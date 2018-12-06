|
Movie Review: 'Shoplifters' (2018) Dec 06 18
TV Series Review: SQUID GAME
eastern asia | culture | review Wednesday September 29, 2021 18:48 by LAMA - AWSM
a review of a dystopian survival drama.
Squid Game is a Korean-language series on Netflix. Around 400 indebted people are lured into participation in a sequence of childhood-based games on a purpose built island. There is a multi-million Won prize for the eventual winner. As for the losers, they are killed by an army of identically clad mask-wearing minions, under the control of a front man who works on behalf of the shadowy game master. The stakes are high. Fiction? Yes. However, we live in a world where reality TV is constantly competing to outdo itself in shocking viewers. Billionaires like Jeffrey Epstein own islands where they brutally exploit young women. Workers in factories die from overwork or throw themselves off balconies and the poor everywhere are in debt and/or forced to sell their labour to bosses every day in order to live
Squid Game isnt really such a leap to imagine.
|
Front page
