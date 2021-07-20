Recent articles by Carl Eugene Stroud

Price on Laursen, 'The Operating System: An Anarchist Theory of the Mo... by Wayne Price Anarhistička organizacija by Federacija anarhista Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) / Mrea anarhista - Drutvo otpora (Hrvatska) Γκούσταβ Λαν ... by Dmitri Revolutionary Group Praxis in Social Anarchism international | anarchist movement | opinion / analysis Saturday October 09, 2021 03:31 Saturday October 09, 2021 03:31 by Carl Eugene Stroud by Carl Eugene Stroud The article argues that especifismo, and social anarchism more generally, addresses problems that are fundamental to interpersonal relations and group praxis, while not resorting to coercive or vanguardist methods.



Crisis encourages the organizing of groups for mutual aid, a collective attempt to stay alive and preserve ourselves. However, radical effort put into survival can only address immediate issues and will not result in social transformation or long-term survival. During social unrest, the formation of groups often takes on characteristics of least-common-denominator organizing. When collaboration is a matter of life or death and expediency is a necessity, unity becomes so valuable that it is preferred at almost any cost. Betty Cannon notes in the article Group Therapy as Revolutionary Praxis that after the emergency has passed, if the group is to continue to exist, it must work on itself as well as the world (138.) If this reflective, reciprocal, and externalized work is not done, a group in flux will either dissolve or become alienating as it rigidly defines itself and demands loyalty. A revolutionary transformation in our society requires conscious effort to develop the collective as well as the individual, both politically and socially. Today, combining anarchism and organization is nuanced and incites skepticism in dogmatic Marxists and lifestyle individualists, but in social anarchist thought, a specific organization is capable of revolutionary group praxis on the political level.



a fundamental reassessment of what we do and what we hope to achieve. It also means returning, as Vaneigem would call it, to the politics of everyday life. This means reorientation of our practice to both the social and political level and utilizing the richness of our own political tradition to clarify and improve our own organizing efforts (4.)

In organizing, social anarchists do not begin their analysis and engagement at the level of the group or society at large. According to especifist theory, the self-disciplined social work of an active minority of militants, committed to a common strategy, is the most effective way to bring about societal transformation and libertarian socialism. So, everyday life should be understood as the lived experiences of people, including militants. For this reason, unity of theory and strategy are obligatory because this unity is the relational cohesion of free individuals. It is the social aspect of anarchism.



In pure reciprocity, I regard the Other not as an antagonist but as another self, that is, as a person whom I recognize as being fundamentally like myself in his or her basic humanness. In such a situation, my partners praxis is, as it were, at root my own praxis, which has broken in two by accident, and whose two pieces, each of which is now a complete praxis on its own, both retain from their original unity, a profound affinity, and an immediate understanding (140.)

This idea that the social context in which revolutionary freedom of thought (and feeling) can occur and in which the only real relations are those between people who support and promote each others freedom echoes the libertarian ethics of the specific organization and aligns with the core principle of social anarchist ideology.



[brought] about by organic methods, and at many times by their own self organizational cohesion, [the oppressed] become self-conscious actors aware of their power, voice and their intrinsic nemeses: ruling elites who wield control over the power structures of the modern social order (4)

It is through praxis, rather than being taught by an intellectual vanguard, [that] the contradictions of capital and labour [can] become clear (Murphy 3.) Like militants, workers need a metamorphosis, in themselves and in their collective methods, in order to change society. In popular movements and in political organizations, revolutionary ideas cannot be forced upon others through a leadership, through a mass line, or by intellectuals (Murphy 5.)



With this well-defined political line everyone knows how to act and, in case of having practical problems, it is well known that the line should be revised. When the theoretical and ideological line is not well defined and there is a problem, there are difficulties in knowing what needs to be revised. It is, therefore, the clarity of this line that allows the organisation to develop theoretically (57.)

Weaver adds that militants can also use this strict and explicitly anarchist line to address the multiple political currents that will exist within movements and to actively combat opportunistic elements of vanguardism and electoral politics (5.) This is supported by critiques of anarchist exiles, during the Russian revolution, who blamed the lack of anarchist organization for the Bolsheviks ability to rule the workers councils through a centralized, single-party command (3.)



On the social level, the immediate work of efforts such as mutual aid must remain genuinely popular. Social work, unlike political organizing, has an ethical obligation to be a synthesized endeavor. At its core, the social level is egalitarian and anti-exclusionary. Still, the especifists make clear not everything that was produced or is produced theoretically within anarchism serves the practice we want (FARJ 56.) This includes our own individual and collective actions and beliefs. If we want to change our world, we have to change ourselves as well as our methods of group praxis. To do this we need an explicitly revolutionary space where people can trust each other. Therefore, on the political level, the specific anarchist organization is also a way of learning to live ones relations with others in groups and dyads differently, based on a radical reorientation of ones relationship to self/world (Cannon 143.) In this way, the struggle for libertarian socialism can be a transformative (and potentially therapeutic) experience.

