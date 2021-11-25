user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Διεθνή

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Διεθνή | Φύλο

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Φύλο

textFeminist Protests in Palestine 17:51 Aug 11 1 comments

imageWe Have All Reasons To Be On Streets This Year's 8th Of March 19:03 Mar 06 0 comments

textLa apropiación patriarcal del discurso feminista 17:45 Feb 16 0 comments

text[South Africa] Health Care Forum calls on working class women to boycott the National Gender Summit 08:34 Oct 27 0 comments

textCómo se convirtió la prostitución en la profesión más moderna del mundo 17:57 Dec 26 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Anarchist Communist Group
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Διεθνή Φύλο

Trans Rights is a Class Issue Nov 25 21 by Danny La Rouge

TDoR, Mobilisons-nous Et Organisons Nous ! Nov 22 21 by Commission antipatriarcat

Call for Papers - Burning the Ballot: Feminism Meets Anarchy Oct 28 21 by Adam

Δικαιώματα των τρανς: Ταξική υπόθεση

category Διεθνή | Φύλο | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Monday November 22, 2021 18:02author by Anarchist Communist Group Report this post to the editors

Το διαίρει και βασίλευε έχει χρησιμοποιηθεί εδώ και καιρό ως εργαλείο, για να μας υποτάξει. To Anarchist Communist Group επιδιώκει την ενότητα της εργατικής τάξης, διότι οι αγώνες μας επιτάσσουν τη συσπείρωση και την αλληλεγγύη, προκειμένου να είναι συνολικοί, στην κατεύθυνση της επαναστατικής κοινωνικής αλλαγής και της δημιουργίας μιας κοινωνίας στην οποία η εκμετάλλευση θα καταργηθεί και όλοι οι πόροι θα είναι κοινοί.
transacg.jpg

Τα δικαιώματα των τρανς ατόμων είναι ταξική υπόθεση

Την Ημέρα Μνήμης των Τρανς ατόμων (20 Νοεμβρίου 2021), θυμόμαστε και τιμούμε τις ζωές των τρανς και των ετεροκανονικών ατόμων των οποίων οι δολοφονίες έχουν καταγγελθεί τους τελευταίους 12 μήνες. Τα τρανς άτομα σε όλο τον κόσμο αντιμετωπίζουν δομική, θεσμική, κοινωνική και άμεση βία. Η βία που αντιμετωπίζουν τα τρανς άτομα έχει τις ρίζες της στις πολιτικές, τους νόμους και τις θεσμικές πρακτικές της καπιταλιστικής κοινωνίας.

Γνωρίζουμε εδώ και καιρό τη λειτουργία των ρόλων των φύλων και της ανισότητας των φύλων στον καπιταλισμό, όχι μόνο στη διαίρεση της εργατικής τάξης, αλλά και στη διασφάλιση των πολιτισμικών κανόνων που εξασφαλίζουν την παροχή απλήρωτης οικιακής εργασίας και φροντίδας. Ακολουθώντας αυτήν την ανάλυση, προσθέτουμε τον αγώνα των τρανς ατόμων ενάντια στην καταπίεση σε μια δομική κατανόηση της καταπίεσης στη σύγχρονη κοινωνία. Πράγματι, η μη συμμόρφωση με το φύλο αποτελεί απειλή για αυτές τις πατριαρχικές δομές έμφυλης καταπίεσης, σύμφωνα με τις οποίες ο καπιταλισμός επωφελείται από την απλήρωτη εργασία στο σπίτι, η οποία εξακολουθεί, σε διάφορους βαθμούς, να κατανέμεται σύμφωνα με τους παραδοσιακούς ρόλους των φύλων.

Είναι σαφές ότι η εμπειρία των τρανς και μη δυαδικών ατόμων από την ανισότητα, τις διακρίσεις και τη βία δεν μπορεί να εξηγηθεί μόνο με αναφορά στην ατομική προκατάληψη. Η διαρθρωτική παρατήρηση δείχνει ότι πρέπει επίσης να δώσουμε προσοχή στο ρόλο της καπιταλιστικής εκμετάλλευσης.

Ένας στους τρεις εργοδότες του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου δήλωσε σε έρευνα του 2018 ότι θα ήταν λιγότερο πιθανό να προσλάβει ένα τρανς άτομο. Ο τομέας του λιανικού εμπορίου απέδωσε πολύ χειρότερα αποτελέσματα, με το 47% των εργοδοτών να δηλώνουν ότι είναι απίθανο να προσλάβουν ένα τρανς άτομο.

Έρευνες στις ΗΠΑ έχουν δείξει ότι τα τρανς άτομα έχουν διπλάσιες πιθανότητες να ζουν σε συνθήκες φτώχειας σε σχέση με τον γενικό πληθυσμό και ότι οι διακρίσεις στον εργασιακό χώρο επηρεάζουν περισσότερα από τα 3/4 των τρανς ατόμων, τα οποία αντιμετωπίζουν δυσανάλογα προβλήματα, όπως απώλεια της εργασίας λόγω διακρίσεων, άρνηση πρόσληψης, παραβιάσεις της ιδιωτικής ζωής και ακραία επίπεδα ανεργίας. Από τις αναφερθείσες δολοφονίες τρανς και ετεροκανονικών ατόμων, των οποίων το επάγγελμα ήταν γνωστό, παγκοσμίως το 58% ήταν σεξεργάτριες/σεξεργάτες.

Διαπιστώνουμε, λοιπόν, ότι τα τρανς άτομα είναι πιο πιθανό να ανήκουν στην εργατική τάξη και επομένως πρέπει να συμπεράνουμε ότι τα δικαιώματα των τρανς είναι ταξική υπόθεση. Και η βία που αντιμετωπίζουν τα τρανς άτομα είναι ταξική υπόθεση.

Το Anarchist Communist Group τάσσεται ενάντια σε όλες τις καταπιέσεις και την ανισότητα, τόσο λόγω των δυσκολιών και των δεινών που προκαλούν, όσο και επειδή πρέπει να ενωθούμε ως τάξη, αν θέλουμε να είμαστε αποτελεσματικοί στους αγώνες μας. Η εργατική τάξη αποτελείται από ανθρώπους διαφορετικής σεξουαλικότητας, ανθρώπους με αναπηρίες, ανθρώπους που αγωνίζονται ενάντια στις έμφυλες κατηγοριοποιήσεις και διακρίσεις, ανθρώπους πολλών εθνικών υπόβαθρων.

Το διαίρει και βασίλευε έχει χρησιμοποιηθεί εδώ και καιρό ως εργαλείο, για να μας υποτάξει. To Anarchist Communist Group επιδιώκει την ενότητα της εργατικής τάξης, διότι οι αγώνες μας επιτάσσουν τη συσπείρωση και την αλληλεγγύη, προκειμένου να είναι συνολικοί, στην κατεύθυνση της επαναστατικής κοινωνικής αλλαγής και της δημιουργίας μιας κοινωνίας στην οποία η εκμετάλλευση θα καταργηθεί και όλοι οι πόροι θα είναι κοινοί.

Anarchist Communist Group

Μετάφραση: https://www.alerta.gr/archives/22873

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Trans Rights is a Class Issue

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]