "The importance of this moving and informative book is to allow us to see Puig Antich as much more than a victim. It allows us to place him as part of a rich movement seeded by working-class militancy which was constantly assessing just how we can defeat capitalism and create a better world."
Two faces, two lives (anarchist mugshots of the 1890s) "We have just posted two biographies illustrated by mugshots by Alphonse Bertillon."
Bastard, Elisée Joseph Michel aka Francois Pichancourt "According to Rudolf Rocker who was living in Saint Denis in 1894 and who had been introduced to him by Jean Wollmann, Bastard was then one of the best known orators at that time and an excellent comrade."
Maria Zanini (1865-?) When on trial "Knows nothing and never as much as saw the faces of people who arrived to doss in her home"
Jacinto Lives! Memories from St. Louis (a tribute from A few sad anarchists in St. Louis) "We spent only a handful of days with this funny, inquisitive, warm-hearted man. He defied all our stereotypes of an academic historian, and left a deep impression on us."
Tribute to Ross (Edinburgh Coalition Against Poverty and the Autonomous Centre of Edinburgh) "Please keep him in your thoughts as a wonderful comrade, activist and person who never sought the limelight or to promote himself but rather made an enormous contribution, without claiming any credit for it."
Young Rebels against the Empire: the youth memoirs of Nestor Makhno & Voldemar Antoni [Book Review] "To have uncovered and translated these memoirs is good work in itself, but Archibald is ever ready to aid the reader with maps, a glossary and footnotes. He is also able to point out the stories from his youth that Makhno does not tell..."
Library News (Nov. 2021) "American readers can now get hold of: A Life for Anarchy: A Stuart Christie Reader edited by the KSL. Well let you know when it arrives in the UK."

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/cjt05t
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]