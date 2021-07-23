|
KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 103, September 2021 has just been posted on our site.
international | history of anarchism | link to pdf Monday September 06, 2021 20:25 by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library
The latest issue of our bulletin is out now.
Contents:
South Africa: Historic rupture or warring brothers again?
Declaración Anarquista Internacional: A 85 Años De La Revolución Española. Sus Enseñanzas Y Su Legado.
Death or Renewal: Is the Climate Crisis the Final Crisis?
Gleichheit und Freiheit stehen nicht zur Debatte!
Contre la guerre au Kurdistan irakien, contre la traîtrise du PDK
Meurtre de Clément Méric : lenjeu politique du procès en appel
Comunicado sobre el Paro Nacional y las Jornadas de Protesta en Colombia
The Broken Promises of Vietnam
Premier Mai : Un coup porté contre lun·e dentre nous est un coup porté contre nous tou·tes
Piştgirîye Daxuyanîya Çapemenî ji bo Êrîşek Hatîye li ser Xanîyê Mezopotamya
Les attaques fascistes ne nous arrêteront pas !
Les victoires de l'avenir naîtront des luttes du passé. Vive la Commune de Paris !
Contra la opresión patriarcal y la explotación capitalista: ¡Ninguna está sola!
100 Years Since the Kronstadt Uprising: To Remember Means to Fight!
El Rei està nu. La deriva autoritària de lestat espanyol
Agroecology and Organized Anarchism: An Interview With the Anarchist Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FARJ)
Es Ley por la Lucha de Las de Abajo
Covid19 Değil Akp19 Yasakları: 14 Maddede Akp19 Krizi
Declaración conjunta internacionalista por la libertad de las y los presos politicos de la revuelta social de la región chilena
[Perú] Crónica de una vacancia anunciada o disputa interburguesa en Perú
Nigeria and the Hope of the #EndSARS Protests