|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Ιστορία (γενική)
No upcoming events.
Learning from India: Political Parties, Alliances & Trade Union Organising for Counter-Power 05:37 Dec 31 0 comments
Reflexiones de un anarquista catalán sobre los sucesos en Venezuela 08:48 Jan 30 0 comments
Reinventando las identidades: historia, política y comunidad 16:44 Sep 29 0 comments
Dall'anno zero dell'Irpinia 03:03 Nov 28 0 comments
The "60's" Semi-Civil War Conditions In the U.S. (and elsewhere too!) With an Anarchistic Flavor 02:55 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Δήμος Βοσινάκης
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος Ιστορία (γενική)
Η επανάσταση &#... May 05 21
Η επανάσταση &#... Mar 30 21
Ο Μικέλης Άβλ&#... Apr 09 19
Το Πολυτεχνείο που θυμόμαστε
Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Ιστορία (γενική) | Γνώμη / Ανάλυση Thursday November 18, 2021 05:04 by Δήμος Βοσινάκης
Δεν θυμόμαστε τους ευκαιριακούς που έχτισαν καριέρες, τις στρατιές των καιροσκόπων που βρήκαν ευκαιρία να περηφανευτούν για κάτι στη ζωή τους, αυτούς που 7 χρόνια διάβαζαν, δούλευαν και έκαναν ότι δεν πήραν χαμπάρι τα βασανιστήρια και τις διώξεις. Δεν θυμόμαστε ένα χλιαρό, άχρωμο και ακίνδυνο μνημόσυνο που έχει αφομοιωθεί πλήρως από τους από πάνω και το πλασάρουν όπως θέλουν. Δεν θυμόμαστε τα κόμματα γιατί όταν έγινε η εξέγερση το 1973 όλα τα κόμματα ήταν εναντίον της. Θυμόμαστε ότι ο αγώνας του ανθρώπου ενάντια στην εξουσία είναι ο αγώνας της μνήμης ενάντια στη λήθη.
Το Πολυτεχνείο που θυμόμαστε
|
Front page
Capitalism, Anti-Capitalism and Popular Organisation [Booklet]
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
View Comments Titles Only
save preference
Comments (1 of 1)Jump To Comment: 1
It's usually a big decision to make when designing a toilet cubicle. There are a lot of factors that go into it and one of the biggest decisions is the toilet cubicle type that you choose. This blog looks at different types of toilet cubicles and how they work.