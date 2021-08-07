|
user preferences
New Events
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Environment
No upcoming events.
Las llamas de la Amazonía y el avance del capitalismo. 02:04 Sep 10 0 comments
How Emissions Trading at Paris Climate Talks Has Set Us Up For Failure 17:04 Dec 17 0 comments
Notre Dame des Landes: una Larzac bretone 16:58 Nov 08 4 comments
Los verdaderos intereses dentro del Ministerio de Minas y Energía de Colombia 18:15 Mar 06 0 comments
How Much Change on Climate Change? 22:06 Jul 02 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Anarchist Federation (Gr)
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Environment
Η βιβλική κατ&#... Aug 07 21
Ενάντια στου ... Feb 01 19
Μετά την κατα&#... Aug 16 18
Self Organisation Or Chaos
greece / turkey / cyprus | environment | press release Thursday September 16, 2021 15:09 by Anarchist Federation (Gr) giocganarkismo at riseup dot net
A statement of Anarchist Federation (Gr) about the ongoing forest fires and the disastrous handlings of the Greek State
We are on the cusp of a major environmental and social disaster. Entire regions of Greece are practically being wiped out. Tens of thousands of people are losing their livelihoods, losing all prospects in their own country, and are objectively becoming internal refugees. From the fires in Ilia in 2007, the fires in Mati in 2018 to the fires of today, we have the same pattern of destruction, the same data, the same people responsible, the same criticisms.
|
Front page
Reflexiones sobre la situación de Afganistán
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú