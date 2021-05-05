user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Ιστορία (γενική)

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Ιστορία (γενική)

textLearning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments

textReflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments

textReinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments

textDall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments

textThe "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Δήμος Βοσινάκης
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Ιστορία (γενική)

Η επανάσταση &#... May 05 21 by Αναρχικοί ΑναργύρωνΚαματερού

Η επανάσταση &#... Mar 30 21 by Πρωτ. Αναρχικών Αγ. ΑναργύρωνΚαματερού

Ο Μικέλης Άβλ&#... Apr 09 19 by Dmitri

Το Πολυτεχνείο που θυμόμαστε

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Ιστορία (γενική) | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση author Thursday November 18, 2021 05:04author by Δήμος Βοσινάκης Report this post to the editors

Δεν θυμόμαστε τους ευκαιριακούς που έχτισαν καριέρες, τις στρατιές των καιροσκόπων που βρήκαν ευκαιρία να περηφανευτούν για κάτι στη ζωή τους, αυτούς που 7 χρόνια διάβαζαν, δούλευαν και έκαναν ότι δεν πήραν χαμπάρι τα βασανιστήρια και τις διώξεις. Δεν θυμόμαστε ένα χλιαρό, άχρωμο και ακίνδυνο μνημόσυνο που έχει αφομοιωθεί πλήρως από τους από πάνω και το πλασάρουν όπως θέλουν. Δεν θυμόμαστε τα κόμματα γιατί όταν έγινε η εξέγερση το 1973 όλα τα κόμματα ήταν εναντίον της. Θυμόμαστε ότι ο αγώνας του ανθρώπου ενάντια στην εξουσία είναι ο αγώνας της μνήμης ενάντια στη λήθη.
polytexneio3.jpg

Το Πολυτεχνείο που θυμόμαστε

Δήμος Βοσινάκης

Φοβάμαι τους ανθρώπους που εφτά χρόνια
έκαναν πως δεν είχαν πάρει χαμπάρι
και μια ωραία πρωία μεσούντος κάποιου Ιουλίου
βγήκαν στις πλατείες με σημαιάκια κραυγάζοντας
Δώστε τη χούντα στο λαό.

Μανώλης Αναγνωστάκης «Φοβάμαι»

48 χρόνια μετά την εξέγερση του Πολυτεχνείου το 1973, οι νέες και οι νέοι της ελληνικής επικράτειας έχουν κάθε λόγο να θέλουν να γκρεμίσουν την κοινωνική, ηθική, πνευματική, οικονομική και πολιτική σαπίλα που αποπνέει σήμερα η χώρα. Βέβαια, οι συνθήκες είναι διαφορετικές θα πει κάποιος και θα έχει δίκιο. Μετά το 1974, υπάρχει ένα καλογυαλισμένο πέπλο αστικής δημοκρατίας, υπάρχει το Σύνταγμα και οι νόμοι, υπάρχουν κατοχυρωμένα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα, υπάρχει ελευθερία του λόγου, υπάρχει (στα χαρτιά) ανεξαρτησία της δικαιοσύνης και το πολιτικό προσωπικό που σχηματίζει την εκάστοτε κυβέρνηση, έρχεται στην εξουσία με τις ψήφους του λαού και όχι με τα τανκς.

Δηλαδή έχουμε αποφύγει οριστικά τον κίνδυνο του ολοκληρωτισμού ή κάποιας σύγχρονης μορφής δικτατορίας; Φυσικά και όχι. Εδώ και μια δεκαετία, η εξουσία έχει εθιστεί στα προεδρικά διατάγματα, τις απαγορεύσεις κυκλοφορίας, τα πάσης φύσεως ιδιώνυμα και τα κωμικοτραγικά μέτρα τύπου sms για να βγεις από το σπίτι. Η «ανεξάρτητη» δικαιοσύνη δαγκώνει αποκλειστικά τους φτωχούς και τους ξυπόλητους. Έχει γίνει μόδα η ουδετερότητα και το απολιτίκ ενώ η χώρα παρακμάζει και βλέπει κάθε μέρα τα παιδιά της να φεύγουν στο εξωτερικό. Η Ελλάδα χάνει καθημερινά τα νιάτα της, εξαθλιώνεται και φτωχοποιείται. Ποιο είναι το μέλλον της; Αυτό που την αναγκάζει να παράγει τυφλά οικονομικά πλεονάσματα μέχρι το 2060. Την ίδια ώρα, η ελληνική κυβέρνηση προσλαμβάνει συνεχώς μπάτσους και αναβαθμίζει το στόλο της αστυνομίας, ελέγχει πλήρως τα ΜΜΕ, πνίγει τις αντίθετες απόψεις και σπέρνει φόβο και διχασμό με κάθε ευκαιρία.

Κάθε τέτοια μέρα, το μυαλό ταξιδεύει νοερά σε αυτούς που αντιμετώπισαν τον φόβο τους και επέλεξαν συνειδητά την αντίσταση. Σε αυτούς που έκαναν τις πρώτες καταλήψεις, σε αυτούς που δεν εξαργύρωσαν ούτε γραμμάριο από την επαναστατική δράση τους, σε αυτούς που πάλεψαν με το τέρας και το νίκησαν, σε αυτούς που ποτέ δεν σταμάτησαν να παλεύουν για ένα καλύτερο αύριο. Σε αυτούς που απέδωσαν πραγματική δικαιοσύνη στους βασανιστές της χούντας. Το μυαλό πάει και σε εκείνους που έπεσαν νεκροί εκείνο το Νοέμβρη του 1973. Αυτούς που ο ανεκδιήγητος συρφετός των χουντολάγνων θέλει να εξαφανίσει, λες και έχει σημασία αν οι νεκροί από τις σφαίρες της αστυνομίας και τους ελεύθερους σκοπευτές της χούντας είναι μέσα στο κτίριο του Πολυτεχνείου ή αν είναι στη διασταύρωση της Πατησίων με τη Στουρνάρη.

Θυμόμαστε τον Σπύρο Κοντομάρη και τον 17χρονο Διομήδη Κομνηνό που έφαγε σφαίρες στην καρδιά από τη φρουρά του Υπουργείου Δημοσίας Τάξεως. Θυμόμαστε τον Σωκράτη Μιχαήλ και την 22χρονη Νορβηγίδα φοιτήτρια Toril Margrethe Engeland που έφαγε σφαίρες από τους μπάτσους της χούντας και μεταφέρθηκε νεκρή στο Σταθμό Πρώτων Βοηθειών στην 3ης Σεπτεμβρίου. Θυμόμαστε τον 26χρονο Βασίλη Φάμελλο που πυροβολήθηκε στο κεφάλι και τον 22χρονο Γιώργο Σαμούρη που έπεσε από τα πυρά της αστυνομίας. Θυμόμαστε τον 35χρονο οικοδόμο Δημήτρη Κυριακόπουλο που έφαγε δακρυγόνα και ξύλο μέχρι θανάτου και τον Σπύρο Μαρίνο.

Θυμόμαστε τον Νίκο Μαρκούλη, την Βασιλική Μπεκιάρη, τον Γιώργο Γεριτσίδη, τον Δημήτρη Παπαϊωάννου, τον Αλέξανδρο Σπαρτίδη και τον Μάρκο Καραμάνη. Θυμόμαστε τον 27χρονο Γιάννη Χαλκίδη από τους Αμπελόκηπους (Επτάλοφο) της Θεσσαλονίκης, τον πρώτο νεκρό του αντιδικτατορικού αγώνα. Ο Γιάννης Χαλκίδης στις 5/9/1967 πυροβολήθηκε από τον ασφαλίτη Αντώνη Λεπενιώτη και άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ένα πεζοδρόμιο στην οδό Κωνσταντινουπόλεως.

Δεν θυμόμαστε τους ευκαιριακούς που έχτισαν καριέρες, τις στρατιές των καιροσκόπων που βρήκαν ευκαιρία να περηφανευτούν για κάτι στη ζωή τους, αυτούς που 7 χρόνια διάβαζαν, δούλευαν και έκαναν ότι δεν πήραν χαμπάρι τα βασανιστήρια και τις διώξεις. Δεν θυμόμαστε ένα χλιαρό, άχρωμο και ακίνδυνο μνημόσυνο που έχει αφομοιωθεί πλήρως από τους από πάνω και το πλασάρουν όπως θέλουν. Δεν θυμόμαστε τα κόμματα γιατί όταν έγινε η εξέγερση το 1973 όλα τα κόμματα ήταν εναντίον της. Θυμόμαστε ότι ο αγώνας του ανθρώπου ενάντια στην εξουσία είναι ο αγώνας της μνήμης ενάντια στη λήθη.

*Σχετικός σύνδεσμος: https://www.alerta.gr/archives/22643?fbclid=IwAR2IsAh-k-luJO7j4d_Yyii5t4kYrG36mpSLScxGlWmk2lWe3jVJ1BzVq-Y

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
Most Recent Comments First
View Comments Titles Only
save preference

Comments (1 of 1)

Jump To Comment: 1
The toilet cubicles
author by Seoankit - Seopublication date Thu Nov 18, 2021 18:56author address author phone Report this post to the editors

It's usually a big decision to make when designing a toilet cubicle. There are a lot of factors that go into it and one of the biggest decisions is the toilet cubicle type that you choose. This blog looks at different types of toilet cubicles and how they work.

Related Link: https://www.meghasystems.com/
Add Your Comments >>
 
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]

AUKUS: A big step toward war

Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]