user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

no event posted in the last week

Upcoming Events

International | History of anarchism

No upcoming events.

Other Press

History of anarchism

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 19:04 Jan 31 0 comments

textJuly 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:00 Aug 09 0 comments

textFebruary 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 17:24 Feb 24 0 comments

textOctober 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:40 Nov 02 0 comments

textJuly 2018 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 18:25 Jul 27 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by KSL

textSeptember 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 0 comments

textJanuary 2020 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 0 comments

textJuly 2019 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 0 comments

Recent Articles about International History of anarchism

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Españ... Jul 23 21 by Vários organizaciones anarquistas

DECLARAÇÃO ANARQUISTA INTERNACIONAL: 85 ANOS DESDE A REVOLUÇÃO ESPANH... Jul 22 21 by VARIOUS ANARCHIST ORGANIZATION

[DÉCLARATION ANARCHISTE] À 85 ans de la révolution espagnol, ses ensei... Jul 21 21 by VARIOUS ANARCHIST ORGANIZATION

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 103, September 2021 has just been posted on our site.

category international | history of anarchism | link to pdf author Monday September 06, 2021 20:25author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

The latest issue of our bulletin is out now.

Contents:
Remembering Stuart Christie, one year on. "Its nearly a year since our friend and comrade Stuart Christie died. Weve posted a handful of his writings to mark the anniversary."

Remembering Albert. "We have posted a couple of items which show different aspects of Alberts life."

Anarchism in North East England 1882-1992 [review] "This is a big book, but dont let that put you off, its a great piece of history from below."

Pietro Ferrua (1930-2021) by Marianne Enckell "This founding father of the CIRA died in Portland, Oregon, USA on 28 July 2021."

Rachel Hui-Chi Hsu. Emma Goldman, Mother Earth and the Anarchist Awakening [Book review] by Barry Pateman "Through the work of Hsu we appreciate Goldman as a conscious anarchist and thinker who is part of a wider anarchist movement that is in constant reaction to the world around them."

Oppositions: some anarchist writings of Ida Mett [Book review] "Much of these writings contain sparks of hope at a time when darkness appeared to be suffocating anarchists and their ideas."

Insurrection: The Bloody Events of May 1937 in Barcelona [Book review] "Insurrection is a vital contribution to Spanish Civil War history. Its also a critical examination of what revolutions do and what they need."

Related Link: https://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/2281s4
Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch

Front page

Αυτοοργάνωση ή Χάος

South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?

Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.

Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?

Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!

Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK

Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel

Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia

The Broken Promises of Vietnam

Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes

Federasyona Çağırıyoruz!

Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya

Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !

Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !

Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!

100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!

El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol

Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)

Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo

Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi

Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena

[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú

Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests

How Do We Stop a Coup?

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2021 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]