65 years of the FAU
international | anarchist movement | press release Friday October 29, 2021 17:43 by Oceania anachist communist orgs
We recognise the FAU's contributions to the libertarian movement and the sacrifice of comrades past and present. We send our congratulations on the 65th anniversary of the FAU. In solidarity with the struggle for freedom and socialism, the undersigned Anarchist-Communist groups of Oceania.
65 years ago, on the 27-29th of October, 1956 the founding conference of the Federación Anarquista uruguaya - FAU was held. Known for developing the theory of "especifismo", the contributions of the FAU in the struggle for socialism and freedom are immense.
|
