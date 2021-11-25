|
Δικαιώματα των τρανς: Ταξική υπόθεση
Διεθνή | Φύλο | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου Monday November 22, 2021 18:02 by Anarchist Communist Group
Το διαίρει και βασίλευε έχει χρησιμοποιηθεί εδώ και καιρό ως εργαλείο, για να μας υποτάξει. To Anarchist Communist Group επιδιώκει την ενότητα της εργατικής τάξης, διότι οι αγώνες μας επιτάσσουν τη συσπείρωση και την αλληλεγγύη, προκειμένου να είναι συνολικοί, στην κατεύθυνση της επαναστατικής κοινωνικής αλλαγής και της δημιουργίας μιας κοινωνίας στην οποία η εκμετάλλευση θα καταργηθεί και όλοι οι πόροι θα είναι κοινοί.
Τα δικαιώματα των τρανς ατόμων είναι ταξική υπόθεση
