KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 103, September 2021 has just been posted on our site.

international | history of anarchism | link to pdf Monday September 06, 2021 20:25 Monday September 06, 2021 20:25 by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library

The latest issue of our bulletin is out now.

Contents:

Remembering Stuart Christie, one year on. "Its nearly a year since our friend and comrade Stuart Christie died. Weve posted a handful of his writings to mark the anniversary."



Remembering Albert. "We have posted a couple of items which show different aspects of Alberts life."



Anarchism in North East England 1882-1992 [review] "This is a big book, but dont let that put you off, its a great piece of history from below."



Pietro Ferrua (1930-2021) by Marianne Enckell "This founding father of the CIRA died in Portland, Oregon, USA on 28 July 2021."



Rachel Hui-Chi Hsu. Emma Goldman, Mother Earth and the Anarchist Awakening [Book review] by Barry Pateman "Through the work of Hsu we appreciate Goldman as a conscious anarchist and thinker who is part of a wider anarchist movement that is in constant reaction to the world around them."



Oppositions: some anarchist writings of Ida Mett [Book review] "Much of these writings contain sparks of hope at a time when darkness appeared to be suffocating anarchists and their ideas."



Insurrection: The Bloody Events of May 1937 in Barcelona [Book review] "Insurrection is a vital contribution to Spanish Civil War history. Its also a critical examination of what revolutions do and what they need."