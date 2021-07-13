|
Capitalism is destroying the climate
international | environment | opinion / analysis Wednesday November 03, 2021 18:55 by MACG - Anarkismo ngnm55 at gmail dot com
What is necessary is to create workplace climate groups that link up with the School Strike for Climate. These groups will discuss the way the climate crisis affects their industries, the responsibility of their bosses for aggravating climate change and what possible solutions could be. They would develop the School Strike for Climate into a Workers Strike for Climate. In the process, workers would need to become capable of acting independently of the union officials and of defeating them when these officials try to dampen down action.
Capitalism is destroying the climate
