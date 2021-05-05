Recent articles by Δήμος Βοσινάκης

Το Πολυτεχνείο που θυμόμαστε



Δήμος Βοσινάκης



Φοβάμαι τους ανθρώπους που εφτά χρόνια

έκαναν πως δεν είχαν πάρει χαμπάρι

και μια ωραία πρωία μεσούντος κάποιου Ιουλίου

βγήκαν στις πλατείες με σημαιάκια κραυγάζοντας

Δώστε τη χούντα στο λαό.



Μανώλης Αναγνωστάκης «Φοβάμαι»



48 χρόνια μετά την εξέγερση του Πολυτεχνείου το 1973, οι νέες και οι νέοι της ελληνικής επικράτειας έχουν κάθε λόγο να θέλουν να γκρεμίσουν την κοινωνική, ηθική, πνευματική, οικονομική και πολιτική σαπίλα που αποπνέει σήμερα η χώρα. Βέβαια, οι συνθήκες είναι διαφορετικές θα πει κάποιος και θα έχει δίκιο. Μετά το 1974, υπάρχει ένα καλογυαλισμένο πέπλο αστικής δημοκρατίας, υπάρχει το Σύνταγμα και οι νόμοι, υπάρχουν κατοχυρωμένα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα, υπάρχει ελευθερία του λόγου, υπάρχει (στα χαρτιά) ανεξαρτησία της δικαιοσύνης και το πολιτικό προσωπικό που σχηματίζει την εκάστοτε κυβέρνηση, έρχεται στην εξουσία με τις ψήφους του λαού και όχι με τα τανκς.



Δηλαδή έχουμε αποφύγει οριστικά τον κίνδυνο του ολοκληρωτισμού ή κάποιας σύγχρονης μορφής δικτατορίας; Φυσικά και όχι. Εδώ και μια δεκαετία, η εξουσία έχει εθιστεί στα προεδρικά διατάγματα, τις απαγορεύσεις κυκλοφορίας, τα πάσης φύσεως ιδιώνυμα και τα κωμικοτραγικά μέτρα τύπου sms για να βγεις από το σπίτι. Η «ανεξάρτητη» δικαιοσύνη δαγκώνει αποκλειστικά τους φτωχούς και τους ξυπόλητους. Έχει γίνει μόδα η ουδετερότητα και το απολιτίκ ενώ η χώρα παρακμάζει και βλέπει κάθε μέρα τα παιδιά της να φεύγουν στο εξωτερικό. Η Ελλάδα χάνει καθημερινά τα νιάτα της, εξαθλιώνεται και φτωχοποιείται. Ποιο είναι το μέλλον της; Αυτό που την αναγκάζει να παράγει τυφλά οικονομικά πλεονάσματα μέχρι το 2060. Την ίδια ώρα, η ελληνική κυβέρνηση προσλαμβάνει συνεχώς μπάτσους και αναβαθμίζει το στόλο της αστυνομίας, ελέγχει πλήρως τα ΜΜΕ, πνίγει τις αντίθετες απόψεις και σπέρνει φόβο και διχασμό με κάθε ευκαιρία.



Κάθε τέτοια μέρα, το μυαλό ταξιδεύει νοερά σε αυτούς που αντιμετώπισαν τον φόβο τους και επέλεξαν συνειδητά την αντίσταση. Σε αυτούς που έκαναν τις πρώτες καταλήψεις, σε αυτούς που δεν εξαργύρωσαν ούτε γραμμάριο από την επαναστατική δράση τους, σε αυτούς που πάλεψαν με το τέρας και το νίκησαν, σε αυτούς που ποτέ δεν σταμάτησαν να παλεύουν για ένα καλύτερο αύριο. Σε αυτούς που απέδωσαν πραγματική δικαιοσύνη στους βασανιστές της χούντας. Το μυαλό πάει και σε εκείνους που έπεσαν νεκροί εκείνο το Νοέμβρη του 1973. Αυτούς που ο ανεκδιήγητος συρφετός των χουντολάγνων θέλει να εξαφανίσει, λες και έχει σημασία αν οι νεκροί από τις σφαίρες της αστυνομίας και τους ελεύθερους σκοπευτές της χούντας είναι μέσα στο κτίριο του Πολυτεχνείου ή αν είναι στη διασταύρωση της Πατησίων με τη Στουρνάρη.



Θυμόμαστε τον Σπύρο Κοντομάρη και τον 17χρονο Διομήδη Κομνηνό που έφαγε σφαίρες στην καρδιά από τη φρουρά του Υπουργείου Δημοσίας Τάξεως. Θυμόμαστε τον Σωκράτη Μιχαήλ και την 22χρονη Νορβηγίδα φοιτήτρια Toril Margrethe Engeland που έφαγε σφαίρες από τους μπάτσους της χούντας και μεταφέρθηκε νεκρή στο Σταθμό Πρώτων Βοηθειών στην 3ης Σεπτεμβρίου. Θυμόμαστε τον 26χρονο Βασίλη Φάμελλο που πυροβολήθηκε στο κεφάλι και τον 22χρονο Γιώργο Σαμούρη που έπεσε από τα πυρά της αστυνομίας. Θυμόμαστε τον 35χρονο οικοδόμο Δημήτρη Κυριακόπουλο που έφαγε δακρυγόνα και ξύλο μέχρι θανάτου και τον Σπύρο Μαρίνο.



Θυμόμαστε τον Νίκο Μαρκούλη, την Βασιλική Μπεκιάρη, τον Γιώργο Γεριτσίδη, τον Δημήτρη Παπαϊωάννου, τον Αλέξανδρο Σπαρτίδη και τον Μάρκο Καραμάνη. Θυμόμαστε τον 27χρονο Γιάννη Χαλκίδη από τους Αμπελόκηπους (Επτάλοφο) της Θεσσαλονίκης, τον πρώτο νεκρό του αντιδικτατορικού αγώνα. Ο Γιάννης Χαλκίδης στις 5/9/1967 πυροβολήθηκε από τον ασφαλίτη Αντώνη Λεπενιώτη και άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ένα πεζοδρόμιο στην οδό Κωνσταντινουπόλεως.



Δεν θυμόμαστε τους ευκαιριακούς που έχτισαν καριέρες, τις στρατιές των καιροσκόπων που βρήκαν ευκαιρία να περηφανευτούν για κάτι στη ζωή τους, αυτούς που 7 χρόνια διάβαζαν, δούλευαν και έκαναν ότι δεν πήραν χαμπάρι τα βασανιστήρια και τις διώξεις. Δεν θυμόμαστε ένα χλιαρό, άχρωμο και ακίνδυνο μνημόσυνο που έχει αφομοιωθεί πλήρως από τους από πάνω και το πλασάρουν όπως θέλουν. Δεν θυμόμαστε τα κόμματα γιατί όταν έγινε η εξέγερση το 1973 όλα τα κόμματα ήταν εναντίον της. Θυμόμαστε ότι ο αγώνας του ανθρώπου ενάντια στην εξουσία είναι ο αγώνας της μνήμης ενάντια στη λήθη.



